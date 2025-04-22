Fittingly, Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Controversial The Row Sandals Everyone's Talking About

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Whether it's intentional or not, The Row has made a habit of taking ages-old shoe styles and putting a fresh twist on them, along with a near-$1k price tag. But regardless of the controversy around these shoes, they're always quick to sell out and go viral. Last summer, we had the brand's $890 Mara Flats, the jellies that proved they can, in fact, be elevated. So far for this spring (and impending summer), that controversial style that's selling out left and right is the Dune Flip-Flops.

The flat sandals feature thick grosgrain straps and rubber soles, and despite not even containing any leather, they retail for $690, hence the controversy. (Even a group of The New York Times editors recently published their debate over the shoes.) That said, as with all The Row shoes, they're the highest quality version possible of what they are, and they're selling out everywhere.

The flip-flops, which come in all black, red soles with black straps, and nude soles with black straps, have gained a significant celebrity fan, and that's Elizabeth Olsen, sister of The Row creative directors Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who just wore the latter pair in L.A. in an all-black outfit. I have to say—she looks really chic, and I get the appeal of the understated sandals. Fashion flip-flops are certainly a thing in 2025, and The Row has cornered the market with its Dune sandals.

Scroll on to shop them for yourself, or if you understandably don't want to spend hundreds on rubber flip-flops, I found some great alternatives that you need to see. Keep scrolling for all the details and to shop for flip-flops of your own.

Elizabeth Olsen wearing an all-black outfit and The Row flip-flops

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Michael Kors Nolita Large Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag ($398); The Row Dune Flip Flops ($690)

Shop the Shoes

Dune Flip Flop
The Row
Dune Flip Flops in Iron Grey

Dune Flip Flop
The Row
Dune Flip Flops in Scarlet

Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals
The Row
Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals in Black

Shop Similar Flip-Flops

Sona Thong Sandal
Free People
Sona Thong Sandals

Havaianas Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops

Madewell Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

Onyx Thong Sandal
Reformation
Onyx Thong Sandals

Ipanema Anat Connect Fem Flip Flops
Ipanema
Anat Connect Fem Flip Flops

Freja Leather Flip Flops
STAUD
Freja Leather Flip Flops

Kinto Textured-Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Textured-Leather Flip Flops

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸