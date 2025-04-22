Fittingly, Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Controversial The Row Sandals Everyone's Talking About

Whether it's intentional or not, The Row has made a habit of taking ages-old shoe styles and putting a fresh twist on them, along with a near-$1k price tag. But regardless of the controversy around these shoes, they're always quick to sell out and go viral. Last summer, we had the brand's $890 Mara Flats, the jellies that proved they can, in fact, be elevated. So far for this spring (and impending summer), that controversial style that's selling out left and right is the Dune Flip-Flops.

The flat sandals feature thick grosgrain straps and rubber soles, and despite not even containing any leather, they retail for $690, hence the controversy. (Even a group of The New York Times editors recently published their debate over the shoes.) That said, as with all The Row shoes, they're the highest quality version possible of what they are, and they're selling out everywhere.

The flip-flops, which come in all black, red soles with black straps, and nude soles with black straps, have gained a significant celebrity fan, and that's Elizabeth Olsen, sister of The Row creative directors Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who just wore the latter pair in L.A. in an all-black outfit. I have to say—she looks really chic, and I get the appeal of the understated sandals. Fashion flip-flops are certainly a thing in 2025, and The Row has cornered the market with its Dune sandals.

Scroll on to shop them for yourself, or if you understandably don't want to spend hundreds on rubber flip-flops, I found some great alternatives that you need to see. Keep scrolling for all the details and to shop for flip-flops of your own.

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Michael Kors Nolita Large Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag ($398); The Row Dune Flip Flops ($690)

