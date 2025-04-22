Fittingly, Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Controversial The Row Sandals Everyone's Talking About
Whether it's intentional or not, The Row has made a habit of taking ages-old shoe styles and putting a fresh twist on them, along with a near-$1k price tag. But regardless of the controversy around these shoes, they're always quick to sell out and go viral. Last summer, we had the brand's $890 Mara Flats, the jellies that proved they can, in fact, be elevated. So far for this spring (and impending summer), that controversial style that's selling out left and right is the Dune Flip-Flops.
The flat sandals feature thick grosgrain straps and rubber soles, and despite not even containing any leather, they retail for $690, hence the controversy. (Even a group of The New York Times editors recently published their debate over the shoes.) That said, as with all The Row shoes, they're the highest quality version possible of what they are, and they're selling out everywhere.
The flip-flops, which come in all black, red soles with black straps, and nude soles with black straps, have gained a significant celebrity fan, and that's Elizabeth Olsen, sister of The Row creative directors Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who just wore the latter pair in L.A. in an all-black outfit. I have to say—she looks really chic, and I get the appeal of the understated sandals. Fashion flip-flops are certainly a thing in 2025, and The Row has cornered the market with its Dune sandals.
Scroll on to shop them for yourself, or if you understandably don't want to spend hundreds on rubber flip-flops, I found some great alternatives that you need to see. Keep scrolling for all the details and to shop for flip-flops of your own.
On Elizabeth Olsen: Michael Kors Nolita Large Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag ($398); The Row Dune Flip Flops ($690)
Shop the Shoes
Shop Similar Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
-
Meet the 31 Chic and Effortless Items That Are Perfect for Your Next Summer Vacation
For minimalists *and* maximalists.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
My Cycling Instructor and I Tested 12 "Sweat-Proof" Beauty Products—Only These Passed the Test
They survived back-to-back sweat sessions and blazing beach days.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In
It's not red.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Effortless Vacation Essentials—25 Gap Finds That Caught My Eye
Many are even on major sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
If The Row, Khaite, and Toteme Feel Too Expensive, Here Are 33 Pieces to Try Instead
Bring on the luxe-looking outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This Is How All the Cool L.A. Girls Will Wear Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend
Guess it's time to order a pair.
By Allyson Payer
-
9 Top, Jeans, and Shoe Outfit Combos That Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Spring
I plan to re-create these ASAP.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These $30 Gap Sandals Are Just as Cool as the $650 Pair That's Been on My Mind Since Last Spring
They are currently on sale for just $17.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The $50 Nordstrom Shoes I'm Buying to Mimic Hailey Bieber's Summery Toteme Look
The resemblance is uncanny.
By Nikki Chwatt