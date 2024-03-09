The Sophisticated Skirt Trend Tempting Parisians Out of Their Jeans This Spring

By Natalie Munro
In my opinion, these rare few weeks when winter and spring seem to blur host the perfect breeding ground for some of the best outfits of the year. Whilst we can still incorporate a layer or two but no longer have to wear heavy trousers and coats, our wardrobe is offered the freedom to style seasonal items which would otherwise never have a chance to meet.

The one item that, in my opinion, is tailored perfectly to the period we find ourselves in right now is the trending cigarette skirt. Whilst this new term might have snuck up on you, you'll probably find that you recognise exactly the type of skirt I'm referring to. Cinching in between the waist and the hip, this skirt comfortably yet neatly skims the legs before stopping on or below the knee. Some might say it's similar to the pencil skirt, which it is, but a more tailored silhouette is the biggest cigarette-skirt identifier.

cigarette skirt trend

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Already adopted into the wardrobe rotation of some of the most stylish women I know, the cigarette skirt trend blends the best of transeasonal styling—think excellent suiting, smart layers and a polished silhouette, with a warm-weather-friendly cut.

A piece I've been seeing frequently on the streets of Paris this year, this skirt trend taps into the Parisian's love for simplicity and easy elegance. Whilst it works well with a cotton button-down, the item looks all the more elegant when worn with a silk blouse, a vest top, or even a fine-knit cardigan.

cigarette skirt trend

(Image credit: @piamance)

White the term might be new to us, the cigarette skirt itself certainly isn't and retailers across the board are offering elegant iterations at a range of price points. From Sézane's calf-skimming style to The Row's elegant wool skirt, read on to discover our edit of the best cigarette skirts to shop this season.

SHOP THE CIGARETTE SKIRT TREND:

CIGARETTE SKIRT TREND
Massimo Dutti
Tailored Midi Skirt

Style wit micro fishnet tights or wear with a sheer black pair.

cigarette skirt trend
Sezane
Musette Skirt

Style with kitten heels or wear with a chunky leather loafer.

cigarette skirt
Mango
Linen Skirt With Slit

This light linen skirt is perfect for early spring styling.

Bias-Cut Midi-Length Woven Skirt
Ro&Zo
Bias-Cut Midi-Length Woven Skirt

The chocolate brown colour trend is one of the chicest of the season.

Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

This longline wool skirt would look chic with red trainers and a graphic tee.

cigarette skirt trend
Miu Miu
Stretch Jersey Skirt

Miu Miu's autumn/winter 24/25 runway featured plenty of elegant cigarette skirts.

cigarette skirt
Karen Millen
Plus Size Faux Leather Pencil Maxi Skirt

Add some texture into your wardrobe by incorporating a luxe leather skirt.

Madelia Pencil Skirt
Isabel Marant
Madelia Pencil Skirt

The front split provides a point of interest and makes the skirt so much easier to move in.

Column Skirt
H&M
Column Skirt

This structured skirt is such an easy way to incorporate an elevated edge.

Long Denim Skirt - Women
Mango
Long Denim Skirt

Denim skirts are a spring time staple.

Wool Midi Skirt
The Attico
Wool Midi Skirt

The structured skirt is an elegant foundation for any outfit.

Midi Pencil Skirt With Topstitching
Zara
Midi Pencil Skirt With Topstitching

Style with a sleek kitten heel or wear with a neat mary jane.

Matias Pencil Skirt
The Row
Matias Pencil Skirt

This skirt features a high slit at the back for comfortable movement.

cigarette skirt
M&S Collection
Midaxi Column Skirt

Style with a slim-fitting knit or dress down with a vest top or t-shirt.

cigarette skirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Belted Midi Pencil Skirt

This comes in sizes 6-24.

cigarette skirt
theory

The wool composition adds an even smarted edge.

Clever Crepe Pencil Skirt Black
The Fold
Clever Crepe Pencil Skirt Black

The Fold is my go to for high-quality workwear.

