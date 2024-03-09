The Sophisticated Skirt Trend Tempting Parisians Out of Their Jeans This Spring
In my opinion, these rare few weeks when winter and spring seem to blur host the perfect breeding ground for some of the best outfits of the year. Whilst we can still incorporate a layer or two but no longer have to wear heavy trousers and coats, our wardrobe is offered the freedom to style seasonal items which would otherwise never have a chance to meet.
The one item that, in my opinion, is tailored perfectly to the period we find ourselves in right now is the trending cigarette skirt. Whilst this new term might have snuck up on you, you'll probably find that you recognise exactly the type of skirt I'm referring to. Cinching in between the waist and the hip, this skirt comfortably yet neatly skims the legs before stopping on or below the knee. Some might say it's similar to the pencil skirt, which it is, but a more tailored silhouette is the biggest cigarette-skirt identifier.
Already adopted into the wardrobe rotation of some of the most stylish women I know, the cigarette skirt trend blends the best of transeasonal styling—think excellent suiting, smart layers and a polished silhouette, with a warm-weather-friendly cut.
A piece I've been seeing frequently on the streets of Paris this year, this skirt trend taps into the Parisian's love for simplicity and easy elegance. Whilst it works well with a cotton button-down, the item looks all the more elegant when worn with a silk blouse, a vest top, or even a fine-knit cardigan.
White the term might be new to us, the cigarette skirt itself certainly isn't and retailers across the board are offering elegant iterations at a range of price points. From Sézane's calf-skimming style to The Row's elegant wool skirt, read on to discover our edit of the best cigarette skirts to shop this season.
SHOP THE CIGARETTE SKIRT TREND:
The chocolate brown colour trend is one of the chicest of the season.
This longline wool skirt would look chic with red trainers and a graphic tee.
Miu Miu's autumn/winter 24/25 runway featured plenty of elegant cigarette skirts.
Add some texture into your wardrobe by incorporating a luxe leather skirt.
The front split provides a point of interest and makes the skirt so much easier to move in.
Style with a sleek kitten heel or wear with a neat mary jane.
Style with a slim-fitting knit or dress down with a vest top or t-shirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
