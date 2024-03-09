The Sophisticated Skirt Trend Tempting Parisians Out of Their Jeans This Spring

In my opinion, these rare few weeks when winter and spring seem to blur host the perfect breeding ground for some of the best outfits of the year. Whilst we can still incorporate a layer or two but no longer have to wear heavy trousers and coats, our wardrobe is offered the freedom to style seasonal items which would otherwise never have a chance to meet.

The one item that, in my opinion, is tailored perfectly to the period we find ourselves in right now is the trending cigarette skirt. Whilst this new term might have snuck up on you, you'll probably find that you recognise exactly the type of skirt I'm referring to. Cinching in between the waist and the hip, this skirt comfortably yet neatly skims the legs before stopping on or below the knee. Some might say it's similar to the pencil skirt, which it is, but a more tailored silhouette is the biggest cigarette-skirt identifier.

Already adopted into the wardrobe rotation of some of the most stylish women I know, the cigarette skirt trend blends the best of transeasonal styling—think excellent suiting, smart layers and a polished silhouette, with a warm-weather-friendly cut.

A piece I've been seeing frequently on the streets of Paris this year, this skirt trend taps into the Parisian's love for simplicity and easy elegance. Whilst it works well with a cotton button-down, the item looks all the more elegant when worn with a silk blouse, a vest top, or even a fine-knit cardigan.

White the term might be new to us, the cigarette skirt itself certainly isn't and retailers across the board are offering elegant iterations at a range of price points. From Sézane's calf-skimming style to The Row's elegant wool skirt, read on to discover our edit of the best cigarette skirts to shop this season.

SHOP THE CIGARETTE SKIRT TREND:

Massimo Dutti Tailored Midi Skirt £100 £78 SHOP NOW Style wit micro fishnet tights or wear with a sheer black pair.

Sezane Musette Skirt £135 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels or wear with a chunky leather loafer.

Mango Linen Skirt With Slit £56 SHOP NOW This light linen skirt is perfect for early spring styling.

Ro&Zo Bias-Cut Midi-Length Woven Skirt £39 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is one of the chicest of the season.

The Frankie Shop Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt £240 SHOP NOW This longline wool skirt would look chic with red trainers and a graphic tee.

Miu Miu Stretch Jersey Skirt £830 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's autumn/winter 24/25 runway featured plenty of elegant cigarette skirts.

Karen Millen Plus Size Faux Leather Pencil Maxi Skirt £79 £51 SHOP NOW Add some texture into your wardrobe by incorporating a luxe leather skirt.

Isabel Marant Madelia Pencil Skirt £495 SHOP NOW The front split provides a point of interest and makes the skirt so much easier to move in.

H&M Column Skirt £25 SHOP NOW This structured skirt is such an easy way to incorporate an elevated edge.

Mango Long Denim Skirt £46 SHOP NOW Denim skirts are a spring time staple.

The Attico Wool Midi Skirt £730 SHOP NOW The structured skirt is an elegant foundation for any outfit.

Zara Midi Pencil Skirt With Topstitching £36 SHOP NOW Style with a sleek kitten heel or wear with a neat mary jane.

The Row Matias Pencil Skirt £1100 SHOP NOW This skirt features a high slit at the back for comfortable movement.

M&S Collection Midaxi Column Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Style with a slim-fitting knit or dress down with a vest top or t-shirt.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Belted Midi Pencil Skirt £40 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6-24.

theory SHOP NOW The wool composition adds an even smarted edge.