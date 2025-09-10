Goodbye, Sweetheart Necklines: Kirsten Dunst Wore the Pretty Wedding Dress Trend Brides Will Prefer in 2026

It's official: there's a vibe shift afoot. The classic sweetheart neckline can always be revisited in the future, but right now, I'm craving a more easygoing elegance. Kirsten Dunst, the patron saint of cool-girl effortlessness, wore a relaxed off-the-shoulder maxi dress on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, making a simple statement: boho is back.
This shift isn't just about a neckline; it’s about an entire feeling. The vibe is less perfect, more poetic. We're embracing clothes that drape rather than hold, fabrics that allow for movement, and silhouettes that are less constricting. This aesthetic is a quiet rebellion against anything too rigid or forced, favoring instead a sense of freedom. If this sounds appealing, keep scrolling to shop our favorite laid-back white dresses with off-the-shoulder necklines. Whether you're collecting inspiration for a bridal moment or not, it's high time to revisit the boho trend.
On Kirsten Dunst: Julie De Libran gown; Gianvito Rossi shoes; Anita Ko bracelet
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.