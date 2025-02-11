Here's Why Puff Sleeves, Snakeskin, and Newsboy Caps Could Be Making a 2025 Comeback

One of the most highly anticipated events at each and every NYFW during modern times is undoubtedly the Khaite show. And with the debut of each collection brings a plethora of new (and returning) trends and future It items to look forward to. The F/W 25 collection that just made its debut is no exception. Creative director Catherine Holstein put forth a cool, wearable selection of new designs that are sure to be swift sell-outs as soon as they hit the market later this year.

Something that stood out to me this season was the sheer number of new trends that Holstein is endorsing. All of them are trends we've seen in the past but with a fresh, modern edge to them, in keeping with Khaite's ethos. Keep scrolling to see how the brand is reinvigorating puff sleeves, snakeskin, and newsboy caps, in addition to a handful of other trends that are likely to be everywhere by fall, thanks to Khaite and its many devoted followers.

Puff Sleeves

A few years ago, puff sleeves were inescapable, but the rise of the quiet luxury aesthetic sent the trend into retreat. Now, maximalism is back, and according to Khaite, so are puff sleeves. Holstein's 2025 version of the trend is tweed and frayed.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Snakeskin Accessories

Snakeskin accessories never really left, but they have been overshadowed by croc-embossed and leopard print accessories recently. Khaite brought them back into the forefront with her fall collection, featuring structured bags slouchy boots, and elegant heels with multiple looks.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Newsboy Caps

Given the recent return of pillbox hats, I'm not surprised to see that newsboy caps are up next. Holstein accessorize multiple looks with simple black wool newsboy caps that were structured and sharp.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Argyle

Argyle has been creeping its way back into relevancy recently, and the colorful sweaters that were sent down the Khaite runway solidified that the preppy trend is back. There wasn't a ton of color in the collection otherwise, so they really stood out.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Waterfall Coats

Khaite outerwear is always excellent and influential, so I certainly took note of the many waterfall coats that were included in the collection. It's a trend that hasn't been particularly prevalent in recent years, but I think people will be ready for it after seeing how luxurious the Khaite ones looked.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Leopard Print

As you know, leopard is already a major trend that's continuing into 2025, but Khaite's version of it was elite. Each of the pieces was in the same rich, realistic-looking leopard print, and the pieces felt interesting and fresh. Think, a sleek coat dress, a corset top layered over a tee, a sleek pencil skirt with a matching coat, and a pair of sophisticated cigarette pants. It's leopard print like you've never seen it.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Leather Jackets and Gloves

Another not-new trend is leather, but it was so prominent in Khaite's F/W collection that I'm be remiss to not mention it. The outerwear was impeccable, and the gloves in different complementary colors were standouts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)