Not Mini, Not Maxi—This Is the Elegant Skirt Trend That's Taking Over Every Fashion City

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. There's a chill in the air, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate fall capsule wardrobe, which consists of six practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the six categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the denim trend people are trading blue jeans for to the sweater style of the season, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a fall wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
One of our favorite pieces for fall 2025 is the column skirt, which is reminiscent of '90s minimalism. Effortless and elegant, it's the kind of piece that makes even the most understated outfit instantly feel considered. Over the past year, there's been a clear shift toward longer hemlines, especially midis. Now, the column skirt is emerging as the next big trend in this vein—a polished silhouette that feels impeccably chic. While it's definitely current, the straight-lined midi feels more timeless than trendy.
We've spotted it on editors in every fashion capital. New York, Paris, London, Copenhagen—the list goes on. With its structure and simplicity, it captures the kind of refinement we're leaning into right now. It's one of those pieces that may feel intimidating at first because of how sleek it looks, but we promise it's surprisingly easy to wear and endlessly versatile. Below, our editors try on column skirts from Paloma Wool, Loulou de Saison, and Leau.
Paloma Wool has a knack for turning everyday pieces into something that feels one of a kind. This skirt is no exception with its crinkled texture, which shows how the right fabric can make even pared-back looks feel intentional. This is why our senior fashion and social editor Tara loves it.
Tara's take on the skirt:"This skirt was, hands down, my absolute favorite piece that I wore. I'm deeply obsessed with the crinkled look because I think imperfection is far sexier in fashion than the alternative. I love when things look a little off, and this skirt is the right amount of weird. Column skirts can feel a little too formal sometimes, but the texture of this one by Paloma Wool gives it a much more carefree vibe. The sheerness also means that the styling options are truly limitless. I love how it was styled here with sweaters, but I think it would just as easily work over a pair of pants or layered on top of a dress to give some major dimension. Speaking of the texture, there is so much fun to be had with it for fall with a funky, fuzzy mohair cardigan and a fun pony-hair bag. I do not know how I'll actually live without this skirt, which is why I just added it to my cart after writing this little ode to it."
Styling tips: This crinkled texture is already a statement, but we like the contrast of it worn with a relaxed plaid shirt and sophisticated pointed-toe pumps.
Originally seen on the runway at Paloma Wool's F/W 24 show, this sheer-finish, silk-blend skirt is an artfully done investment piece. Made from a unique, structured wave fabric, it's lined with cotton for a delicate finish that moves beautifully.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Paloma Wool
Aoi Crinkled Midi Skirt
TOTEME
Strappy Pointed Toe Pumps
Loulou de Saison's Samos Pencil Skirt is as classic as it gets, including the slate-gray tone. Keep reading to find out why this one is about to be a staple in our associate shopping editor Audry's wardrobe.
Audry's take on the skirt: "The exact column skirt I tried is now sitting in my cart—that's how much I loved it. I'm drawn to pieces that instantly make any outfit feel elevated without effort, and this one did exactly that. The skirt I wore is from Loulou de Saison, a Parisian label that's become one of my favorite brand discoveries of the year. At $320, it's definitely an investment, but I know I'd wear it on repeat. (I can't help but think of cost per wear when I shop.) The brand masters minimalist essentials, and this wool skirt is extremely chic. This look, which I styled with Loulou's Bruzzi Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater layered over Polo Ralph Lauren's Classic Fit Piqué Polo, ended up being my absolute favorite. Honestly, I want the entire outfit."
Styling tips: Layer a sweater over a polo shirt for a subtle preppy touch. Strappy heels and an oversize bag add to the overall luxe look of the outfit.
Loulou de Saison has established itself as a go-to brand for high-quality capsule-wardrobe pieces. The Samos Stretch Wool Grain de Poudre Pencil Skirt is a staple with a tailored fit that holds its shape without feeling stiff while remaining incredibly comfortable and easy to move in.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Bruzzi Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Piqué Polo
LOULOU DE SAISON
Samos Pencil Skirt
Khaite
Loop Sandals
Leau's column maxi skirt in soft knit proves just how seamless the shape can be. It still reads put-together, as shown on our branded content editor Aniyah.
Aniyah's take on the skirt:"I'm not going to lie to you—there are no column skirts in my wardrobe, and there never have been. I typically opt for flowier skirts because they tend to flatter my body type, but I gladly made an exception for this one. Despite it being off-white, I didn't feel like it was clinging to or emphasizing my midsection like other column skirts tend to do on me. I'm 5'4", and it was the perfect length, which is a major plus for people who fall on the shorter side. I can see myself styling this item in a million different ways throughout the fall and winter."
Styling tips: For a tonal base, wear this with a white crewneck T-shirt, then layer with a suede jacket and pair with kitten heels. It's more casual but still coordinated.