Miranda Priestly in the Front Row, Pajamas on the Runway—Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2026 Was a Study in Dressing Without Rules

Day five of Milan Fashion Week has come to a close, leaving behind a trail of unforgettable moments. Among the highlights was Louise Trotter's highly anticipated debut for Bottega Veneta, which certainly delivered and received no notes from us. Maximilian Davis showcased his 1920s-inspired collection for Ferragamo, which beautifully blended style and sophistication. And who could forget Dolce & Gabbana's spring collection titled, 'PJ Obsession?' It had everyone on social media gabbing—for many reasons.
First, let's discuss the unexpected—and utterly iconic—appearance from Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, who surprised attendees by arriving fashionably late in full character as Miranda Priestly and Nigel Kipling from The Devil Wears Prada. Draped in couture, the pair glided into the venue as though stepping onto a film set—perhaps they truly had, as @stylenotcom noted the unusually high number of cameras around them. The crowd, comprising industry insiders and editors, erupted in applause and began taking photos. Anna Wintour, sitting front row on the opposite side of the runway, responded with a gracious smile, acknowledging the noteworthy moment, matching Streep in dark sunglasses and a bob.
As for the collection, the Italian fashion house dove headfirst into the world of pajamas, transforming sleepwear into high fashion. Founders and creative directors Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took classic, menswear-inspired pajama sets and infused them with a modern flair. Some pieces were sculpted with sharp, precise lines that radiated sophistication, while others featured a more relaxed, oversized fit. Adorned with crystals and stones, these once-simple sleepwear essentials transformed into bold statement pieces. On their feet, models wore slides made of faux fur, resembling elegant women's slippers. For outerwear, several models wore oversize faux fur coats that served as luxurious blankets—pieces that bring the comfort of home into the world. Read on to discover more highlights from the Dolce & Gabbana S/S 26 show during Milan Fashion Week.
The Devil Wears Dolce & Gabbana
The devil may wear Prada, but she also dons Dolce & Gabbana, as seen at the brand's spring 2026 show. Streep wore a Dolce & Gabbana patent-leather camel trench coat cinched with a leopard-print belt over black trousers. Tucci, her director in the film, sat beside her in a gray tuxedo. Actress Simone Ashley, rumored to be Priestly's new assistant in the sequel, sat directly behind in the second row wearing a black strapless bustier and sequin skirt.
Pajama Party
Like its spring 2026 menswear show, Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2026 ready-to-wear runway was an elevated pajama party. It began with cotton pajama shirts and pants redesigned for daytime wear, featuring clean cuts and luxurious details that added freshness and elegance. As the show progressed, the atmosphere shifted to a more alluring tone, with pajamas made from black sheer fabrics, highlighting the brand's note on sophisticated sensuality that is meant to be seen. Models displayed sheer robes over bustier dresses or paired with lace tops and transparent trousers. Accessories such as thigh-high or mid-calf black socks balanced glamour with comfort. Dolce & Gabbana's reinterpretation of pajamas was more than just a styling choice—it was a statement. It encouraged dressing without rules, allowing wearers to choose between seductive, sheer pajamas or conservative cotton ones.
Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking
Dolce & Gabbana doubled down on florals for spring, exploring them in a range of luxurious variations. They were interpreted through prints seen on sheer playsuits and maxi dresses, offering a literal celebration of nature's beauty. Elsewhere, they appeared more abstractly through 3D appliqués, embroidery, and crystal embellishments. These beautiful details adorned everything from relaxed striped drawstring pants to crisp button-ups, short blazers, and bralettes.
Signature Elements
Staying true to its DNA, Dolce & Gabbana's collection incorporated all the signature elements that have defined the brand for decades—lace, bustiers, tailoring, and animal print. These designs were reinterpreted to match the season's relaxed, pajama-inspired aesthetic. Delicate black lace layered under sheer fabrics added a sense of lightness to slip dresses and tops, while bustier dresses worn under striped button-down shirts as well as waist-accentuating corsets over ribbed tank tops balanced softness with classic D&G softness. Tailoring became a key feature in the collection, with pajama shirts and trousers cut with masculine precision, giving a refined edge to the flowing silhouettes. And because no Dolce & Gabbana collection is complete without animal-inspired patterns, leopard print made a statement this season in outerwear. It was evident in a stunning cape-style coat, as well as a mid-length, utilitarian-style jacket.
Faux-Fur Accessories
The use of fur in spring collections has been one of the most talked-about trends this fashion month, and Dolce & Gabbana has fully embraced this moment. Out of 66 looks, approximately half featured faux fur, in line with the brand's 2022 Fur-Free Policy. The eco-conscious fur was elegantly crafted into outerwear, showcasing bold leopard-print designs and an exquisite powder pink floor-length coat that turned heads on the runway. However, the real standout pieces were the top-handle and shoulder bags, also used as clutches, along with the plush, furry slides that completed many of the looks.
