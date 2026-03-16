There are few things in fashion we can bank on, but if there's one thing, it's that the Academy Awards will serve multiple very good looks on the red carpet. Be it sexy, sequinned or downright surprising, we know as editors we'll wake up on that Monday in March to a series of viral moments, magnificent dresses and, of course, the news of who took home the most-coveted awards.
When covering the Oscars, particularly the red carpet fashion, we expect fun, fabulous but relatively unwearable looks. Feathers! Naked dresses! Rhinestones! Stunning? Yes. But easy to wear day to day? Perhaps not. But there was one microtrend I spotted at this year’s Academy Awards that I think is not only wearable but about to be huge, and that’s embroidered floral motifs.
Whilst we spotted a few examples; Rose Byrne in custom Dior, Lauren Santo Domingo in Conner Ives for the Vanity Fair after-party and Arden Cho in Miss Sohee, Anne Hathaway’s black velvet haute couture Valentino gown was possibly the most breathtaking. With a mermaid silhouette, a deep waisted belt and accessorised with matching black velvet Oscar gloves and Bulgari jewellery, this was not your standard little black dress. Hathaway’s choice to wear the luxury brand was no doubt a tribute to the house’s namesake designer Valentino Garavini, who died in January and was a friend of hers.
Another example that caught my eye was Lauren Santo Domingo’s Conner Ives dress for the Vanity Fair after-party. Floral embroidered silk pieces, primarily coats with a fur trim, are fast becoming a signature for emerging London-based New York designer. Just this weekend Zoe Kravitz was pictured wearing a custom jacket whilst stepping out with her boyfriend Harry Styles. Adorned with oriental florals, like the wisteria on Domingo’s dress, the style feels similar to that of Mary-Kate Olsen’s Balmain silk floral coat worn at The Met Gala in 2013.
Actress and KPop singer Arden Cho also chose soft floral embroidery on her chartreuse green (a trending spring/summer 26 colour) shawl by Miss Sohee courture. The Demon Hunters star paired the green embroidered puffed sleeve piece, which has a long trail from each arm to wear with her fishtail black lace gown.
Rose Byrne, who was nominated for Best Actress at the awards for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, wore a stunning black velvet gown not unlike Anne Hathaway's. The Dior dress was also sleeveless, with a mermaid silhouette, in jet black with beautiful floral embroidered bouquets across the bottom and chest.
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.