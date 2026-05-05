We made it! Finally, it's the first Monday in May, which means that the chicest celebrities and tastemakers are busy ascending the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2026 Met Gala. This year, the museum will display an exhibition titled Costume Art, with the ball's dress code being Fashion Is Art. Guests were asked to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history," and so far, many have done what they were told. (There are always a rogue few who don't, a daring choice given how often non-thematic looks are met with negative reviews.) Naturally, cohost Beyoncé knows better, rising to the occasion like she always does—and doing so alongside her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her Met Gala debut tonight.
On Beyoncé: Custom Olivier Rousteing dress; Chopard jewelry
For tonight's ball, Beyoncé's first in a decade, the Cowboy Carter singer chose to work with Balmain's former creative director, designer Olivier Rousteing, together creating a silver, skeletal naked dress fit with a matching crown à la her sister Solange's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination headpiece from 2018 and a feather cape. (In 2016, at her last Met Gala, she dressed in a peach-colored latex number by Givenchy.) The crown wasn't the only embellished accessory she wore, though. With it, she worked with Chopard, curating a mix of diamond pieces, including a necklace in 18K white gold with one 6.41-carat brilliant-cut diamond and 140 carats of additional diamonds. And that's not counting the bracelet, earrings, and rings.
Her daughter went a simpler route, donning a white, strapless bubble dress with a shorter hemline that perfectly showed off her Cinderella-esque pumps and a coordinating bomber jacket, both by Balenciaga. A diamond necklace with a yellow diamond pendant was the star, while her brown cat-eye sunglasses gave her look a feeling of unbothered coolness that only a 14-year-old girl could pull off. Yes, she's 14, and yes, we're feeling old too.
On the red carpet, Beyoncé was the picture of a proud mom, saying, “She looks so beautiful," about her daughter. "It’s incredible to be able to share [her first Met Gala] with her.” She also praised her daughter’s red carpet posing, saying, “She was ready! She is ready.”
See the mother-daughter duo from every angle below.