Ayo Edebiri Wore the Grown-Up Shorts Trend That's Replacing Denim Cutoffs

Judging by the comments on our social media accounts, sometimes an important point is lost on our readers: We're never advocating for you to literally throw away an item of clothing you love. Instead, we often make suggestions if you're interested in rotating out past-season trends in favor of more current ones. Since fashion is cyclical, those older pieces will certainly have another time to shine, so no need to toss anything you genuinely adore.

This advice certainly rings true when it comes to denim cutoffs. While short shorts will never go completely out of style, long shorts are particularly popular with women right now. Case in point: Ayo Edebiri's newest outfit. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out 2, Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta look that included Bermuda shorts in a pretty pastel blue. Scroll down to see how she styled them and shop the trend for yourself.

Ayo Edebiri wears a light blue blazer with matching shorts and black shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ayo Edebiri: custom Bottega Veneta jacket, shirt, and shorts

Shop Long Shorts for Women

Spring Twill Long Shorts
Vince
Spring Twill Long Shorts

Pleated Bermuda Shorts
MANGO
Pleated Bermuda Shorts

Long Luisa Shorts
STAUD
Long Luisa Shorts

Bermuda Shorts With Contrast Trim
MANGO
Bermuda Shorts With Contrast Trim

Pleated Grain De Poudre Shorts
TOTEME
Pleated Grain De Poudre Shorts

Tailored Shorts
& Other Stories
Tailored Shorts

Bella Pleated Linen-Blend Shorts
TOVE
Bella Pleated Linen-Blend Shorts

Tailored Shorts
& Other Stories
Tailored Shorts

Xavier Pleated Denim Shorts
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Xavier Pleated Denim Shorts

Cargo Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Cargo Bermuda Shorts

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

