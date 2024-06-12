Ayo Edebiri Wore the Grown-Up Shorts Trend That's Replacing Denim Cutoffs

Judging by the comments on our social media accounts, sometimes an important point is lost on our readers: We're never advocating for you to literally throw away an item of clothing you love. Instead, we often make suggestions if you're interested in rotating out past-season trends in favor of more current ones. Since fashion is cyclical, those older pieces will certainly have another time to shine, so no need to toss anything you genuinely adore.

This advice certainly rings true when it comes to denim cutoffs. While short shorts will never go completely out of style, long shorts are particularly popular with women right now. Case in point: Ayo Edebiri's newest outfit. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out 2, Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta look that included Bermuda shorts in a pretty pastel blue. Scroll down to see how she styled them and shop the trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ayo Edebiri: custom Bottega Veneta jacket, shirt, and shorts

Shop Long Shorts for Women

Vince Spring Twill Long Shorts $295 SHOP NOW

MANGO Pleated Bermuda Shorts $70 SHOP NOW

STAUD Long Luisa Shorts $275 SHOP NOW

MANGO Bermuda Shorts With Contrast Trim $70 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Pleated Grain De Poudre Shorts $440 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Shorts $99 SHOP NOW

TOVE Bella Pleated Linen-Blend Shorts $435 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Shorts $99 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Xavier Pleated Denim Shorts $170 SHOP NOW