Ayo Edebiri Wore the Grown-Up Shorts Trend That's Replacing Denim Cutoffs
Judging by the comments on our social media accounts, sometimes an important point is lost on our readers: We're never advocating for you to literally throw away an item of clothing you love. Instead, we often make suggestions if you're interested in rotating out past-season trends in favor of more current ones. Since fashion is cyclical, those older pieces will certainly have another time to shine, so no need to toss anything you genuinely adore.
This advice certainly rings true when it comes to denim cutoffs. While short shorts will never go completely out of style, long shorts are particularly popular with women right now. Case in point: Ayo Edebiri's newest outfit. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out 2, Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta look that included Bermuda shorts in a pretty pastel blue. Scroll down to see how she styled them and shop the trend for yourself.
On Ayo Edebiri: custom Bottega Veneta jacket, shirt, and shorts
Shop Long Shorts for Women
