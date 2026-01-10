I’ve Always Been Anti-Puffer Jacket—JLaw’s Styling Just Made Me Rethink

I’ll be honest: I’ve never been a puffer jacket person. For as long as I can remember, I’ve sworn by long wool coats, favouring their streamlined silhouettes and polished finish over anything padded or quilted. In my mind, puffers simply couldn’t compete on the sleekness front. That said, when winter really sets in, and the cold becomes truly biting, even my most trusted wool coats sometimes fall short. Which is why I was pleasantly surprised when I spotted Jennifer Lawrence wearing my long-sworn-off jacket trend in the very chicest way.
Stepping out in Toteme's Cinched Puffer Jacket (£1670), Jennifer styled hers worn open over an oversized knit in the softest butter-yellow hue. Rather than leaning into a utilitarian energy, she embraced a romantic colour palette by sweeping a large pink scarf around her waist. The thoughtful play on colour, contrast and proportion made the outfit feel intentional rather than purely practical.
Crucially, her choice of puffer featured clever drawstring detailing, allowing her to cinch the waist and introduce structure—something I’ve always felt puffers lack. Combined with the delicate shades and added texture, the typically bulky silhouette felt fresh, modern and surprisingly considered.
Proof that even the most practical winter layers can feel elevated with the right touch, Jennifer Lawrence may have just inspired me to see through the coldest months in the most functional outerwear on the market. Scroll on to discover my edit of the best puffer jackets to shop now.
Shop Puffer Jackets:
Toteme
Cinched Puffer Jacket Black
Shop the puffer jacket Jennifer Lawrence loves.
H&M
Down Puffer Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Sézane
Rachel Coat
This warm olive shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Short Water-Repellent and Windproof Hooded Anorak
This features thermal insulation to keep you warm all winter long.
& Other Stories
Down Puffer Jacket
The funnel neck design ensures a cosy finish.
A Day's March
Stella Puffer Jacket
Bundle up in style.
Leset
Bo Belted Padded Shell Coat
This padded shell coat will keep you cosy on the frostiest of days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.