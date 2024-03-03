The Trending Alternative Fashion People Are Wearing Instead of Jeans This Spring

By Natalie Munro
If, like me, you're practically joined at the hip to your loungewear collection, then I have good news for you. This season the style set are wearing their beloved track pants out of the house, and honestly—these are some of the chicest outfits I've seen for a while.

track pants

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Gravitating towards straight-leg track pants, fashion people have been using these comfortable pairs to put a sporty edge on their casual looks. The ideal alt to jeans, I'm seeing influencers style them with roomy knits to retain the comfort most associated with them, or dressing them up with boxy blazers and kitten heels. Truly, the options are limitless.

track pants

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Sportswear brand Adidas has become a natural go-to for those styling the trend, with pairs from its collaboration with Wales Bonner proving the most in-demand, other high street and designer brands have also experimented with the trending trouser this season. From The White Company's comfortable weekend-ready pair, to Weekday's sleek and sporty style, there are plenty of these compelling trousers to choose from.

track pants

(Image credit: @fia.hamelick)

With that, read on to shop the track pants trouser trend and, who knows—they might even lure you away from jeans for a hot minute.

SHOP THE BEST TRACK PANTS

track pants
H&M
Track Pants

The elasticated waist means you'll want to style these 24/7.

Tapered Sweatshirting Track Pant
Me+Em
Tapered Sweatshirting Track Pant

Me+Em do wardrobe basics so well.

track pants
Marks & Spencer
Jersey Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers

These look more expensive than they are.

track pants
Les Tien
Eazy Cotton-Jersey Track Pants

These cotton-jersey track pants are supremely comfortable.

track pants
Adidas
Firebird Loose Tracksuit Bottoms

Adidas track pants are an influencer favourite.

track pants
Loewe
Anagram Embroidered Jersey Track Pants

The brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Three-Stripe Recycled-Polyester Track Pants
Wales Bonner
Three-Stripe Recycled-Polyester Track Pants

Style with the matching jacket or pair with a graphic tee.

Sporty & Rich Srhwc Ribbed Pants
Sporty & Rich
Ribbed Pants

For effortless weekend comfort.

Legend Snap Pant - Espresso
Alo Yoga
Legend Snap Pant

I always come back to Alo Yoga for the inimtable activewear.

Light Felted Cotton Track Pants
Gucci
Light Felted Cotton Track Pants

Soup up your loungewear collection.

Double Side Stripe Jersey Trousers
The White Company
Double Side Stripe Jersey Trousers

The striped accent adds a sporty touch.

track pants
Weekday
Aida Track Trousers

Style with trainers or dress up with a kitten heel.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

