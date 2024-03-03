The Trending Alternative Fashion People Are Wearing Instead of Jeans This Spring

If, like me, you're practically joined at the hip to your loungewear collection, then I have good news for you. This season the style set are wearing their beloved track pants out of the house, and honestly—these are some of the chicest outfits I've seen for a while.

Gravitating towards straight-leg track pants, fashion people have been using these comfortable pairs to put a sporty edge on their casual looks. The ideal alt to jeans, I'm seeing influencers style them with roomy knits to retain the comfort most associated with them, or dressing them up with boxy blazers and kitten heels. Truly, the options are limitless.

Sportswear brand Adidas has become a natural go-to for those styling the trend, with pairs from its collaboration with Wales Bonner proving the most in-demand, other high street and designer brands have also experimented with the trending trouser this season. From The White Company's comfortable weekend-ready pair, to Weekday's sleek and sporty style, there are plenty of these compelling trousers to choose from.

With that, read on to shop the track pants trouser trend and, who knows—they might even lure you away from jeans for a hot minute.

SHOP THE BEST TRACK PANTS

H&M Track Pants £25 SHOP NOW The elasticated waist means you'll want to style these 24/7.

Me+Em Tapered Sweatshirting Track Pant £125 SHOP NOW Me+Em do wardrobe basics so well.

Marks & Spencer Jersey Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Les Tien Eazy Cotton-Jersey Track Pants £190 SHOP NOW These cotton-jersey track pants are supremely comfortable.

Adidas Firebird Loose Tracksuit Bottoms £59 SHOP NOW Adidas track pants are an influencer favourite.

Loewe Anagram Embroidered Jersey Track Pants £625 SHOP NOW The brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Wales Bonner Three-Stripe Recycled-Polyester Track Pants £230 SHOP NOW Style with the matching jacket or pair with a graphic tee.

Sporty & Rich Ribbed Pants £132 SHOP NOW For effortless weekend comfort.

Alo Yoga Legend Snap Pant £145 SHOP NOW I always come back to Alo Yoga for the inimtable activewear.

Gucci Light Felted Cotton Track Pants £920 SHOP NOW Soup up your loungewear collection.

The White Company Double Side Stripe Jersey Trousers £85 SHOP NOW The striped accent adds a sporty touch.