The official Nordstrom Black Friday deals are here. So yes, I'm shopping. Nordstrom dropped early deals throughout the month and now even more items are added to the Cyber Month sale with coveted picks up to 60% off.
I scrolled through the initial offering to curate a list of my favorite pieces. And yes, when I added everything to the cart (eight pieces to start), the amount in savings was legit. I literally saved $341 from this Nordstrom Black Friday Sale. Below, you'll find a quick list of the items—everything from gorgeous sweaters to cool sneakers—that piqued my interest as potential holiday gifts and pieces I know my friends would love. And yes, my favorite $59 loafers are included. I then rounded up even more amazing fashion finds from this Black Friday Sale.
The Best Items From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
I absolutely want this sweater. And $35 now!
These loafers look designer with that on-trend ruching.
MANGO
Picarol Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
A relaxed double-breasted coat will make any ensemble feel chicer.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Can't go wrong with Nordstrom cashmere.
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneakers
Treasure & Bond
Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater
Lands' End
Lightweight Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
A simple black turtleneck is always chic (similar to the sleeveless version above).
Nordstrom
Ainsley Chelsea Boots
BP.
Cabled Oversize Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater
You may want to live in this sweater.
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Bella T-Strap Flats
These flats look expensive!
Levi's
501 Straight Leg Jeans
Open Edit
The Curator Relaxed Blazer
Bring polish to any look.
BP.
Everyday Easy Cotton Blend Sweater
Cool with that relaxed cut.
Treasure & Bond
Herringbone Tweed Coat
Lands' End
Ez Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Cashmere-lined gloves? Yes, please.
COACH
North Pebbled Leather Tote
Topshop
Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Blondo
Kayloni Waterproof Booties
Nordstrom
Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Love a cashmere turtleneck.
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Our editors love this belt.
Good American
Good Waist High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Jeans
Linea Paolo
Wrenly Block Heel Booties
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Quilted Faux Shearling Collar Jacket
Get this jacket before it sells out.
Franco Sarto
Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flats
Free People
Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater
This sweater comes in a few different colors.
Steve Madden
Dusty Booties
Another strong pair of booties.
Lands' End
Fine Gauge Cotton Milano Blazer Sweater
Bernardo
Short Faux Shearling Coat
BP.
Relaxed Cotton Blend Zip Hoodie
And here is the matching sweatshirt.
Open Edit
Cozy Crewneck Sweater