I'm a Shopping Director and I Already Saved $341 From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale—These Are the Best Items

Up to 60% off coveted items!

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals 2025
The official Nordstrom Black Friday deals are here. So yes, I'm shopping. Nordstrom dropped early deals throughout the month and now even more items are added to the Cyber Month sale with coveted picks up to 60% off.

I scrolled through the initial offering to curate a list of my favorite pieces. And yes, when I added everything to the cart (eight pieces to start), the amount in savings was legit. I literally saved $341 from this Nordstrom Black Friday Sale. Below, you'll find a quick list of the items—everything from gorgeous sweaters to cool sneakers—that piqued my interest as potential holiday gifts and pieces I know my friends would love. And yes, my favorite $59 loafers are included. I then rounded up even more amazing fashion finds from this Black Friday Sale.

The Best Items From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale