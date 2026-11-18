Say what you will about winter (you either love it or you hate it), but it's the best time to revamp your beauty routine and embrace a new haircut, color, or style. Why, you ask? You don't have to deal with salt water, chlorine, or high humidity messing with your hair. You also get to start a new year with a fresh aesthetic. You know, new beginnings and all that. This time around, we asked celebrity hairstylists to pinpoint the top three global hair trends that are set to take over IG and TikTok in 2027 across all categories: haircuts, colors, styles, and accessories included. Ahead, see their 12 expert predictions. From rom-com-worthy updos to silk ribbons and wine-stained strands, this list is brimming with hair inspo.
The Top 3 Winter Hair Color Trends
Velvety Chocolate
Celebrity hairstylist Jerome Lordet, owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in NYC, says the stylish crowd is swapping cool-toned hair colors for warm, rich, and luxurious ones. And a velvety chocolate hue is first on the list. "Deep chocolate and espresso brunettes add richness, shine, and dimension to the hair while creating a beautiful, sophisticated finish," he says. "As the seasons change, many clients gravitate toward deeper, warmer colors that feel natural and luxurious."
"Antique" Blonde
Sorry, cool-toned blonde, but warm and toasty shades are top of mind for winter '26/'27. "I see a shift toward warmer, softer shades like honey, golden beige, and creamy blonde," Lordet says. "These tones create a more natural, sun-kissed appearance and offer a beautiful dimension without looking overly processed. I always recommend choosing a shade that complements your complexion rather than simply following a trend." Bella Hadid's latest "antique" color is the perfect example. Deep-rooted and gold-tinged, it has a stylish '70s vibe.
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Wine-Stained Red
Erin Bowers is a colorist at NYC The Team, founded by Michelle Hong. She says that although fiery-red shades have been trending in recent years (e.g., "cowboy copper"), winter '26/'27 will usher in a new, wine-stained set. "I definitely see merlot and deep wine-inspired shades making a statement this winter, with less emphasis on the classic copper tones. These richer shades feel sexy and a little mysterious. The beautiful thing about a deep berry or wine tone is how it can bring out certain skin tones and eye colors, adding warmth and dimension without feeling overly bright."
The Top 3 Winter Haircut Trends
The Modern Bob
Sharp, structural bobs are fading. According to the experts, winter '26/'27 will spotlight softer versions that feel wispy and whimsical—Gracie Abrams's bob being the perfect example. "A beautifully shaped bob should complement the client's face and hair texture while still being easy to maintain," Lordet says. "Ask your stylist for a chin-length or slightly longer bob with a clean shape and subtle movement."
Bowers agrees. "For the girls who don’t mind a little more salon maintenance, I also see the Gracie Abrams–inspired bob continuing to gain popularity. It’s a chic, slightly undone cut that feels effortlessly cool and is a great option for anyone ready for a shorter look. I’d recommend asking your stylist for a soft, textured bob with movement rather than anything too structured."
Long, Face-Framing Layers
"The girlies are looking for styles that feel effortlessly sexy but are still relatively low-maintenance," Bowers says. That, dear reader, means long, soft layers are back. "Think healthy-looking length, movement, and subtle face-framing layers without having to sacrifice too much length."
Lordet seconds this, adding that it helps achieve a "'90s supermodel" aesthetic. "I think we'll see a return to beautiful, flowing layers that create movement and volume without taking away too much length," he says. "This style is feminine, flattering, and works beautifully with a natural blowout. Ask your stylist for long, blended layers with soft face-framing pieces that enhance your features."
The Soft Shag
If you want to spend your winter feeling like a London cool girl à la Daisy Edgar-Jones, Lordet recommends getting a soft shag haircut. "The shag will continue to evolve into a more wearable, less dramatic style. I predict we'll see softer layers, natural texture, and wispy fringe that give the hair movement without making it feel overly choppy. Ask your stylist for customized layers that work with your natural texture and require minimal styling."
The Top 3 Winter Hairstyle Trends
The Bouncy Blowout
Remember how the experts said long, face-framing layers are big this winter? Well, so is the bouncy blowout. It's only natural. After all, one complements the other. "The voluminous, polished blowout will continue to make a comeback," Lordet says. "Think soft movement, natural volume at the roots, and beautifully shaped ends. I think people are moving back toward more classic, feminine hairstyles that feel glamorous but are still effortless."
The Rom-Com Updo
Next, expect rom-com-worthy updos that complement scarves, headbands, and funnel-neck coats. It's all about looking elegant but not overdone (a balance that's surprisingly hard to strike). Lordet says the key is to let loose pieces fall around the face, and keep natural movement in the hair. "They're elegant without looking too formal and are perfect for everything from everyday occasions to special events. The beauty of this style is that it looks polished without feeling overly done."
Low Ponytails and Buns
High, slicked-back styles are everywhere, but in winter '26/'27, Lordet says the most stylish people will start wearing low, nape-nestled buns and ponytails. "Simple, low ponytails and buns will remain popular because they're timeless and versatile," he says. "A clean middle part or a few softly pulled-out pieces can completely change the look. I love these styles because they prove that you don't need an elaborate hairstyle to look sophisticated."
The Top 3 Winter Hair Accessory Trends
Silk Ribbons and Hair Scarves
There's nothing chicer than a classic silk or satin hair bow, and apparently, the experts agree. "I predict we'll see more silk ribbons and scarves incorporated into ponytails, braids and low buns," Lordet says. "They add a soft, feminine touch and bring a little personality to an otherwise simple hairstyle without making it feel overly styled." Don't just wear them during the holidays, though; plan to keep them around all winter long, as they elevate otherwise staple hairstyles.
Posh Barrettes
Dust off your favorite decorative clips and posh barrettes. Bowers says they'll be number one this winter, whether plain and simple or ornate and jewel-encrusted à la Elle Fanning's. "I 100% think cute little barrettes and hair clips will be making a comeback, especially paired with a deep side part," Bowers says. "We’ve all gotten used to clipping our hair out of our faces while doing our makeup, so why not bring that same idea into our everyday looks? I love accessories that make an otherwise simple hairstyle feel a little more intentional without requiring much effort."
Lordet agrees, saying, "I think there's a return to more classic, refined styling, where one beautiful accessory can make a simple hairstyle feel special."
Modern Claw Clips
We wear claw clips more often than not, which is why we're happy to hear the experts say they'll stick around, albeit with a twist. "Claw clips aren't going anywhere, but I think we'll see more sophisticated versions in tortoiseshell, polished acetate and metallic finishes," Lordet says. "They're practical, effortless and a beautiful way to create a relaxed updo while still looking polished." Consider swapping that classic black clip for something a little more eye-catching.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.