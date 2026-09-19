Not a Blazer—This Jacket Trend Is Making Fall Outfits Look So Much Cooler

Blazers have competition this fall. Fitted jackets are emerging as one of the coolest outerwear trends of 2026.

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026
(Image credit: @lillysisto; @juliesfi)

There's no denying the staying power of an oversized blazer, but fall 2026 is making a convincing case for something a little more fitted. Sleek, close-to-the-body jackets are quickly becoming one of the season's defining outerwear trends, offering a sharper alternative to the roomy silhouettes that have dominated for years. The overall effect feels polished without looking overly corporate, which is exactly why fashion people are gravitating toward them.

The key is in the proportions. Rather than exaggerated shoulders and loose cuts, the latest jackets skim the body, nip slightly at the waist, and often hit around the hip for a streamlined finish. Whether structured or slightly softer in construction, these fitted silhouettes instantly give an outfit more shape and make even simple fall staples feel considered.

As temperatures start to dip, expect fitted jackets to become the layer that replaces the default blazer in plenty of wardrobes. They have the same ability to pull an outfit together but feel decidedly fresher for 2026. Ahead, discover the best fitted fall jackets to shop now, along with plenty of styling inspiration for the season ahead.

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Fitted Jacket Outfits

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Capris + Pointed-toe mules

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Mini skirt + Animal-print heels

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Black tank + Statement skirt + Pointed-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Jeans + Small bag + Heels

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Jeans + Sleek leather boots

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Black jeans + Bold sunglasses

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Mini skirt + Round sunglasses + Flats

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

(Image credit: @lillysisto)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Mini skirt + Heeled sandals

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Tank + Leather pants + Heels

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + T-shirt + Jeans + Ballerina sneakers

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

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Get the look: Fitted jacket + Button-down shirt + Jeans + Belt + Boots

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Animal-print pants + Heels

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Jeans + Flat boots

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Cargo pants + Sweater + Ballet flats

An image of a woman wearing best fitted fall jacket 2026

(Image credit: @yoyokulala)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Denim skirt + Layered belts + Boots

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor