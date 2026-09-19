Not a Blazer—This Jacket Trend Is Making Fall Outfits Look So Much Cooler

There's no denying the staying power of an oversized blazer, but fall 2026 is making a convincing case for something a little more fitted. Sleek, close-to-the-body jackets are quickly becoming one of the season's defining outerwear trends, offering a sharper alternative to the roomy silhouettes that have dominated for years. The overall effect feels polished without looking overly corporate, which is exactly why fashion people are gravitating toward them.
The key is in the proportions. Rather than exaggerated shoulders and loose cuts, the latest jackets skim the body, nip slightly at the waist, and often hit around the hip for a streamlined finish. Whether structured or slightly softer in construction, these fitted silhouettes instantly give an outfit more shape and make even simple fall staples feel considered.
As temperatures start to dip, expect fitted jackets to become the layer that replaces the default blazer in plenty of wardrobes. They have the same ability to pull an outfit together but feel decidedly fresher for 2026. Ahead, discover the best fitted fall jackets to shop now, along with plenty of styling inspiration for the season ahead.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Fitted Jacket Outfits
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Capris + Pointed-toe mules
Lioness
Balmy Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Mini skirt + Animal-print heels
Reformation
Kora Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Black tank + Statement skirt + Pointed-toe heels
Nordstrom
Cinch Waist Leather Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Jeans + Small bag + Heels
DESTREE
Amoako Devoré Blazer
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Jeans + Sleek leather boots
Joe's Jeans
The Fitted Faux Leather Blazer
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Black jeans + Bold sunglasses
STAUD
Archie Cotton Utility Leather Trim Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Mini skirt + Round sunglasses + Flats
ZARA
100% Leather Stand Collar Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Mini skirt + Heeled sandals
Reformation
Eleanor Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Tank + Leather pants + Heels
BLANKNYC
Cinnamon Crunch Suede Blazer
Get the look: Fitted jacket + T-shirt + Jeans + Ballerina sneakers
Lioness
Soho Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Button-down shirt + Jeans + Belt + Boots
Zara
Faux Suede Frog Fastening Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Animal-print pants + Heels
Aritzia
Kerr Jacket - Unreal Leather
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Jeans + Flat boots
Camila Coelho
Sidonia Jacket
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Cargo pants + Sweater + Ballet flats
Avec Les Filles
Faux-Ever Leather Basketweave Cropped Anorak
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Denim skirt + Layered belts + Boots