For her next project, writer, producer, and director Quinn Shephard (Not Okay and Under the Bridge) set out to create a story that asked, What if girlhood was treated like a religion? Enter The Body, a genre-bending, queer Y2K psychodrama about a badly behaving Catholic school dance team. Think The Craft meets Bring It On. It's unapologetically camp and nostalgic while still hitting on timely themes—friendship, faith, and identity—that resonate with young women today. The twisty Netflix series, which premiered to rave reviews last week, is betting big on a female-led ensemble of mostly fresh faces and winning. On our radar are Kristina Bogic and Geena Meszaros.
Playing dance-troupe leader Anya and peculiar team hopeful Lisbeth, Bogic and Meszaros are a divine pairing in Shephard's paranoia-soaked world. Hailing from opposite ends of the globe (Bogic from Australia and Meszaros from Canada), the Hollywood newcomers formed a fast friendship, bringing out each other's weird sides. Here, the two actresses look back on their experience filming and talk about everything from their first impressions of each other to their dramatic beauty transformations.
The Body was created by Quinn Shephard, the writer and director behind such films as Blame and Not Okay. How familiar were you with Shephard's work prior to this, and was that a big draw for you going into this?
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Kristina Bogic: Honestly, any audition that I get that's written by a young female showrunner and writer and producer is always just really exciting. I think I had seen stuff she had done, but I hadn't realized it was her.
Geena Meszaros: Same.
KB: I thought everything she had done prior was amazing, but this definitely felt tonally different to something that she's done before, and I was really excited to work with her.
This is such a female-driven project—female creator and showrunners, female writers, female directors, female ensemble. How did that make the experience different from past projects?
GM: Oh my gosh, it was amazing. We're all so close.
KB: Yeah, we really are. It's like a true sisterhood, genuinely.
GM: Quinn being an actor herself also made it a really cool experience. … It's always different with different directors, but when they've been an actor, they just get it, and they really care about your well-being as well. So we were able to form those friendships and the trust and the bond that we had.
KB: Even to this day, we text each other all the time, whether it's about the show or not. I haven't ever had this experience on a set before, and I didn't know it could be like this.
The series draws inspiration from campy Y2K teen psychodramas like Jennifer's Body and The Craft. It's also been described as The Crucible meets Bring It On. What really excited you about the tone of the series?
KB: I think this is a show that I, myself, have been waiting for or just wanting to watch for a really long time. I think it takes creative risks. I think the humor of the show can be dark and funny and gritty. But also, I think we were allowed to play so much on set and allowed to improvise, and that's also where the humor and the tone of the show [were] discovered along the way. I think the show eventually even started referencing itself, which is something our directors said in the writing room.
GM: It's very much its own thing. It does have the tone of all those things. I was excited that it was really grounded 'cause I always find things are funnier when they're not just trying to be funny. I think our characters are really dead serious.
KB: They believe everything to their core, and everything is through a grounded lens, and the stakes are really high, which allows for these dark comedy beats.
The Body explores girlhood as a religion. What do you think it really gets right in terms of girlhood today?
GM: We're always coming of age. It doesn't stop in high school. You're always evolving, so I do think anyone can relate to it. But I think the fact that we have such a big ensemble cast [means] there's a character for everybody in the show and everyone's individual experience with coming of age and faith and belief. There are so many different perspectives that I think someone can relate to somebody.
KB: One hundred percent.
Can you tell me a little about the first time you two met? What were your first impressions of each other?
GM: Ooh.
KB: Technically, it was the chemistry read. I didn't know what to expect from Lisbeth. I had read the character, and I could not tell you what I pictured she would look like or even how she would act. I was like, "They would have to get someone really special to play her." Maybe in my mind, I was like, "Maybe Lisbeth would be a bit more of a villain," but then I met you on callback and… I said this about Sara [Boustany] too, but each time I did a callback with someone, I understood the tone of the show so much more. And I was like, "[Geena's] perfect for it." Also, you were just so lovable. You know what I mean? I think that's why Anya and Lisbeth had the friendship that they did, because you brought a certain warmth to Lisbeth and a certain innocence. She's very endearing, and I think she's so cute. You brought something that I didn't expect and didn't picture, and I think it was perfect.
GM: I think I read with three Anyas at that time, and they were all so wonderful and so different, but I knew it was gonna be Kristina. … The thing about Anya, she just has that warmth, and she's a leader, but she's not a dictator. People genuinely trust her, and I just immediately trusted you and immediately felt that you were genuine, and I think that comes through with Anya.
KB: Yeah, but even naturally with you and I, we clicked very quickly.
GM: Yeah, we have a lot in common. We bring out each other's weird side.
KB: Yeah, we are very strange, especially when we're on hour 10 of filming, and it's 4 a.m., and we're just in a ball on the ground.
GM: We were each other's emotional support.
KB: I don't think I could have done this show without you.
GM: No, I would have died.
KB: I would have died.
What was something you both bonded over pretty quickly?
KB: Probably our sense of humor or just feeling comfortable enough to be weird in front of each other. I could be any version of myself with you, and it never felt weird.
GM: It was always a judgment-free zone, and we both really understood each other's need for peace and quiet.
KB: I think we have the same needs, and we function in a very similar way. It's just something you can never force or replicate with anyone. We just understood each other in a very emotional way. I knew what she needed. She knew what I needed. It was perfect to have that in a scene partner and just a friend as well.
What conversations did the two of you have about the dynamic between Anya and Lisbeth?
KB: We would plan, but we would not overly prepare. We left it really flexible and let it find itself. I think the first scene was the scene at the Halloween party around the campfire, and I think that scene clicked in the dynamic.
GM: We shot in a crazy order too, so you really had to maintain a sense of fluidity to let it lead you where it wanted to go. But I do think they have a genuine friendship.
KB: I think so too, and I stand 10 toes on that, honestly.
GM: Yeah, I don't just exist to break up Anya and Elise.
KB: No, they have a genuine friendship, and they are there for each other. I love them, actually.
You talked earlier about how free the set was and how you were able to improv quite a bit. Do you have a favorite memory of making a scene your own?
KB: There are so many. Oh, the chicken scene! The chicken scene was perfect.
GM: Yeah, that was really good.
KB: You ended up calling one of the chickens Geena.
GM: Yeah, and they left it in. And the chickens were crazy in that scene too. They would go and block the camera.
KB: I know—they were like, "Hold for chicken."
Do you think you are anything like your characters in real life?
KB: I relate to Anya in certain ways. As I'm getting older and I've had time away from Anya… Don't forget—when you're on a show like this, you spend like seven months with your character, so I think sometimes the lines can get a little blurry just because you're so invested. But I think a lot of young women would relate to Anya and relate to all the characters in the show, but yeah, of course, I don't think I could play without relating to her in some way.
GM: And I relate to Lisbeth in some ways. I think she's quite observant and maybe a little hypervigilant, and I've definitely experienced moments like that. I mean, I'm not evil, but I don't think Lisbeth is evil.
I always love to hear about an actor's process of finding their way into the character, whether it's journaling, creating playlists, things like that. Did you guys have any tools like that that you used to get into your characters?
KB: I started an Anya journal, but I think over time I didn't feel like it was really serving me anymore. I like to talk about it a lot, and it was great because we had so many people on set that we could talk a scene through with, and there were also so many writers that were always just down to have a chat. But for Anya, the biggest thing was the physical transformation. I rocked up with a pixie cut and thick eyebrows, and then they came in with blonde hair extensions, and it just changed the whole attitude. And then the wardrobe, that's when I understood Anya, because I think a lot of Anya's texture is in her physicality and in her mannerisms and the way she holds herself. Even the accent was such a game changer.
GM: Yeah, that was crazy for you. Lisbeth is kind of the same deal. The eyebrows coming off, I looked in the mirror, and I was like, "Oh!"
KB: You looked so beautiful. You looked like a fairy.
GM: She was there when I got them done for the first time, and I sat up and looked at her, and it was just red. You were like, "Wow! You look beautiful!" But I felt like Lisbeth even on the weekends. I would go to the grocery store, and I felt like Lisbeth at the grocery store. It was kind of hard to shake her off, actually.
KB: Yeah, same with Anya. I agree.
While you spend the majority of the series in your Catholic school uniforms, there are some fun moments outside of that. Do you have a favorite look of your characters? Were you jealous of anyone else's looks?
KB: I remember walking into my fitting for the first time. I had just got off a plane ride. It was like 27 hours from Melbourne, and I got to Toronto and was like, "All right, let's do this." I remember being like, "Wow, these fake Balenciaga City Bags look so real," and they're like, "They are real, honey." And I was just so amazed by all of the archival pieces and all the vintage pieces and all the little weird bits and bobs they found.
GM: I was like, "Wow!" And they were like, "Oh no, honey, that's not your rack." I actually love my cat sweater.
KB: Yes, I love your cat sweater, and I love the scene at Maddie's house–
GM: Ew! No.
KB: I loved that one.
GM: The Christmas sweater with the…
KB: With the pom-poms.
GM: I have a video of me that I sent to my mom putting that on in my trailer, and the video is like this [miming a sad face].
KB: But it's ugly cute, you know what I mean?
GM: It's just ugly.
What about you for Anya? Did you have a favorite look of hers?
KB: She's got some good looks. I loved the one she wore for church—the little capris. And she had these… They looked like elf shoes. They were these purple shoes and a little camisole. I really like that look. That felt very Anya.
GM: I got to secretly wear that one time.
KB: Oh my god, you did!
GM: For reshoots, I got to be her stand-in for handshaking, and I got to wear that.
Do you feel like you formed a sisterhood with your fellow Lions team members?
GM: We have multiple group chats for your Australian phone.
KB: Yes, I'm the one that's always like, "My phone's not working. Can we text on WhatsApp? And everyone's like, "No." But yeah, we're all really close and genuinely love each other. Sometimes we go through periods where we don't get to see each other for months at a time, and I think the strongest friendships are when that can happen, and you see each other, and everything's the exact same.
What about when you guys weren't filming? What did your hangouts as a group look like?
KB: We went to the spa like every weekend, or people would come over to my house or one of the girls' houses and just chill.
GM: We'd go out once in a while for a birthday or something.
KB: Crews & Tangos. We like Crews & Tangos. We would just dance there.
GM: But we were also so tired. We worked crazy hours on this show. And it was winter, and we needed to preserve our health.
KB: It was nice because we could all kind of rot with each other. Those were my favorite times.
How was the dancing aspect of it? Did you pick up the routines pretty quickly?
KB: It was like a boot camp. But you know what? I looked back, and I'm so grateful for how patient they were with us. We had so many questions—down to, Is our finger supposed to be like this? And they never felt like it was a silly question or if we needed extra help or something. But I think everyone picked it up pretty quickly. When you just have to, you just do it. I'm actually really interested because you're actually a very good dancer.
GM: I actually did grow up dancing, but I'm genuinely awful at hip-hop. I was barely trying to be bad. I'm just actually that bad at hip-hop. I did ballet and stuff. I did have to learn the whole competition dance, and then I didn't really get to show it off. But learning it with everybody was good. It helped me bond. And then I sat on the sidelines for a while and watched them like this, which was helpful for getting into Lisbeth.
What are you excited for audiences to take away from the show?
GM: I just hope there's a lot of discussion.
KB: I'm so open for everyone to have a different opinion and different takes on different characters. But I think I'm excited for people to be like, "Oh, my God, that's how me and my friends act." Or just the natural chemistry that we have is very relatable. So I'm just excited for people to feel like they're like a part of it with us because I feel equally as involved in all of the fan theories and stuff.
GM: Way too involved. We need to be less involved, probably.
KB: I'm excited for people to see all of the Lions because I think everyone is so special. Also, like I said, it has such a grounded lens, and at its core, it's a show about religious guilt and also just overall shame—not even in sexuality but even in a young woman's autonomy and in their own body. I hope people either see themselves in it, and if they do, I hope they're okay.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.