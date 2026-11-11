One-Stop Shop: 5 Easy Outfits From Nordstrom to Wear on Thanksgiving Day

From cozy knits to polished separates.

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing thanksgiving outfit idea from nordstrom 2026
(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_; @smythsisters)
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Thanksgiving dressing can be a little tricky. The goal is to look put-together without sacrificing comfort, especially when the day involves everything from cooking and lounging around the house to a full afternoon of eating and catching up with family. Fortunately, putting together a chic Thanksgiving outfit doesn't have to require much effort. A few well-chosen pieces are all it takes, and Nordstrom happens to have everything needed to pull off the perfect holiday look.

Whether the dress code calls for something casual or a bit more elevated, there are plenty of outfit combinations that strike the right balance between stylish and comfortable. Think cozy knits, relaxed trousers, pretty skirts, and easy layers that feel appropriate for the occasion without being overly dressed up. The best part? These are pieces that will get plenty of wear long after Thanksgiving is over.

To make getting dressed for the holiday even easier, we've put together five effortlessly chic Thanksgiving outfits that can be shopped entirely from Nordstrom. From casual combinations perfect for a low-key celebration to more polished looks for a dressier gathering, there's something for every type of Thanksgiving plan. Keep scrolling to shop all five outfits and take one more thing off your holiday to-do list.

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5 Thanksgiving Day Outfits From Nordstrom

An image of a woman wearing thanksgiving outfit idea from nordstrom 2026

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: Chunky sweater + White jeans + Belt + Block heels + Leather tote

An image of a woman wearing thanksgiving outfit idea from nordstrom 2026

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Get the look: Long faux fur-trimmed coat + T-shirt + Trousers + Flats

An image of a woman wearing thanksgiving outfit idea from nordstrom 2026

(Image credit: @giasinatra)

Get the look: Long-sleeve top + Maxi skirt + Pointed-toe boots + Bangle

An image of a woman wearing thanksgiving outfit idea from nordstrom 2026

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Jeans + Belt + Western boots + Leather bag

An image of a woman wearing thanksgiving outfit idea from nordstrom 2026

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Long necklace + Pointed-toe heels + Sleek sunglasses

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor