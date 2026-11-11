Thanksgiving dressing can be a little tricky. The goal is to look put-together without sacrificing comfort, especially when the day involves everything from cooking and lounging around the house to a full afternoon of eating and catching up with family. Fortunately, putting together a chic Thanksgiving outfit doesn't have to require much effort. A few well-chosen pieces are all it takes, and Nordstrom happens to have everything needed to pull off the perfect holiday look.
Whether the dress code calls for something casual or a bit more elevated, there are plenty of outfit combinations that strike the right balance between stylish and comfortable. Think cozy knits, relaxed trousers, pretty skirts, and easy layers that feel appropriate for the occasion without being overly dressed up. The best part? These are pieces that will get plenty of wear long after Thanksgiving is over.
To make getting dressed for the holiday even easier, we've put together five effortlessly chic Thanksgiving outfits that can be shopped entirely from Nordstrom. From casual combinations perfect for a low-key celebration to more polished looks for a dressier gathering, there's something for every type of Thanksgiving plan. Keep scrolling to shop all five outfits and take one more thing off your holiday to-do list.
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5 Thanksgiving Day Outfits From Nordstrom
Get the look: Chunky sweater + White jeans + Belt + Block heels + Leather tote
Barbour
Woodhouse Wool & Cashmere Sweater
FRAME
Le Sleek Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Veronica Beard
Snake Embossed Leather Loop Belt
Tony Bianco
Maddi Block Heel Pumps
Madewell
The Lexington Leather Tote
Get the look: Long faux fur-trimmed coat + T-shirt + Trousers + Flats
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Detachable Faux Fur Collar
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
SKIMS
The Essential Collection High Waist Pintuck Straight Leg Pants
Reformation
Blaine Ballet Flats
Get the look: Long-sleeve top + Maxi skirt + Pointed-toe boots + Bangle
Princess Polly
Antilles One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Bella Dahl
Painted Spots Bias Cut Maxi Skirt
Favorite Daughter
Sasha Booties
RETRO CHIC
Drop Bangle
Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Jeans + Belt + Western boots + Leather bag
Madewell
The Easy Plaid Flannel Button-Up Shirt
Good American
Good True High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
B-Low the Belt
Darrian Skinny Leather Belt
Tecovas
The Jamie Crossroad Cowboy Boots
COACH
Empire 34 Leather Carryall Bag
Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Long necklace + Pointed-toe heels + Sleek sunglasses