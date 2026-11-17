Every November like clockwork, I eagerly await for Rhode's limited-edition birthday drop. I've happily snatched up each one for the past four years, from the first glossy vanilla cake peptide lip treatment in 2022 to last year's scented peptide lip tints and phone case. And with this year being Mrs. Bieber's 30th birthday, you can imagine the capsule is extra special. She's given us some Easter eggs (I bet you spotted that navy Rhode windbreaker and branded cola can!) and yes, we've got the full details to share with you. Keep reading for everything you need to know on this latest capsule and when you can shop it first.
Pocket Plush
Let's start with the one I'm most excited about: Pocket Plush. This is major, as it's Rhode's first-ever matte blush. The Pocket Blushes ($25) have quite literally replaced all of my dewy cream blushes, and I have a feeling this will eclipse all of my favorite matte blushes, too. These adorable mini sticks come in two shades—Baldwin, a beautiful berry rose, and Tucson, a rich deep burgundy. The creamy, buildable formula melts into the skin and leaves a velvety matte frostbitten flush that feels so right for winter.
rhode
Pocket Plush Baldwin
rhode
Pocket Plush Tucson
HB Windbreaker
The oversized reversible windbreaker is another first for the brand. This vintage sporty jacket is its first wearable merch (finally!) and it's quite the fitting addition to the curated edit of beauty essentials. Like many of its products, it does double duty—one side is a sleek navy nylon and the other is a cozy grey fleece.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
rhode
HB Windbreaker
Peptide Lip Boost and Peptide Eye Prep
It wouldn't be a Rhode drop without some peptide-powered lip and eye essentials. I swipe on the beloved Peptide Lip Boost ($23) every day, and for Bieber's birthday this plumping lip mask has been upgraded with a shimmery sheer pink tint and cherry vanilla cola scent.
rhode
Peptide Lip Boost Cherry Vanilla Cola
Peptide Eye Prep ($25) is another mainstay in my self care routine, and two new navy designs are making their debut—the Rhode r icon and mini hearts, so you can hydrate and depuff and look cute while doing it.
rhode
Peptide Eye Prep Navy R Icon
rhode
Peptide Eye Prep Heart Eyes
Snap-On Lip Case and Carry Case
The collection also features two cases in the elegant navy hue seen throughout the drop. The Snap-On Lip Case ($38) we all know and love, and a new structured Carry Case that I'll definitely be using for upcoming holiday travel.
rhode
Snap-On Lip Case
rhode
Carry Case
Birthday Set
The capsule wouldn't be complete without a highly-giftable moment, and there's two curated sets to pick from. The Birthday Setincludes both shades of Pocket Plush and the Peptide Lip Boost, and the Carry Kit includes Peptide Lip Boost and Peptide Eye Prep in the design of your choice.
rhode
The Birthday Set
rhode
The Carry Kit
When to Shop
Here's the part you'll want to remember: This drop will be available to purchase (with the exception of the windbreaker, which is avail for pre-order) on Friday, November 20 at 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST exclusively on Rhode's website.
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns the digital brand PureWow. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, where you can find her running to Pilates classes, sipping on matcha, or sunbathing on the beach.