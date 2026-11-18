Finding the right protective style can feel like a true trial and error process. At the same time, it can be fun to experiment with different looks. This season though, we're seeing a particularly sharp interest in French curl braids.
"French curl braids are a protective style that combines traditional braiding on top with loose, flowing curls at the bottom, creating movement rather than blunt ends that can be worn long or short," says hair artist and founder, PHENIX Salon Suites Gina Rivera. She adds that this style is a particularly good fit for anyone with textured natural hair who what a style that's equally glamorous as it is low-maintenance.
The polished look creates the kind of movement that can be worn for any occasion. Need proof? Ahead, find eight stylish ways to wear French curl braids this fall.
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8 French Curl Braid Ideas for Fall 2026
1. Major Length
Craving extra length? This stunning look on content creator Jessi Regina gives major mermaid energy.
2. The Bob
In case you missed it, celebs everywhere are cutting their hair and going short. If you want in on the trend, consider a bob while leaning into French curls braids.
3. Half Up, Half Down
I'm a big fan of this half up, half down look because of the way it creates volume. It's playful, and it keep hair out of your face throughout the day.
4. Side Bang
Content creator Blessing Afolayan seems to have created this chic side bang by curling and clipping one of her face framing stands. It's a perfectly edgy way to switch up French curl braids.
5. Mid-Length
Perfect for everyday looks and special occasions are these mid-length braids. I personally love the idea of wearing this style for vacations.
6. Mixed Strands
If you're looking to mix things up, try pulling out a few strands to add texture to your braids.
7. Pony Tail
Another look for those who prefer to keep hair out of their faces comes this sleek ponytail worn by content creator Abisola Omole. It's a great option for anyone who's on the go.
8. Long Layers
Rather than one long cut, consider trying multiple long layers for additional volume and shape.
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Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.