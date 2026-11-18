Caitie Schlisserman is a Los Angeles–based creative and content executive with over a decade of experience in editorial, branded storytelling, and creative production. As Executive Director of Branded Content & Creative Services at Future, she oversees branded content and creative initiatives across a portfolio of leading media brands, including Who What Wear, Marie Claire, and Homes & Gardens. Since joining Who What Wear in 2014 as its first branded content editor, Caitie has helped build and evolve the company's branded content business, leading creative teams and developing custom partnerships that bring brands to life through compelling storytelling. Her experience spans editorial content, creative campaigns, and new commercial offerings across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and beyond.