These Are the Fall Outfit Ideas I'll Be Copying All Season

Every September, I go through the same ritual. The first cool morning hits, I pull my sweaters out of storage, and then I stand in front of my closet with no idea what to wear. It's not that I don't have options. My brain just takes a minute to catch up and transition from summer dressing to fall dressing. It's a process.
This year, I'm skipping the guesswork and leaning on outfit formulas instead. I've been saving looks from the most stylish people on my feed, and a few combinations kept coming up: a barn jacket with a simple tee, a flannel thrown over a slip dress, and even capris with heels. Keep scrolling for the 10 fall outfit ideas I'll be copying on repeat, plus the pieces to re-create each one.
Black Blazer + Black Pants + Striped Tee
A black blazer and a striped tee might be the most reliable outfit formula out there. Swapping jeans for black wide-leg trousers makes it a touch more polished for the office without losing any of the ease. It's what I'll be wearing on the days when I have zero time to think.
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Oversize Blazer
The Great
The Little Tee
Vuori
Villa Wideleg Trouser
Sweater + Balloon Pants + Dramatic Jewelry
Balloon pants can be a lot on their own, which is why I like grounding them with a simple knit. From there, this look is all about the jewelry. A pendant necklace was meant to complete this look.
LE SUNDIAL
Venice Opera Tasseled Carnelian and Silver Necklace
J.Crew
Rollneck Sweater
Reformation
Aven Satin Pants
Vagabond Shoemakers
Brandi Loafer
Striped Sweater + Capris + Heels
Capris for fall? I'm fully on board. A striped sweater keeps things casual, and a pair of heels makes the cropped pants look sharp and deliberate.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Vuori
Halo Low Rise Crop Pant
Layered Tees + Tonal Pants + Suede Bag
This one is all about color and texture. Keeping your pants in the same color family as your layered tees makes the look feel pulled-together, and a suede bag adds instant warmth. Suede is everywhere this season, and a bag is the easiest way to try it without committing to a whole jacket.
EB Denim
Rory Layered Long Sleeve
J.Crew
Luna Pant
J.Crew
Berkeley Large Shoulder Bag
Polo Sweater + Classic Jeans + Loafers
The polo sweater is having a real moment, and this is the simplest way to wear it. Tuck it into classic straight-leg jeans, add loafers, and you've got a polished, slightly preppy outfit that works just about anywhere. I'll be wearing this one on repeat.
Lovers and Friends
Mattelyn Polo Sweater
Nili Lotan
Roxane Jeans
Jeffrey Campbell
Booshky Slingback Kitten Heels
Baggy Pants + Long Top + Poplin Shirt
Layering a crisp poplin shirt under a longer top is such an easy trick for making a simple outfit look styled. With baggy pants, the proportions feel relaxed and a little unexpected, which is exactly why I love it. Let the collar and cuffs peek out, and you're done.
ASTR the Label
Laura Top
ASOS DESIGN
Dipped Hem Oversized Shirt
COS
Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
Rugby Shirt + Leather Shorts
Leather shorts in fall? Hear me out. Pairing them with a slouchy rugby shirt keeps the look sporty and relaxed instead of too done. Shockingly, you can keep wearing this outfit well into November.
White & Warren
Cashmere Rugby Polo Pullover
Avec Les Filles
Pintuck Faux Leather Trouser Shorts
Flattered
Agnes Mini Bag
Canadian Tuxedo + Flats
I've fully come around to double denim this year. Pairing a denim shirt with matching jeans and a sleek pair of flats keeps it from feeling costumey, and it's one of those outfits that looks way cooler than the effort it takes.
NILI LOTAN
Travis Denim Shirt
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Flyweight Jeans
Margaux
The Fonteyn Flats
Flannel + Slip Dress
This is my favorite way to keep wearing slip dresses after Labor Day. A worn-in flannel, buttoned halfway or tossed on open, makes a silky dress feel a little grungier and a lot more fall-appropriate. It gives off major '90s energy in the best way.
Lovers and Friends
Samira Flannel Top
Aritzia
Fresca Cami Dress
Barn Jacket + Tee + Jeans
If there's one jacket I'm reaching for first this fall, it's a barn jacket. Throwing one over a plain tee and your favorite jeans is about as easy as getting dressed gets. I'll be wearing this pairing on every weekend coffee run until it's cold enough for a real coat.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.