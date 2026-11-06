Ask any fashion girl, and they'll tell you fall is the best season for personal style. We all look forward to the day that the first real chill hits New York, but it's not so cold we need to dress like a marshmallow. I consider it to be "layering season." From me, expect to see leather over knits and pulling out every jacket I've been saving and shopping since August. This is the stretch of the year I look forward to most, when an outfit has to carry me from my desk to a walk home that’s suddenly colder than it was at lunch.
Instead of another runway recap, I documented what I actually wore for one normal week, Monday through Sunday. Not fashion week, just a girl heading from her desk job to the city streets. You’ll see a lot of burgundy, plenty of denim, and more than one coat as the star of the outfit. Every piece is shoppable below, from a $35 jacket I keep reaching for to the splurges I’ll be wearing all winter. Let's get shopping.
Monday
Mondays call for something cozy enough to ease me back into the week but polished enough for back-to-back meetings. This sweater feels like a warm and cozy hug.
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ALIGNE
Helen Brushed Wool Knit
Cos
Fringed Clutch
UGG®
Classic Mini Ii Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Tuesday
Tuesday was the first true coat-weather day of the week, crisp and a little gray. A checked coat makes even jeans and a cardigan feel like an outfit. This look took me from my desk to an interview.
Coach
Houndstooth Wool Coat
Reformation
Caspia Cashmere Cropped Cardigan
AGOLDE
Big Cuff Jean
Tony Bianco
Maddi Pump
Wednesday
By midweek, I want to feel like I’m spending the weekend upstate, even if I’m just going from my desk to a coffee run. A quilted jacket and a cheerful striped sweater give me that cozy, cool feeling, and relaxed trousers keep it easy. I’d wear this to the farmers market on Saturday just as happily.
paige
Caleb Jacket
Gap Factory
Cashsoft Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
Reformation
Marion Low Rise Pant
Thursday
Thursday is usually my busiest day, with appointments all over Manhattan. Oversize sunglasses and a boxy faux fur–collar jacket are my uniform for running around. This roomy tote holds everything I need until evening. I had an Anna Wintour sighting in this look.
Primark
Faux Fur Collar Boxy Jacket
margaux
The Phoebe
Cotton On
Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Friday
Friday-night plans call for something a little moodier. A long leather trench over a lace-trimmed burgundy slip makes me think of a good night out. Highly recommend this color combo.
Aritzia
The Regent Trench Coat
SANCTUARY
Bordeaux Skirt
Aritzia
Serif Satin Camisole
Saturday
Saturdays are for wandering, whether that’s a gallery in Chelsea or a brunch that runs long. This wool coat with its fringed scarf collar is the statement, so I kept everything else simple with dark flared jeans and vintage-feeling sunglasses. This tiny leopard pouch adds just enough fun and always earns me compliments.
Sezane
Gabie Coat
paige
High Rise Laurel Canyon
KREWE
Kate
Sunday
Sunday is my reset day. I do errands, take a long walk, maybe catch a matinee, and I still want to feel a little dressed up while I’m at it. A military jacket over satin balloon trousers is my favorite kind of contrast, sharp on top and slouchy on the bottom. The sneakers mean I can walk all day.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.