French Women Agree: These 6 Fall Trends Look Best With Jeans

Jeans are the most universally loved wardrobe staple out there. They're essentially a canvas for anything in your closet, from bold prints to unexpected silhouettes. But now that we've entered a new season (fall officially began on September 22, BTW), have you thought about how you'll style your denim for chilly weather? If you're shaking your head no, not to worry. French women already have a leg up, wearing their jeans with autumn's chicest trends.
Sure, you could pair your denim with a cute sweater and boots and head out the door, but French women are offering up plenty of fresh styling inspiration this season. With outerwear weather on the horizon, consider wearing your jeans with a statement jacket—French fashion people are adopting Penny Lane coats. Don't overlook accessories, either. To draw eyes to the bottom half of your look, slip into freaky flats, aka footwear with an outlandish twist.
Below, discover more fall trends French women are wearing with their jeans.
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Striped Sweaters
Stripes, in general, are shaping up to be a major fall trend. For a cozy way to tap into the print, opt for a striped sweater. If mixing patterns isn't your thing, let the knitwear do the talking by pairing it with jeans. The duo is primed for a laid-back weekend out and about.
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Gap
100% Cotton Oversized Sweater
Zara
100% Wool Striped Jumper
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
La Ligne
Mini Marin Striped Wool And Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Penny Lane Coats
After initially gaining popularity in the '70s, Penny Lane coats are returning with a vengeance this season, and they're already making waves in France. With a furry trim along the collar and cuffs, the jacket packs a bold punch, making jeans the perfect counterpart. Chilly weather can't come soon enough!
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Free People
Mercer Faux Fur Collar Tailored Coat
Azalea Wang
Gilda Faur Fur Trim Faux Suede Jacket
AZALEA WANG
Gilda Coat With Faux Fur Trim in Chocolate Brown
BLANKNYC
Penny Lane Faux Fur Jacket
Freaky Flats
It seems shoes are getting freakier by the season, and this fall, French women are embracing head-turning flats, from Maison Margiela's famous Tabis to Tory Burch's Pierced mules. No, the shoes aren't the easiest to pull off, but with jeans, they read a little less polarizing.
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Maison Margiela
Tabi Split Toe Ballerina Flats
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule
Melissa
Ultragirl Futura Flats
Marc Jacobs
The 400 Bleeckerina Flats
Suede Accessories
If your style is on the minimalist side, there's no shortage of understated French women–approved fall trends to style with your jeans. Suede accessories, for instance, elevate denim while adding texture. Try the material in the form of a tote, boots, or a belt.
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Quince
Bea Suede Shoulder Bag in Whiskey
Favorite Daughter
The Suede Jean Belt
DOLCE VITA
Betzy Loafers in Lt Brown Suede
ZARA
Maxi Suede Shopper Tote
V-Neck Tees
The coolest pairing in France right now? Jeans and a V-neck tee. Though inherently casual, the combination can be spruced up with a leather handbag and coordinating belt, as seen above. Feel free to play around with proportions too. Think slouchy jeans and a formfitting V-neck T-shirt.
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We the Free
Nina V-Neck Tee
rag & bone
The Vee Tee
Aritzia
Soft Feels Booth T-Shirt
perfectwhitetee
Cotton Boxy V Neck Tee
Fiery Red
Royal purple may be fall's biggest color trend, but fiery red is a close second—well, at least in France. As of late, French fashion people have been reaching for fire-engine red pieces, from sweaters to ballet flats, teaming them with low-key denim.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.