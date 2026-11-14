I Went to 3 Black-Tie Events This Season—Outfit Lessons I'm Taking From the Best Dressed Guests

I've been taking notes at every event, and I have thoughts.

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I’ve covered enough red carpets and runways to know what works in a ballroom, but three black-tie events into the season, I've still managed to learn a few things from my fellow guests. My closet is stocked with gowns I love, yet I came home from each night with a mental list of what I’d wear next. There were certainly some incredibly dressed attendees at these soirées.

The best dressed people in the room weren’t chasing the flashiest dress. They wore colors that matched the season, gowns they’ll clearly wear again, and pale shades that stayed far away from bridal territory. With holiday parties and winter weddings still ahead, here are the lessons I’m taking with me and the gowns I’d buy right now.

Rule #1: The Coat Is Part of the Look

sierra mayhew wearing black tie/gala attire

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

I attended a wedding in Colombia, a place that gets colder in the fall and winter months than most would think, and took the task of choosing a coat to wear as seriously as finding the right dress.

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I ended up wearing it the whole night both evenings, even inside because of how the temperatures drop at night, and choosing this luxe fur was the ultimate move. Your coat is the first thing people see at check-in and in every photo outside, so treat it like part of the outfit.

Rule #2: Dress for the Lighting, Not the Invite

sierra mayhew wearing black tie/gala attire

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Especially when it comes to fall and winter events, color scheme matters more than anything. Choosing colors that reflect the season and vibe of the event is key. In the fall, that often means jewel and darker tones. One benefit of choosing these colorways is that ballrooms are dim and candlelit. Copper, bronze, and burgundy glow in that light in a way black never does. The rule: Pick the color that looks best at 9 p.m., not the one that feels safest on the hanger.

Rule #3: If You Have to Ask, Don't Wear It

sierra mayhew wearing black tie/gala attire

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

The fear when attending any wedding is wearing something that leads guests to mistake you for the bride or upstages her. That's why I started saving my lighter-colored dresses for events like galas instead of weddings. So many events in the summer are wedding-focused, so a gala or charity ball is the time to pull out your pretty light pink and champagne styles.

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Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.