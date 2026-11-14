I’ve covered enough red carpets and runways to know what works in a ballroom, but three black-tie events into the season, I've still managed to learn a few things from my fellow guests. My closet is stocked with gowns I love, yet I came home from each night with a mental list of what I’d wear next. There were certainly some incredibly dressed attendees at these soirées.
The best dressed people in the room weren’t chasing the flashiest dress. They wore colors that matched the season, gowns they’ll clearly wear again, and pale shades that stayed far away from bridal territory. With holiday parties and winter weddings still ahead, here are the lessons I’m taking with me and the gowns I’d buy right now.
Rule #1: The Coat Is Part of the Look
I attended a wedding in Colombia, a place that gets colder in the fall and winter months than most would think, and took the task of choosing a coat to wear as seriously as finding the right dress.
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I ended up wearing it the whole night both evenings, even inside because of how the temperatures drop at night, and choosing this luxe fur was the ultimate move. Your coat is the first thing people see at check-in and in every photo outside, so treat it like part of the outfit.
retrofete
Amberley Dress
A gold halter dress like this works for this winter wedding and every one after it.
Hemant and Nandita
Waist Tie Maxi Dress
The waist tie gives this maxi such a defined shape.
Aritzia
Chamonix Coat
A fur coat over your gown makes the walk from the car feel just as chic.
Rule #2: Dress for the Lighting, Not the Invite
Especially when it comes to fall and winter events, color scheme matters more than anything. Choosing colors that reflect the season and vibe of the event is key. In the fall, that often means jewel and darker tones. One benefit of choosing these colorways is that ballrooms are dim and candlelit. Copper, bronze, and burgundy glow in that light in a way black never does. The rule: Pick the color that looks best at 9 p.m., not the one that feels safest on the hanger.
Bronx Banco
Carmen Maxi Dress
Burgundy is the shade I keep seeing at every black-tie event this season, this dress comes in both that shade and this lovely copper.
Rule #3: If You Have to Ask, Don't Wear It
The fear when attending any wedding is wearing something that leads guests to mistake you for the bride or upstages her. That's why I started saving my lighter-colored dresses for events like galas instead of weddings. So many events in the summer are wedding-focused, so a gala or charity ball is the time to pull out your pretty light pink and champagne styles.
For Love & Lemons
Juniper Maxi Dress
Pale pink gives you all the romance and none of the bridal confusion.
Shop more black-tie essentials:
Norma Kamali
Strapless Shirred Front Fishtail Gown
Gold lamé and a fishtail hem make this the showstopper of the bunch.
STAUD
Aerin Dress
Staud's gilded finish catches the light in the best way at night.
SIMKHAI
Demi Cape Gown
A midnight cape gown feels so much more interesting than basic black.
Reformation
Legacy Gown
Reformation's gowns are the ones I trust for both fit and rewear value.
Camila Coelho
Amara Gown
Mahogany is my favorite rich shade for a winter event.
Retrofête
Aireliene Embroidered Dress - Santorini
The embroidery does all the talking here, so keep your accessories minimal.
Bardot
Eryn Sequin Maxi Dress
Deep-red sequins were made for holiday-party season.
Reformation
Lilibeth Silk Charmeuse Slipdress & Chiffon Cape Set
A silk slip with a chiffon cape is such a romantic way to do black tie.
MAJORELLE
Vivienne Gown
A black gown you can count on for any invite that lands in your inbox.
SIMKHAI
Norvelle Gown
Simkhai always gets formalwear right.
Lovers and Friends
Anya Gown
Gold metallic is an easy way to look festive without a single sequin.
STAUD
Evelyn Silk Dress
A black silk dress this simple will make it to every event on your calendar.
Amanda Uprichard
Ashton Gown
Oxblood is the darker cousin of burgundy, and I love it for winter.
HOUSE OF CB
Milena Jersey Corset Maxi Dress
A corset bodice gives this jersey maxi so much shape.
L'IDEE
Hall Gown
Another copper pick because I can't get enough of this color right now.
Reformation
Neva Silk Dress
The kind of dress that will take you from weddings to galas all season.
ELLIATT
Poppy Layered Gown
The layers on this gown give it so much movement on the dance floor.
Deme by Gabriella
The Sabine Dress
Aubergine is the unexpected jewel tone I'd wear to a winter wedding.
STAUD
Effie Bead Detail Mixed Media Dress
The kind of Staud dress you'll find an excuse to wear again and again.
SIMKHAI
Annibelis Short Sleeve Gown
Dusty blue feels so fresh in a season full of black and burgundy.
Retrofête
Brisbane Dress
Retrofête knows how to make a party dress feel special.
Bronx Banco
Farah Maxi Dress
With gold detailing like this, you barely need jewelry.
MANGO
Lace Detail Chiffon Dress
Lace and chiffon at Mango prices are a win for anyone with a packed invite list.
Lovers and Friends
Emmy Gown
Silver and black metallic is made for a black-tie New Year's Eve.
Reformation
Petites Cali Knit Dress
Cut for petite frames, so this one's ready to wear without a trip to the tailor.
DELFI
Lynn Dress
Delfi makes black dresses that never look basic.
Acler
Jarvis Long Sleeve Satin Gown
Long sleeves and satin are my go-to combination for a cold-weather gala.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.