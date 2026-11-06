There are a few women whose outfits always make me rethink how I style the pieces already in my closet. And lately, I’ve been paying close attention to what they're wearing with jeans. Rather than relying on the usual sweater-and-denim combination, they’re incorporating interesting textures, unexpected prints, and elevated layers that make even the simplest pair of jeans feel fresh for winter.
The good news? Re-creating the looks doesn’t require an entirely new wardrobe. It's really about knowing which pieces to pair with your favorite denim. Think collared sweaters that offer a more polished alternative to traditional knits, playful Bambi prints that add personality, and jackets with fluffy cuffs that bring a little extra texture to an outfit. Even something as familiar as a plaid button-down can feel surprisingly current with the right styling.
Ahead, I’m breaking down the five pieces chic women are wearing with jeans this winter, along with plenty of shopping inspiration to help you get the look. Whether you’re in the mood to experiment with a trend or simply want a few new ways to style your everyday denim, consider this your guide to making jeans feel a little more fashion-forward this season.
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The 5 Things to Wear With Jeans This Winter
1. Collared Sweaters
Collared sweaters are quickly becoming one of the chicest knitwear options for winter. The addition of a collar gives an otherwise simple sweater a more tailored, polished finish that works particularly well with denim. Look for styles with contrasting collars, relaxed silhouettes, or subtle button details for a modern take on the trend. Pair one with straight-leg jeans and sleek leather boots for an easy outfit that feels perfectly put-together.
ZARA
Zip-Up Knit Polo
Nordstrom
Cashmere Polo Sweater
LE BOP
Kellie Polo Cashmere Sweater
COS
Merino Wool Polo Shirt
DAZE
Lyric Collared Pullover Sweater
2. Bambi Print
Animal prints are getting a softer update this winter, and Bambi print is the one to know. The delicate, deer-inspired spotted pattern offers a fresh alternative to the leopard and zebra prints we’ve been seeing everywhere. It’s especially chic when worn with classic blue jeans, allowing the print to be the focal point of the outfit. Whether you opt for a Bambi-print jacket, sweater, or statement accessory, it’s an unexpected way to give your denim a trend-forward update.
Bernardo
Faux Fur Short Jacket
Wrangler
Dallas High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Lioness
Tallulah Halter
STAUD
Harlow Bag
adidas
Aop Adibreak Track Pants
3. Jackets With Fluffy Cuffs
If there's one outerwear detail worth paying attention to this winter, it’s fluffy cuffs. From leather jackets with shearling trim to tailored styles finished with plush faux-fur accents, this detail adds a playful, luxurious touch to everyday outfits. The contrast between the statement cuffs and casual denim is especially good, making even a basic jeans-and-tee combination feel more intentional. A soft pink hue feels extra fresh for winter, adding a pretty pop of color to an otherwise simple denim outfit.
MANGO
Wool Blend Coat With Detachable Fur Lining
BLANKNYC
Jacket
Helsa
Bubbled Puffer With Faux Fur
Avec Les Filles
Faux Fur Cuff Jacket
Adrienne Landau
Mountain Jacket
4. Plaid Button-Down Shirts
Plaid button-down shirts are having a moment, and the latest styling feels decidedly more fashion-forward than the flannels of winters past. Fashion people are gravitating toward relaxed silhouettes, interesting color combinations, and lightweight fabrics that can be layered with ease. Try wearing one slightly unbuttoned with straight-leg jeans and a simple tank underneath, or layer it beneath a tailored jacket for a more polished approach. It’s an easy way to introduce a little pattern into your winter denim rotation without overthinking your outfit.
LIONESS
Clarity Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Boyfriend Plaid Cotton Shirt
ZARA
Oversized Plaid Shirt
4th & Reckless
Kai Shirt
Madewell
The Easy Shirt in Brushed Flannel
5. Long Coats
Few pieces make a pair of jeans look quite as chic as a beautiful long coat. This winter, ankle-grazing silhouettes and structured wool styles are especially worth considering, particularly in timeless shades of camel, charcoal, and chocolate brown. The longer length creates an elegant silhouette that works with everything from relaxed denim to classic straight-leg jeans. Finish the look with a simple knit and pointed-toe boots for an outfit that feels sophisticated without requiring much effort.