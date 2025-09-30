Forget Jeans and Flats for a Second—I'll Be Rotating This Very Specific Dress-and-Boot Combo All Winter Long

I've officially switched over my wardrobe in preparation for winter and while I’m a little sad to say goodbye to my linens and sandals for another season, I’m genuinely looking forward to embracing outfits built around jeans, knitwear and other chic layering essentials. However, while I always find winter wardrobes feel a lot more thoughtful and polished, it's also a time of year that makes it easy to fall into a pretty boring routine of jeans and flat shoes—practical, yes, but not always the most exciting choice.
That's where I come in... If, like me, you're looking to switch things up this year while still staying warm and stylish, the mini dress and knee-high boots combo is a chic alternative that doesn’t compromise on elegance. Whether layered with cosy knits, topped with a structured coat, or worn with tights for extra warmth, this pairing proves that winter dressing can be fresh, classy and functional. And while I'm not entirely ditching my jeans (of course!) I am certainly relying on this very specific dress-and-boot duo to breathe new life into my winter wardrobe.
Eager to prove my point, I’ve done the research and pulled together five mini dress and knee-high boot outfits that strike the perfect balance between sleek and distinctive—all to give you a bit of inspiration as we step fully into winter. Enjoy!
See the Mini Dress and Knee-High Boot Outfits I'm Rotating This Season:
1. Blazer Dress + Riding Boots
Style Notes: This is such a failsafe option for a night out. If you’re not a heel person, opt for a leather riding boot instead. The blazer dress instantly makes the whole outfit feel much more dressed up, simply add a sheer tight and you’re ready to go.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Belted Blazer Dress
A blazer dress is such a failsafe night out option.
AEYDE
Henry Leather Knee Boots
Aeyde can do no wrong in my eyes.
Alaïa
Hip Small Leather Shoulder Bag
This just got added to my ever-growing wishlist.
2. Jumper Dress + Chunky Boots
Style Notes: This is one of my go-to outfits during autumn every single year for a sleek yet simple every day look. Opt for a jumper dress, or cheat it slightly and buy a jumper so oversized that it’s mini dress length, add your chunky flat boots and you’re good to go.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Turtle Neck Knit Dress
Mango is my go-to high-street brand for those pieces that look much more expensive than they are.
& Other Stories
Leather Knee Boots
Such a good every day style.
The Row
Marlo 14 Bag in Leather
An oversized bag is such a worthy investment piece.
3. LBD + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: This is an outfit that can easily go from day to night. There’s just something about pointed boots that make any feel so much more elevated and will easily take you from running errands to a night out at the bar in an instant.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Double-Faced Jacket
An aviator jacket never goes out of style.
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress
Simple yet so sleek.
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots
I need them.
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Belt
A belt can instantly pull together a whole outfit.
4. Turtleneck Dress + Round-Toe Boots
Style Notes: After seeing this outfit on Dawn, I’ll instantly be recreating it myself this season. It’s so sophisticated and feels such a timeless style that looks so put together and can easily be worn for brunch with the girls or a night out.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This is such a good price for a piece you'll love for years to come.
ÉTERNE
Ribbed Stretch Cotton and Modal-Blend Mini Turtleneck Dress
Toteme has perfected minimalist classics.
STUART WEITZMAN
Celia Riding Leather Knee Boots
Flat boots are such a good investment.
Missoma
Sculptural Molten Cuff Bracelet
Silver jewellery is really having its moment right now.
5. Printed Dress + Brown Boots
Style Notes: A co-ord doesn’t have to mean top and trousers, Liv’s dress and matching coat combo is so chic and pairing it with brown boots as opposed to black gives a much softer finish.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket
The soft checked print is timeless.
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress
As the weather drops, I'd layer this over a turtleneck knit.
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Goldy Leather Knee Boots
Loeffler Randall is one of my all-time favourite shoe brands.