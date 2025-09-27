Don't Let Ankle Boots Have All the Fun—Personally, I Find This Autumn Boot Trend Even Chicer

Don't give all of your best outfits to ankle boots. If you want to give your autumn looks a thoroughly elevated edge, there’s only one boot trend worth reaching for right now: suede knee-highs.
It’s hardly surprising that this style is taking over. Knee-high boots continue to outshine ankle boots as the fashion crowd’s go-to, while suede has been steadily climbing the ranks as one of the season’s most coveted fabrics. We’ve already seen it dominate jackets, skirts and handbags, and now—with sandal season firmly behind us—it’s finding its way onto autumn’s favourite shoe.
What makes suede knee-high boots so appealing is their duality. Unlike glossy leather, suede strikes the balance between luxury and ease. The velvety texture exudes sophistication, yet its soft, lived-in feel gives the impression of a beloved wardrobe staple—exactly what the best pieces should be.
Cut in a tall, knee-skimming shape, they offer a generous sweep of fabric that instantly lends your look that relaxed-but-refined energy. They’re surprisingly versatile, too. While undeniably chic with minidresses and short skirts, I especially love them styled with midi lengths that graze the top of the boot for an elongating finish. Feeling bolder? Tuck slim-fitting jeans into yours for a fashion-editor-approved silhouette.
With the rise of my new favourite shoe confirmed, keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best suede knee-high boots to buy now.
Shop Knee-High Suede Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Shop these while they're on sale.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Knee High Boots
The kitten heel detail adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Knee-High Boots
Style these over leggings or pair them with a swishy skirt.
Sézane
Theodora Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Dominique Knee Boot
These classic pointed-toe boots also come in two other shades.
Paris Texas
Anja Suede Knee Boots
I always come back to Paris Texas for their chic collection of boots.
Bally
Arvel Suede Knee Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.