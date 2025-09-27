Don't Let Ankle Boots Have All the Fun—Personally, I Find This Autumn Boot Trend Even Chicer

Influencer @fredricae wears brown knee high suede boots with a beige jumper and black miniskirt.
(Image credit: @fredricae)
Don't give all of your best outfits to ankle boots. If you want to give your autumn looks a thoroughly elevated edge, there’s only one boot trend worth reaching for right now: suede knee-highs.

It’s hardly surprising that this style is taking over. Knee-high boots continue to outshine ankle boots as the fashion crowd’s go-to, while suede has been steadily climbing the ranks as one of the season’s most coveted fabrics. We’ve already seen it dominate jackets, skirts and handbags, and now—with sandal season firmly behind us—it’s finding its way onto autumn’s favourite shoe.

What makes suede knee-high boots so appealing is their duality. Unlike glossy leather, suede strikes the balance between luxury and ease. The velvety texture exudes sophistication, yet its soft, lived-in feel gives the impression of a beloved wardrobe staple—exactly what the best pieces should be.

Cut in a tall, knee-skimming shape, they offer a generous sweep of fabric that instantly lends your look that relaxed-but-refined energy. They’re surprisingly versatile, too. While undeniably chic with minidresses and short skirts, I especially love them styled with midi lengths that graze the top of the boot for an elongating finish. Feeling bolder? Tuck slim-fitting jeans into yours for a fashion-editor-approved silhouette.

With the rise of my new favourite shoe confirmed, keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best suede knee-high boots to buy now.

