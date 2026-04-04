5 Spring Trends Even the Most Classic of Dressers Are Rotating Now

The fashion landscape can feel like it's defined by micro-trends and a constant newness that can feel impossible to keep up with. As a result, I find myself drawn to the concept of a wardrobe that doesn't chase the moment, but outlasts it. As a fashion editor, I am surrounded by some of the best-dressed women in the business, and it's always the classic dressers who look incredible season after season, regardless of the trends.
To me, a classic dresser is someone who favours timeless silhouettes, refined tailoring and a considered colour palette over anything overtly 'trending'. It's less about standing out for having the latest 'it' piece and more about cultivating a signature look that will endure. But that doesn't mean a classic wardrobe has to stagnate. The key is to select pieces that will effortlessly complement what you already own. Focus on pieces with clean lines, minimal detailing and timeless prints that return year after year, alongside silhouettes that consistently prove their worth rather than fleeting fads.
But if you're after a foolproof guide on how to upgrade your classic wardrobe for the new season, I've compiled five trends classic dressers are backing for spring 2026, so you can go straight ahead and find your favourites. Shop the edit below:
5 SPRING 2026 TRENDS FOR CLASSIC DRESSERS:
1. FUNNEL-NECK JACKETS
Style Notes: This may seem like a micro-trend as it is absolutely dominating our feeds as well as the high street right now, but those of us in the fashion industry remember first spotting this silhouette in Phoebe Philo's first collection for her eponymous label back in 2023. Phoebe Philo is considered the queen of classic dressing because everything she creates stands the test of time and elevates an outfit to covetable new heights, so if Phoebe's done it, you can trust it will look good for years to come.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Ponte Di Roma Jacket
The cinched waist is genius.
Cos
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
A fashion editor favourite.
The Row
Floriane stretch cotton and cashmere-blend field jacket
I just love the utility detailing!
Reformation
Noah Jacket
A springtime shade.
M&S
Checked Bubble Hem Funnel Neck Jacket
Bubble hems on everything this season.
2. BROWN DENIM
Style Notes: Brown may be a colour we associate with winter dressing, but it's emerging as a spring staple among classic dressers. Why? It's a great way of wearing denim without compromising a neutral colour palette - the foundation of a classic wardrobe. It's as capsule as denim can get, and even grounds spring pastels, taking them from girlish to grown-up. Copy @monikh and use a mix of brown shades to create a tonal look, or pair with butter yellow for a chic spring colour combination.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Denim Jacket
Oversized and boxy - just how we like it.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
Pairs well with retro prints.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Wear with a white blouse.
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Wide-Leg Jeans
The slouchier the better.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
Pair with an oversized knit.
3. MONOCHROME
Style Notes: Talking of classic colour combinations, there's none more classic than black and white. It's an incredibly versatile pairing with endless ways to style them together, but if you're after that chic, minimalist vibe, then it's all about cut, silhouette and texture. Keep pieces clean, so think collarless cardigans and blazers, a-line or column skirts and tailored trousers in shades of black, charcoal, white, off-white and cream, in textures with a smooth finish like cotton, satin, leather and super thin cashmere.