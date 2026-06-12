While fashion and beauty are Who What Wear's bread and butter, we love to dabble in travel, weddings, and, lately, sports. Go Sports is our growing destination for fashion people who love the game as much as the style that surrounds it, and when it comes to the intersection of sports and fashion, few brands own the space quite like Ralph Lauren. So when an invitation arrived to celebrate the opening of Ralph Lauren's new store at Pebble Beach Resorts, we jumped at the chance. Keep reading to see my looks for tennis, golf, and the equally important post-game activities—cocktails and shopping.
The Ralph Lauren store is Pebble Beach Resorts' first and only retail concept. Stepping inside feels like entering a world steeped in heritage, with aged-brass accents, rich stained-oak millwork, and so many finds that embody the brand's signature Americana aesthetic. I found a timeless red trench that felt imperative to take home and styled it with a camel cable-knit sweater draped over the shoulders. Stocked with everything you'd want to wear at Pebble Beach Resorts, the Ralph Lauren store feels like a seamless extension of the destination itself.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Rectangle Cat Eye Sunglasses
Polo Ralph Lauren
Suede Long Car Coat
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Cotton Sweater
Pebble Beach is home to one of the most iconic golf courses in the world, so naturally, the outfit had to rise to the occasion. The Polo Bear Golf Glove added just the right amount of personality and quickly became my favorite piece of the outfit.
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Polo Bear Golf Glove
RLX
Striped Stretch-Jersey Quarter-Zip
RLX
Pleated A-Line Performance Skort
Lunch at the dock at The Beach & Tennis Club called for a look that could adapt to the Monterey Peninsula's famously unpredictable weather. What began as an overcast morning quickly gave way to sunny skies, making layers the order of the day. A sleeveless sundress paired with a classic baseball cap struck a balance between classic style and practicality.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Paneled Cotton Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Twill Ball Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Bellport Leather Long-Flap Clutch
A tennis lesson provided the perfect opportunity to put RLX to the test. Designed with performance in mind, the collection blends technical fabrics with the brand's signature polished aesthetic. Kye, the tennis pro, assured me that, with enough practice, my game might one day live up to the standard set by my outfit.