I'm Readying My Wardrobe for Warmer Weather—5 Jeans and Sandal Outfits I've Already Bookmarked

I don't know about you, but this recent, desperately needed break from endless rain has me genuinely excited for footwear that isn’t just centred around its ability to stay dry. Yes, the season of open toes is officially here. Sunshine is getting stronger and I'm here to tell you that sandals can slot into your spring wardrobe sooner than you think.
Never underestimate the power of simple style rules. A pair of jeans and the right sandals can be one of the easiest, most confident ways to start your new-season styling off right. It’s all about effortless building blocks that set the tone for the season ahead: Think minimalist flip-flops, classic 501 Levi’s, with a thin knit, or a cropped blazer with baggy denim and heeled sandals for an evening look.
Interested? Scroll on to see the 5 jeans-and-sandal outfits I've bookmarked for spring and, dare I say, even summer 2026.
5 Jeans-and-Sandal Outfits I've Already Bookmarked For Summer 2026:
1. Toe-Loop Sandals + Mid Rise Jeans
Style Note: Mid-rise jeans act as your outfit’s anchor, grounding the look, while toe-loop sandals curve around the foot like a wearable sculpture, turning a simple look into a quietly bold statement.
Shop the Look:
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Kota Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
Freshen up your checks for spring with light shades.
A.EMERY
The Hardie Heeled Sandal
A worthy investment.
Reiss
Selin Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The go-with-everything jean
2. Birkenstocks + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: The slouchy pairing of baggy denim and an oversized t-shirt feels intentionally relaxed, with Birkenstocks adding that signature unfussy finish.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Casual coded.
AGOLDE
Low Curve Fray High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A dramatic shape but with comfort in mind.
Birkenstock
Leather Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock but with a fresh upgrade.
3. Thin-Strap Sandals + Original 501's
Style Notes: Nothing sharpens classic Levi's 501s quite like sleek white straps and a black bodysuit. Clean, minimal and impossibly chic.
Shop the Look:
Levi's
501® Original Jeans
The classic jean blueprint.
Reformation
Jackson Heeled Sandal
The devils in the simple braided details.
Alaïa
Tank Bodysuit in Black
A body-con fit.
4. Fisherman Sandals + Cuffed Jeans
Style Notes: White fisherman sandals refine cuffed jeans, swapping the usual rugged feel for something sharper, while a structured striped cardigan and high crew neck provide polish.