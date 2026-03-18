I Have Expensive Taste, But Zara’s Viral £30 Sandals Are the Only Pair I Want This Spring

If there’s one brand that knows how to catapult a simple item into a full-blown viral moment, it’s Zara. From last year’s lace-trimmed silk dress that seemed to appear on every stylish influencer overnight, to the polka-dot jacket that sold out within days, it often only takes a whisper about a great Zara find for it to disappear from shelves almost instantly. Case in point? Last summer’s viral Toe-Ring Sandals.
With their sleek criss-cross straps, polished gold toe detail and delicate ankle buckle, the sandals quickly swept Instagram. Suddenly, every influencer with impeccably expensive taste was styling the designer-passing pair with everything from linen trousers to floaty summer dresses. The slightly squared-off toe only added to the elevated feel, making them look far more expensive than their price tag suggests. The good news? Zara’s cult toe-ring sandals are officially back for spring, and I have a feeling history is about to repeat itself.
Of course, the viral style isn’t the only standout this season. Zara has also dropped an impressively strong line-up of sandals, including chic flip-flops, minimalist mules, and platform wedges, all with that signature expensive-looking finish the brand does so well.
Scroll on to shop the viral toe-ring sandals, plus the chicest Zara pairs worth adding to your summer wardrobe.
Shop The Viral Zara Sandals
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Flat Sandals With Metal Detail
These elegant toe-ring detail sandals went viral last year, and I predict history will repeat itself.
Shop More Designer-Looking Zara Sandals
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Flat Leather Criss-Cross Sandals
A classic silhouette I return to year after year.
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Flat Leather Sandals
A great high street alternative to the designer style that went viral last year.
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Leather Sandals With Metal Detail
Soft leather and subtle metal accents combine for a quietly elevated finish.
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Flat Sandals
Classic leather sandals with timeless appeal—an easy staple you’ll wear on repeat all summer.
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Combined Flat Sandals
A simple pared-back pair that proves sometimes the simplest sandals are the chicest.
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Flat Strap Sandals
This slight platform on this style adds instant polish.
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Leather High-Heel Sandals
An elegant option for evenings and dressier occasions.
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Flat Leather Sandals
Sleek straps and a minimalist shape make these the kind of sandals that quietly elevate casual outfits.
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Flat Sandals With Metal Detail
A subtle metallic accent adds just enough interest to these otherwise understated flats.
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Strappy Cage Sandals
The fisherman sandal is back.
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Contrast Leather Sandals
Contrast detailing gives these leather sandals a contemporary twist while keeping the overall look timeless.
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Wedge Sandals
A comfortable wedge heel that offers height without sacrificing comfort—ideal for long summer days.
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Kitten-Heel Sandals
I love the butter yellow tone of these.
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Low Heeled Sandals
A refined low heel makes these sandals perfect for polished everyday wear.
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Stiletto Heeled Mules
Sleek stiletto mules that instantly sharpen any outfit—from tailoring to slip dresses.
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Suede High-Heel Sandals
Soft suede and a streamlined heel give these sandals a sophisticated evening feel.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.