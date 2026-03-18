I Have Expensive Taste, But Zara’s Viral £30 Sandals Are the Only Pair I Want This Spring

Zara’s cult toe-ring sandals have returned for spring—alongside a very strong line-up of chic new pairs.

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Zara toe-ring sandals
(Image credit: Zara)

If there’s one brand that knows how to catapult a simple item into a full-blown viral moment, it’s Zara. From last year’s lace-trimmed silk dress that seemed to appear on every stylish influencer overnight, to the polka-dot jacket that sold out within days, it often only takes a whisper about a great Zara find for it to disappear from shelves almost instantly. Case in point? Last summer’s viral Toe-Ring Sandals.

With their sleek criss-cross straps, polished gold toe detail and delicate ankle buckle, the sandals quickly swept Instagram. Suddenly, every influencer with impeccably expensive taste was styling the designer-passing pair with everything from linen trousers to floaty summer dresses. The slightly squared-off toe only added to the elevated feel, making them look far more expensive than their price tag suggests. The good news? Zara’s cult toe-ring sandals are officially back for spring, and I have a feeling history is about to repeat itself.

Zara Toe-Ring Sandals

Zara Toe-Ring Sandals.

(Image credit: Zara)

Of course, the viral style isn’t the only standout this season. Zara has also dropped an impressively strong line-up of sandals, including chic flip-flops, minimalist mules, and platform wedges, all with that signature expensive-looking finish the brand does so well.

Scroll on to shop the viral toe-ring sandals, plus the chicest Zara pairs worth adding to your summer wardrobe.

Shop The Viral Zara Sandals

Shop More Designer-Looking Zara Sandals

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Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.