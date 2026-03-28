No, Not Flats: It Girls Are Wearing This Spring 2026 Shoe Trend With Jeans Right Now

At 5'2", heeled shoes have always been less of a choice and more of a necessity in my wardrobe. From the moment my mum decided I was old enough to wear them, they became my default. Any extra height wasn't just a bonus; it felt essential, especially when everyone else was wearing heels too. Then came the Covid years and almost overnight, everyone shrank a few inches. Comfort became the priority, but what started as a practical shift quickly evolved into a full-scale style movement. In what I like to call 'The Great Leveller', ballet flats, trainers and loafers worked their way into every corner of our wardrobes, and not just for ease. There was a nonchalance to wearing flats that we all wanted to emulate, no matter how glamorous the rest of the outfit, putting heels on the back burner.
This season, however, the mood is starting to shift back, and I'm not mad about it. Don't get me wrong, I've loved these flat-footed years, but there's something about the understated elegance of a slight heel that can never be replaced. In what feels like a natural continuation of our noughties fashion obsession, heels have teamed up with jeans to present a stylish paradox that allows us to hold onto the off-duty nonchalance we found in flats and balance it with some subtle glamour.
So if, like me, you miss the sleek elevation of a heel, or, like me, you're worried everyone else will be wearing them and don't want to be towered over by your peers, then I have the answer. Below, I have compiled five chic ways to style heels of all heights with jeans, so you can work them back into your wardrobe again with ease. Read on to shop the edit.
5 STYLISH WAYS TO WEAR HEELS WITH JEANS THIS SPRING:
1. HEELED MARY-JANES + STRAIGHT- LEG JEANS
STYLE NOTES: The Mary-Jane, with its block heel and preppy girlishness may be entry-level in terms of height but carries serious style points, especially when worn with denim. A pair of straight-leg jeans modernises an otherwise vintage look, bringing perfect balance and allowing you to lean either way. @emmanuellek_ has kept things feminine but modern with cropped knitwear and a straw tote.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Seamless Padded-Cup Thong Body
A great base layer for spring.
Doen
Danae Cropped Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan
Add to satin trousers for a textural take on eveningwear.
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight Jeans
The perfect wash for spring.
Sézane
Paula Babies
Available in five other colours.
DeMellier
The Santorini
It's basket bag season!
2. STILETTOS + SLOUCHY JEANS
STYLE NOTES: Stilettos are defined by their thin, tapering heel, but the chicest way to wear them is with a pair of jeans that adds volume and offers just a hint of the shoe underneath. A slouchy pair of jeans, whether they be a wide straight or wide-leg, will contrast perfectly. Just ensure the hem of the jeans meets your instep for the desired silhouette.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Modal Relaxed T-Shirt
A wardrobe essential.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Short Jacket
This spring it's all about the cropped jacket.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
Slouchy doesn't have to mean oversized.
Dune London
Assured
A go-with-everything pair.
YSL
Sac De Jour
A timeless investment.
3. HEELED SANDALS + BARREL-LEG JEANS
STYLE NOTES: Sandal season is slowly approaching, as is the season of light denim washes. Together they harmonise to create an effortless, laid-back effect. To get even more specific with our heel and denim combinations I would recommend barrel-legs with heeled sandals. The volume of the jeans feels statement while the barely-there nature of the strappy sandals is pared-back and minimal.