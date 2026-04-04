Spotted in Paris: The Denim Colour Trend French Women Wear When They're Bored of Black Jeans

Give your black and blue denim a day off because the French women have spoken—white jeans are taking over for spring and these are the chicest ways to style them.

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Influencers wearing white jeans
(Image credit: @annelauremais @juliesfi @sylviemus)
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Over the years, I've put so much time into finding the perfect pair of white jeans. Why? Every spring, I'm inspired by the French women I follow on Instagram to ditch my favourite black, blue, and grey jeans in favour of lighter denim. Having tried multiple pairs, I've discovered that the best styles tend to be by Agolde, Levi's, Frame, Mango and Aligne—and not only can you shop each of these pairs below, I'm also going to share with you the French girl ways to style them, because there's no gatekeeping here.

Whether it's adding a technical funnel neck jacket to a flared pair, à la Anne-Laure Mais, giving a nod to the '00s with a dress over jeans like Sylvie Mus or going for a full French girl vibe by teaming wide-leg white jeans with a knit and satin neck scarf like Julie Sergent Ferreri, these are the 5 ways to wear white jeans this season—according to the most stylish women in Paris.

5 Ways French Women Are Wearing White Jeans in 2026:

1. Flared White Jeans + Technical Jacket + Ballet Pumps

Anne-Laure wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: The fact remains—monochrome never fails. Pairing white jeans (in this case, flared) with a black jacket is the easy styling rule that'll always look like you've made a huge effort, with no real effort needed at all. A technical, funnel neck jacket is still one of the best purchases you can make this year and I love this Allsaints iteration with cinched waist detailing, just like Anne-Laure's.

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2. Kick Flare White Jeans + Dress + Mules

Sylvie wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus)

Style Notes: Forget jeans and a 'nice top' for a moment, as Sylvie is backing the 'nice dress' instead. Bringing back the '00s dress over jeans vibe, I'm into this grown up way of wearing it with the satin bandeau slip draped effortlessly over kick flare jeans and slingbacks.

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3. Baggy White Jeans + White T-shirt + Flip Flops

Diane wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: Although a potential morning coffee nightmare, a white-on-white look is one of the easiest ways to style the denim shade. Instead of going top-to-toe, though, break it up with a contrast knit around your waist and some laidback flip flops.

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