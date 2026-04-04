Spotted in Paris: The Denim Colour Trend French Women Wear When They're Bored of Black Jeans

Over the years, I've put so much time into finding the perfect pair of white jeans. Why? Every spring, I'm inspired by the French women I follow on Instagram to ditch my favourite black, blue, and grey jeans in favour of lighter denim. Having tried multiple pairs, I've discovered that the best styles tend to be by Agolde, Levi's, Frame, Mango and Aligne—and not only can you shop each of these pairs below, I'm also going to share with you the French girl ways to style them, because there's no gatekeeping here.
Whether it's adding a technical funnel neck jacket to a flared pair, à la Anne-Laure Mais, giving a nod to the '00s with a dress over jeans like Sylvie Mus or going for a full French girl vibe by teaming wide-leg white jeans with a knit and satin neck scarf like Julie Sergent Ferreri, these are the 5 ways to wear white jeans this season—according to the most stylish women in Paris.
5 Ways French Women Are Wearing White Jeans in 2026:
1. Flared White Jeans + Technical Jacket + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: The fact remains—monochrome never fails. Pairing white jeans (in this case, flared) with a black jacket is the easy styling rule that'll always look like you've made a huge effort, with no real effort needed at all. A technical, funnel neck jacket is still one of the best purchases you can make this year and I love this Allsaints iteration with cinched waist detailing, just like Anne-Laure's.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans
All about that slight flare.
Allsaints
Luellah oversized jacket
To cinch, or not to cinch?
Dune London
Headliner Mary Janes
Anything woven gets a yes this season.
COS
Marais Bowling Bag Suede
Say hello to another cult COS bag.
2. Kick Flare White Jeans + Dress + Mules
Style Notes: Forget jeans and a 'nice top' for a moment, as Sylvie is backing the 'nice dress' instead. Bringing back the '00s dress over jeans vibe, I'm into this grown up way of wearing it with the satin bandeau slip draped effortlessly over kick flare jeans and slingbacks.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Mid Rise Cropped Kick Flare Jean
The cropped length will show off your shoes.
Whistles
Black Bandeau Strapless Midi Dress
I also love the look of this slip dress with a shirt on top.
LIE STUDIO
Rebecca 18ct Gold-Plated Sterling-Silver Drop Earrings
I'm a huge fan of any jewels from this Copenhagen-based brand.
M&S
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
Well done, M&S.
3. Baggy White Jeans + White T-shirt + Flip Flops
Style Notes: Although a potential morning coffee nightmare, a white-on-white look is one of the easiest ways to style the denim shade. Instead of going top-to-toe, though, break it up with a contrast knit around your waist and some laidback flip flops.
Shop the Look:
AGOLDE
Vana Draped Low-Rise Wide Jeans
These also come in so many blue washes.
Cos
Clean Cut T-shirt
I stand by the fact this is the best white T-shirt on the high street (in my opinion).
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Cashmere Jumper
The 'just in case' jumper is a styling trick that's also pretty practical.