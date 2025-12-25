Nothing truly emulates fashion harmony quite like when two style classics merge together. And no one knows how to do this better than French women. They're experts at styling outfits that exude timelessness but still express personality. It's a tough balance to strike, but they always seem to get it right, which is why I've looked to them for inspiration when it comes to leather jacket and jeans outfits. This iconic pairing has been with us for decades, and there are plenty of ways to make it feel fresh or cater it to the specific styles, colours and cuts you prefer.
Whilst you can really pair any trousers with a leather jacket (and any kind of jacket with your favourite jeans), there's something to be said about putting the two together. The different materials play well off one another. They're also one of those unique combinations that can look both casual and super elevated—it all comes down to the colour and cut you choose. Even if you have all the right components of this outfit, it can be complicated to select the in-between items, like tops and shoes.
Luckily, French women do it best. No matter what style you typically prefer, they have a well-curated outfit to fit it. Whether you have a classic black leatherjacket on hand and blue jeans you'd like to pair with it, or something more colourful, like burgundy or brown leather jackets and white or black denim, you can turn to these women for ideas that will last you for years to come.
French Girl Leather Jacket and Jeans Outfits Worth Copying
1. Shearling Leather Jacket + Jeans + Shearling Bag
Style Notes: Shearling makes everything feel cosier—including leather jackets. Sabina's take on blue jeans and a leather jacket is particularly suited for autumn and winter, and the bag in a matching material is perfection. You could also swap your blue jeans for black or white and it would still look eternally chic.
Shop the Look:
Frame
The Shrunken Shearling Bomber
This is one jacket that will always be in style.
MANGO
Danila High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
Light blue jeans are made for all capsule wardrobes. This pair comes in sizes UK 4 to 26.
ZARA
Elongated Shearling Bag
Use the top handle or the longer shoulder strap.
2. Leather Jacket + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Not only are the French great at leather jacket and jeans pairings, but they excel at jeans and loafers pairings, too. This outfit, styled by Amy, combines all three into an unequivocally timeless outfit. In cooler months, add a scarf and gloves like she did, or drop them for a spring-ready look.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
I used to be a black leather jacket fan, but this chocolate brown one has changed my mind.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
COS jeans wear beautifully over time.
H&M
Leather Loafers
Every French girl capsule wardrobe has a pair of loafers.
3. Suede-Leather Jacket + Dark Wash Jeans + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: If you prefer suede leather jackets and coats, take a page from Sylvie's book and pair this outerwear with dark-wash denim. Deep navy and indigo jeans always feel elevated and pair nicely with the softer texture of suede. Add kitten heels for a totally sophisticated outfit.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Coat
The perfect longer jacket for in-between seasons.
Reformation
Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
A great shade of indigo. If you like the shape, they come in five other colours.
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Slingback Pumps
These heels will go with any pair of trousers you have.
4. Brown Leather Jacket + White Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: Ingrid's look is the best example of how you can take classic items, such as a leather jacket or pair of jeans, and fully refresh them. Swap blue for white denim and give your black leather jacket a break by trading it in for a brown one. This all-neutral look, complete with black boots, sunglasses and a white T-shirt is certainly uniform material.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket
A bomber-style leather jacket is a fun spin on the classic.
M&S
High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans
I'm of the opinion that you can (and should) wear white jeans year-round.
TOTEME
Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots
These will make a statement in any outfit.
5. Black Leather Jackets + Black Jeans + Flats
Style Notes: You can never go wrong with monochrome, and the same can be said for leather jacket and jeans pairings. Lena's ultra-chic fit features faded black denim with a high-shine leather jacket and a pair of studded flats, all in the same colour. It's fashion-forward but it will never feel dated.