French Women Just Showed Me 5 Flawless Ways to Wear Jeans and Boots This Winter
If you know me at all then you know that there's no clothing item I'd rather wear than a classic pair of jeans. Rain or shine, snow or sun, you're almost guaranteed to see me completing my outfits with a wash of denim.
As familiar as I am with styling a pair of jeans, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to wear my favourite garment—particularly at the turn of the season. Keen to revive my winter wardrobe, I've spent some time skimming through the Instagram pages of my favourite French influencers to see exactly how the French style set is styling their jeans with boots for the winter months. Read on to discover everything I found.
FRENCH-GIRL JEANS-AND-BOOTS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER
1. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + POINTED-TOE BOOTS
Style Notes: Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe non-negotiable, and they're my first port of call whenever I'm in need of an easy and versatile outfit base for chilly winter days. Wearing well with sleek pointed-toe boots, this clever pairing makes a denim outfit feel so much more elegant without losing the wearable edge that makes denim so appealing.
Shop the Look:
Style this with the collar open or wear it done up as a funnel neck.
2. RELAXED JEANS + SHEEPSKIN BOOTS
Style Notes: When winter's chill has totally set in and you can't bear the thought of wearing anything that isn't fluffy, then a sheepskin boot is the single item you need to have on your radar. To style your fluffy boots in the most French-women way possible, wear them with relaxed jeans and pair with a simple, fuss-free jacket.
Shop the Look:
Style over a fresh white tee or wear this with a woolly knit.
3. BLACK JEANS + BURGUNDY BOOTS
Style Notes: The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter, and sleek leather boots might be my favourite way to wear it. Pairing well with washed black jeans, burgundy boots are an easy way to add a flush of colour to a winter outfit without overwhelming the look.
Shop the Look:
This wardrobe basic will quickly become one of your most reached-for items.
4. FLARED JEANS + SQUARE-TOE BOOTS
Style Notes: Add a structured energy to a flowing pair of flared jeans and with a neat square-toe boot. Adding a polished finish, this combination is one that French women fall back on season after season.
Shop the Look:
Every great wardrobe starts with a chic black blazer.
5. SLIM-FIT JEANS + SUEDE BOOTS
Style Notes: A classic denim cut, slim-fit jeans are the most polished form of denim, in my opinion. To give them a 2024 upgrade, style with a pair of suede boots and a barn jacket for an easy, chic and very French outfit.
Shop the Look:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
J.Lo Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed
Don't say I didn't warn you.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On
Dakota Johnson and Sofia Richie are also fans.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
5 Winter Denim Trends That Are Gaining Steam and 5 That Are Fading Out
It's cutting season, after all.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Live in Brooklyn—These Are the 5 Current Trends I Never See People Wearing
Buzzier than burgundy and suede.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
Sofia Richie Just Wore the Cool Jeans-and-Jacket Combo We've Seen Everywhere in London and Paris
Prepare to take notes.
By Natalie Munro