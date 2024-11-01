French Women Just Showed Me 5 Flawless Ways to Wear Jeans and Boots This Winter

If you know me at all then you know that there's no clothing item I'd rather wear than a classic pair of jeans. Rain or shine, snow or sun, you're almost guaranteed to see me completing my outfits with a wash of denim.

As familiar as I am with styling a pair of jeans, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to wear my favourite garment—particularly at the turn of the season. Keen to revive my winter wardrobe, I've spent some time skimming through the Instagram pages of my favourite French influencers to see exactly how the French style set is styling their jeans with boots for the winter months. Read on to discover everything I found.

FRENCH-GIRL JEANS-AND-BOOTS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER

1. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + POINTED-TOE BOOTS

Influencer wears jeans and boots.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe non-negotiable, and they're my first port of call whenever I'm in need of an easy and versatile outfit base for chilly winter days. Wearing well with sleek pointed-toe boots, this clever pairing makes a denim outfit feel so much more elegant without losing the wearable edge that makes denim so appealing.

2. RELAXED JEANS + SHEEPSKIN BOOTS

Influencer wears jeans and boots.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: When winter's chill has totally set in and you can't bear the thought of wearing anything that isn't fluffy, then a sheepskin boot is the single item you need to have on your radar. To style your fluffy boots in the most French-women way possible, wear them with relaxed jeans and pair with a simple, fuss-free jacket.

3. BLACK JEANS + BURGUNDY BOOTS

Influencer wears jeans and boots.

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter, and sleek leather boots might be my favourite way to wear it. Pairing well with washed black jeans, burgundy boots are an easy way to add a flush of colour to a winter outfit without overwhelming the look.

4. FLARED JEANS + SQUARE-TOE BOOTS

Influencer wears jeans and boots.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Add a structured energy to a flowing pair of flared jeans and with a neat square-toe boot. Adding a polished finish, this combination is one that French women fall back on season after season.

5. SLIM-FIT JEANS + SUEDE BOOTS

Influencer wears jeans and boots.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: A classic denim cut, slim-fit jeans are the most polished form of denim, in my opinion. To give them a 2024 upgrade, style with a pair of suede boots and a barn jacket for an easy, chic and very French outfit.

