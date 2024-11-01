French Women Just Showed Me 5 Flawless Ways to Wear Jeans and Boots This Winter

If you know me at all then you know that there's no clothing item I'd rather wear than a classic pair of jeans. Rain or shine, snow or sun, you're almost guaranteed to see me completing my outfits with a wash of denim.

As familiar as I am with styling a pair of jeans, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to wear my favourite garment—particularly at the turn of the season. Keen to revive my winter wardrobe, I've spent some time skimming through the Instagram pages of my favourite French influencers to see exactly how the French style set is styling their jeans with boots for the winter months. Read on to discover everything I found.

FRENCH-GIRL JEANS-AND-BOOTS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER

1. STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + POINTED-TOE BOOTS

Style Notes: Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe non-negotiable, and they're my first port of call whenever I'm in need of an easy and versatile outfit base for chilly winter days. Wearing well with sleek pointed-toe boots, this clever pairing makes a denim outfit feel so much more elegant without losing the wearable edge that makes denim so appealing.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Cream Textured Funnel Coat £245 SHOP NOW Style this with the collar open or wear it done up as a funnel neck.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans in Lanier £168 SHOP NOW These also comes in four other washes.

Seychelles At Last Kitten Heel Boots £168 SHOP NOW Style under jeans or wear with a longline skirt.

2. RELAXED JEANS + SHEEPSKIN BOOTS

Style Notes: When winter's chill has totally set in and you can't bear the thought of wearing anything that isn't fluffy, then a sheepskin boot is the single item you need to have on your radar. To style your fluffy boots in the most French-women way possible, wear them with relaxed jeans and pair with a simple, fuss-free jacket.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Short Wool Blend Coat With Snap Buttons £169 SHOP NOW Style over a fresh white tee or wear this with a woolly knit.

Hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These come in regular and petite lengths.

Ugg Tasman £100 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other colours.

3. BLACK JEANS + BURGUNDY BOOTS

Style Notes: The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter, and sleek leather boots might be my favourite way to wear it. Pairing well with washed black jeans, burgundy boots are an easy way to add a flush of colour to a winter outfit without overwhelming the look.

Shop the Look:

Mango Round-Neck Long-Sleeved T-Shirt £16 SHOP NOW This wardrobe basic will quickly become one of your most reached-for items.

COS Shift Straight-Leg Jeans in Faded Black £85 SHOP NOW These also comes in a light-blue wash.

Zara Leather Heeled Ankle Boots £70 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

4. FLARED JEANS + SQUARE-TOE BOOTS

Style Notes: Add a structured energy to a flowing pair of flared jeans and with a neat square-toe boot. Adding a polished finish, this combination is one that French women fall back on season after season.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Jersey Top in Black/White Stripes £32 SHOP NOW Layer this underneath a knit or style on its own.

COS Regular Single-Breasted Wool Blazer £155 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a chic black blazer.

Reiss Juniper Flared Front Seam Jeans £138 SHOP NOW I love the front seams on this pair.

Vagabond Hedda Boots £145 SHOP NOW The square-toe detail gives these a polished edge.

5. SLIM-FIT JEANS + SUEDE BOOTS

Style Notes: A classic denim cut, slim-fit jeans are the most polished form of denim, in my opinion. To give them a 2024 upgrade, style with a pair of suede boots and a barn jacket for an easy, chic and very French outfit.

Shop the Look:

BDG Dex Canvas Workwear Jacket £79 SHOP NOW There are so many great barn jackets on the market right now.

Mango Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans £36 SHOP NOW As slim as they come.