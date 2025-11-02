I've Worked at Who What Wear for 10+ Years—Here's My Fall 2025 Shopping List for Cool and Classic Style

I know that was a mouthful of a headline, but I needed to be clear on what we're doing today. We are shopping for fall wardrobe additions that will have us looking cool and chic, while also investing in pieces we will continue to love and use in the years to come. No crazy trends here! Some of these, like black suede loafers, have already made their way into my closet this season while others such as pony hair outerwear are prettyyyy close to checkout. So, whether you're looking for the best shoes to buy, the most stunning outerwear, the latest knits all the fashion people prefer, or anything else, I've got you covered. Simply keep scrolling to read about and shop everything that made my personal list and, of course, take in a bit of outfit inspo for each item along the way.

1. Animal print touches

@aimeesong classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

I'm partial to leopard right now, but snake print, cheetah, and even zebra fit the bill.

2. Funnel neck outerwear

@jen_wonders classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

This classic, structured neckline gives every piece (and outfit) polish.

3. Wool capes

@deborabrosa classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Not only are they incredibly chic, but can be so versatile and worn day and night if you get creative with styling.

4. Perfect black pants

@anoukyve classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

The cornerstone of any functional wardrobe.

5. Knit polos

@nlmarilyn classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

A polo is always going to be in, but they're especially on-trend at the moment and pair perfectly with everything from trousers to jeans to miniskirts.

6. Suede Loafers

@by_eva_ classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

I've been living in my black pair and styling them with socks pretty much every day since the temperatures dropped a few weeks ago.

7. Pony hair outerwear

@cocoshiffer classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @cocoshiffer)

Whether you buy new or score with vintage, a pony-hair jacket or coat is a forever piece that you'll love and utilize for years to come.

8. Plaid shirts

@annabelrosendahl classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Whether tucked into pants, as a layer under your jacket, or tied around the waist, the plaid shirt is a sure-fire way to give your outfits a styled touch.

9. Simple slingbacks

@sylviemus_ classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Even though I own four or five of these already, every year I'm compelled to add a new pair to my wardrobe because it's simply the best shoe.

10. V-neck sweaters

@hannahlewisstylist classic fall outfit photo

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Put your crew neck on the back burner for a bit and let a v-neck (with or without a white t-shirt underneath) complete your look.