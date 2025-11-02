I know that was a mouthful of a headline, but I needed to be clear on what we're doing today. We are shopping for fall wardrobe additions that will have us looking cool and chic, while also investing in pieces we will continue to love and use in the years to come. No crazy trends here! Some of these, like black suede loafers, have already made their way into my closet this season while others such as pony hair outerwear are prettyyyy close to checkout. So, whether you're looking for the best shoes to buy, the most stunning outerwear, the latest knits all the fashion people prefer, or anything else, I've got you covered. Simply keep scrolling to read about and shop everything that made my personal list and, of course, take in a bit of outfit inspo for each item along the way.
1. Animal print touches
I'm partial to leopard right now, but snake print, cheetah, and even zebra fit the bill.
Loewe
Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket
Liffner
Pushlock Calf Hair Clutch
Khaite
Jett Skirt in Leopard Print Haircalf
2. Funnel neck outerwear
This classic, structured neckline gives every piece (and outfit) polish.
MAGDA BUTRYM
Belted Leather Jacket
MANGO
Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Jacket
3. Wool capes
Not only are they incredibly chic, but can be so versatile and worn day and night if you get creative with styling.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Felt Texture Cape
Toteme
Fringed wool-blend poncho
4. Perfect black pants
The cornerstone of any functional wardrobe.
Theory
Treeca 2 Crop Suit Pants
NILI LOTAN
Tel Aviv wool-blend twill straight-leg pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Cigarette Pants
5. Knit polos
A polo is always going to be in, but they're especially on-trend at the moment and pair perfectly with everything from trousers to jeans to miniskirts.
MANGO
Selection Wool Sweater Polo
Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Stevie Polo
Alex Mill
Alice Polo in Cashmere Stripe
6. Suede Loafers
I've been living in my black pair and styling them with socks pretty much every day since the temperatures dropped a few weeks ago.
AEYDE
Jasper suede boat shoes
H&M
Leather Driving Loafers
Prada
Shuffle Antiqued Suede Loafers
7. Pony hair outerwear
Whether you buy new or score with vintage, a pony-hair jacket or coat is a forever piece that you'll love and utilize for years to come.
Toteme
Pony Hair Coat Black
NOUR HAMMOUR
Althea belted cow hair coat
Tory Burch
Calf Hair Jacket
8. Plaid shirts
Whether tucked into pants, as a layer under your jacket, or tied around the waist, the plaid shirt is a sure-fire way to give your outfits a styled touch.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Plaid Relaxed Fit Cotton Button-Up Shirt
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Manor Cotton Button-Up Shirt
9. Simple slingbacks
Even though I own four or five of these already, every year I'm compelled to add a new pair to my wardrobe because it's simply the best shoe.
Staud
Alba gathered satin slingback pumps
MANGO
Mona Slingback Pump
LOULOU DE SAISON
Akila leather slingback pumps
10. V-neck sweaters
Put your crew neck on the back burner for a bit and let a v-neck (with or without a white t-shirt underneath) complete your look.