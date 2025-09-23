Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we took the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and read candid reviews, so we hope this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.
When the notification popped up on my laptop that I’d been tasked with road-testing the season’s chicest boots, I was reminded exactly why I love this job. It was already on my personal to-do list—I’d been scouring new-in sections for weeks, earmarking styles worth investigating—so the fact that I now got to dedicate working hours to the same mission felt like the ultimate perk.
Anyone who knows me will tell you: I don’t take boots lightly. They are, without question, the backbone of my wardrobe. I wear them almost year-round—only reluctantly swapping into sandals during the briefest stretch of high summer—and I can never quite understand how others choose anything else. Sleek, chic, refined and endlessly versatile, boots elevate every outfit. Whether flat, heeled, sharply pointed or softly rounded, they always add a polish that feels essential to my style.
With this in mind, and with a few key boot trends on my radar, I set out to sweep through my favourite stops—spanning high street to high end—in search of the very best pairs available right now. From ankle-grazing staples to knee-high showstoppers, I discovered a line-up that makes a convincing case for all-day, every-day boot-wearing. Think timeless leather, croc-effect textures and the season’s supple suede iterations, all vying for a spot in my wardrobe.
Scroll on to shop the standout boots that impressed me most this autumn.
The Best Boots for Autumn 2025, As Tried and Reviewed By an Editor:
1. Reformation Remy Boots
My Review: Black knee-high boots are a cornerstone of my wardrobe, so finding the season’s best version was top of my list. The style that caught my attention time and again was Reformation’s Remy, so I headed straight to the store to finally try them on.
Crafted from robust leather in a glossy jet-black finish, these boots feel substantial yet elegant. Despite the pull-on design, the shape holds beautifully, and the subtle kitten heel instantly elevates the look while keeping them comfortable enough for day-to-day wear. The fit runs slightly narrow—I had to wiggle them off—but once on, they looked and felt exceptional.
While my instinct is to style them with calf-skimming skirts, I love the idea of layering them under wide-leg or bootcut jeans too, letting that pointed toe and sharp heel peek out for extra polish.
Shop Reformation's Remy Boots:
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
2. Arket's Leather Ankle Boots
My Review: Ankle boots are my most-worn style, hands down. As someone who leans more towards jeans and trousers than skirts, a reliable black ankle boot is essential, and Arket’s version is as practical as it is polished.
Cut just above the ankle, they’re tall enough to avoid that dreaded flash of skin (my biggest gripe with ankle boots), and the glossy leather feels sturdy and long-lasting. The softly rounded almond toe and block heel keep them wearable for everyday, while a discreet zip at the back makes slipping them on and off a breeze.
At just over £200, they’re certainly an investment, but one that promises years of wear.
Shop Arket's Leather Ankle Boots:
ARKET
Leather Ankle Boots
3. Massimo Dutti's Suede Riding Boots
My Review: Riding boots are firmly back on the agenda, and this khaki suede pair from Massimo Dutti feels like the 2025 refresh the silhouette has been waiting for. I was intrigued the moment I saw them online, and they didn’t disappoint in real life.
The deep green hue offers something different yet surprisingly wearable—I paired them with a rich bordeaux skirt to embrace autumn tones, but I can also see them brightening a white dress come spring. The wide fit makes them easy to slip on and off, while the buckle detail adds a refined point of interest. Despite the substantial design, the slim sole keeps the finish sleek.
These are the kind of boots that feel both classic and current—a winning combination in my book.
Shop Massimo Dutti's Suede Riding Boots:
Massimo Dutti
Oiled Split Suede Riding Boots
4. Toteme Croc Effect Knee-High Boots
My Review: Toteme’s footwear is the definition of understated luxury, so it’s no surprise their croc-effect knee-high boots had me swooning. Rendered in a rich burgundy with a sleek stiletto heel, they’re a heavenly mix of statement and sophistication.
Yes, at £860 they’re a serious investment, but this is the kind of “special treat” piece that pays dividends in how it transforms an outfit. I styled mine with a black polka-dot dress, but they’d pair beautifully with opulent velvet or fluid satin for evening.
The wide shaft makes them easy to pull on, and though the toe is pointed, they didn’t pinch—always a pleasant surprise. These are boots to build entire outfits around.
Shop Toteme's Croc Effect Knee-High Boots:
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
5. H&M's Suede Heeled Ankle Boots
My Review: Proof that great boots don’t have to come with a hefty price tag, this suede pair from H&M instantly impressed me. The supple finish and rich cognac shade feel far more premium than their sub-£40 price point suggests.
With a sharp pointed toe and stiletto heel, they strike that balance of being neutral enough for everyday but with just the right amount of drama to elevate simple looks. I’ll be wearing these with everything from tailored trousers to midi skirts, as a fresh alternative to my rotation of black boots.
Shop H&M's Suede Heeled Ankle Boots:
H&M
Heeled Boots
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and each and every buy we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.