The Transitional Edit: 7 Sophisticated Staples Fashion Editors Are Wearing on Repeat Right Now

We've hit that awkward time of year when trying to dress for the weather feels impossible. One day, it's like the height summer; the next, a biting chill makes layers a necessity. As I type, a thick fog is blocking my view from the window and I'm wrapped up in an Arket jumper. But earlier this week, I stepped out in a cotton sundress. Colour me confused.

With autumn just around the corner, it's tempting to dive straight into chunky knitwear and heavy coats, but the best way to ease into a new season is by assembling an entourage of transitional pieces. Think mid-weight jackets, versatile footwear and layering staples you can easily shed if the forecast changes. And before you start thinking about trends, make sure you have the foundations in place first, prioritising classic silhouettes and colour palettes you know you'll wear throughout autumn 2024 and beyond.

So, when you're building your between-season outfits, have the following seven items at the ready. Armed with these building-block pieces, looking on-point for the tricky transition will be simpler than ever.

SHOP THE BEST TRANSITIONAL PIECES, ACCORDING TO FASHION EDITORS:

1. Crisp Cotton Shirt

Style Notes: This one is easy, because we consider a simple cotton shirt to be a year-round staple. For autumn, try styling a crisp button-down under knitwear or your jacket of choice, tucked into anything from a mini skirt to wide-leg jeans.

Shop shirts:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White £95 SHOP NOW This brand always delivers high-quality shirting.

Arket Oversized-Fit Poplin Shirt £67 SHOP NOW The perfect relaxed fit.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £175 SHOP NOW Made from weighty organic cotton, this hero buy will last in your wardrobe for a long time.

2. Trench Coat

Style Notes: If you haven't already added a trench coat to your repertoire, now is the perfect time. This versatile layer will seamlessly carry you into the cooler season, giving all your outfits a touch of Parisian elegance.

Shop trench coats:

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat £249 SHOP NOW You read that right—this beautiful coat is reversible.

& Other Stories Buckle-Belt Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW & Other Stories releases this trench every year, it's that good.

Nobodys Child Brown Double Breasted Trench Coat £159 SHOP NOW I love the deeper camel tone.

3. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: You might need to wear your ballet flats with socks once the temperature drops, but they're an effortless option for the transitional period. I think we can all agree this pretty style has solidified itself as an essential shoe.

Shop ballet flats:

AEYDE Sunny Croc-Effect Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £435 SHOP NOW This slightly chunkier pair has my vote.

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW Leopard print is a big deal this season.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These also come in classic black—and eight other shades.

4. Blue Jeans

Style Notes: As shorts season draws to a close, we're back to relying on our fail-safe jeans day in, day out. Refresh your collection with some of the timeless iterations hitting new-in sections this month.

Shop jeans:

COS Arch Jeans - Tapered £85 SHOP NOW A great pair of jeans for under £100? It's a no-brainer.

AGOLDE Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW There's a reason AGOLDE is on every fashion person's radar.

MANGO Mom2000 High-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Slim-fit jeans look so good with boots.

5. Relaxed Blazer

Style Notes: Instead of bee-lining to bulky layers, use a streamlined layer to smarten up your cosy looks. A style with wool in the composition is a clever choice if you're sensitive to the cold.

Shop blazers:

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW Arket is the go-to for quality blazers.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Oversized Checked Wool Blazer £1415 SHOP NOW A great blazer is worth investing in.

& Other Stories Oversized Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Wear with dresses, jeans, tailored trousers and skirts.

6. Neutral Cardigan

Style Notes: Celebrate the return of sweater weather with a knitwear refresh, starting with a comfy cardigan in a neutral hue that you can toss on over everything.

Shop cardigans:

Arket Wool Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW Layer this under all your coats and jackets for extra protection from the elements.

ALIGNE Hampton Knitted Cardigan £129 SHOP NOW A unique take on the classic cardi.

sézane Emile Cardigan £130 SHOP NOW This one is on my personal wish list.

7. Knitted Dress

Style Notes: Do anyone else's energy levels drop off come autumn? As a self-confessed lazy dresser, I'll be reaching for my favourite knitted dresses to look polished with minimal effort.

Shop knitted dresses:

H&M Knitted Bodycon Dress £38 SHOP NOW Such a good price!

ME+EM Sheer Panelled Evening Knit Maxi Dress £250 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid of colour in the colder months.