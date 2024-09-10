The Transitional Edit: 7 Sophisticated Staples Fashion Editors Are Wearing on Repeat Right Now

We've hit that awkward time of year when trying to dress for the weather feels impossible. One day, it's like the height summer; the next, a biting chill makes layers a necessity. As I type, a thick fog is blocking my view from the window and I'm wrapped up in an Arket jumper. But earlier this week, I stepped out in a cotton sundress. Colour me confused.

With autumn just around the corner, it's tempting to dive straight into chunky knitwear and heavy coats, but the best way to ease into a new season is by assembling an entourage of transitional pieces. Think mid-weight jackets, versatile footwear and layering staples you can easily shed if the forecast changes. And before you start thinking about trends, make sure you have the foundations in place first, prioritising classic silhouettes and colour palettes you know you'll wear throughout autumn 2024 and beyond.

So, when you're building your between-season outfits, have the following seven items at the ready. Armed with these building-block pieces, looking on-point for the tricky transition will be simpler than ever.

SHOP THE BEST TRANSITIONAL PIECES, ACCORDING TO FASHION EDITORS:

1. Crisp Cotton Shirt

Style Notes: This one is easy, because we consider a simple cotton shirt to be a year-round staple. For autumn, try styling a crisp button-down under knitwear or your jacket of choice, tucked into anything from a mini skirt to wide-leg jeans.

Shop shirts:

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White

This brand always delivers high-quality shirting.

Arket Oversized-Fit Poplin Shirt
Arket
Oversized-Fit Poplin Shirt

The perfect relaxed fit.

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Made from weighty organic cotton, this hero buy will last in your wardrobe for a long time.

2. Trench Coat

Style Notes: If you haven't already added a trench coat to your repertoire, now is the perfect time. This versatile layer will seamlessly carry you into the cooler season, giving all your outfits a touch of Parisian elegance.

Shop trench coats:

Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat
ALIGNE
Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat

You read that right—this beautiful coat is reversible.

Buckle-Belt Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Buckle-Belt Trench Coat

& Other Stories releases this trench every year, it's that good.

Brown Double Breasted Trench Coat
Nobodys Child
Brown Double Breasted Trench Coat

I love the deeper camel tone.

3. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: You might need to wear your ballet flats with socks once the temperature drops, but they're an effortless option for the transitional period. I think we can all agree this pretty style has solidified itself as an essential shoe.

Shop ballet flats:

Sunny Croc-Effect Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Sunny Croc-Effect Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

This slightly chunkier pair has my vote.

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

Leopard print is a big deal this season.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These also come in classic black—and eight other shades.

4. Blue Jeans

Style Notes: As shorts season draws to a close, we're back to relying on our fail-safe jeans day in, day out. Refresh your collection with some of the timeless iterations hitting new-in sections this month.

Shop jeans:

COS Arch Jeans Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans - Tapered

A great pair of jeans for under £100? It's a no-brainer.

Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

There's a reason AGOLDE is on every fashion person's radar.

Mom2000 High-Rise Jeans
MANGO
Mom2000 High-Rise Jeans

Slim-fit jeans look so good with boots.

5. Relaxed Blazer

Style Notes: Instead of bee-lining to bulky layers, use a streamlined layer to smarten up your cosy looks. A style with wool in the composition is a clever choice if you're sensitive to the cold.

Shop blazers:

Arket Oversized Blazer
Arket
Oversized Blazer

Arket is the go-to for quality blazers.

Oversized Checked Wool Blazer
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Oversized Checked Wool Blazer

A great blazer is worth investing in.

Oversized Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Blazer

Wear with dresses, jeans, tailored trousers and skirts.

6. Neutral Cardigan

Style Notes: Celebrate the return of sweater weather with a knitwear refresh, starting with a comfy cardigan in a neutral hue that you can toss on over everything.

Shop cardigans:

Arket Wool Cardigan
Arket
Wool Cardigan

Layer this under all your coats and jackets for extra protection from the elements.

Hampton Knitted Cardigan
ALIGNE
Hampton Knitted Cardigan

A unique take on the classic cardi.

Sézane Emile Cardigan
sézane
Emile Cardigan

This one is on my personal wish list.

7. Knitted Dress

Style Notes: Do anyone else's energy levels drop off come autumn? As a self-confessed lazy dresser, I'll be reaching for my favourite knitted dresses to look polished with minimal effort.

Shop knitted dresses:

Knitted Bodycon Dress
H&M
Knitted Bodycon Dress

Such a good price!

Sheer Panelled Evening Knit Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Sheer Panelled Evening Knit Maxi Dress

Don't be afraid of colour in the colder months.

Turtleneck Merino Wool Dress
& Other Stories
Turtleneck Merino Wool Dress

A cosy all-in-one option for long days in the office.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

