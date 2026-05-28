Kristina Ang is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a fashion writer and content creator, and a social producer for Spotify. Previously, she worked as a social video coordinator at Harper's Bazaar.
Paris is always a good idea, but spring in Paris feels like an entirely different city. I just reluctantly returned from my fourth visit to my second-favorite city in the world (New York City will always have my heart), but this was only the first time I've seen it in the spring. I'm used to dressing for the Parisian winter—Uniqlo Heattech, long wool coats, and outfits that rarely get the chance to be fully seen underneath them. Function has always won over aesthetics.
This time was different. The city was just starting to bloom into spring, and I found myself dressing for slow mornings, café stops, and golden-hour walks along the Seine. Think coquette tops, two-piece sets, and ultra-romantic silhouettes. Finally, I got to experience French fashion at its fullest, when cold weather can't hinder locals and tourists alike from flexing their dressing skills—myself included.
Suffice to say, I pulled out all the stops. Keep scrolling for a look at everything I wore during my recent visit to Paris.
My Paris Outfits
Day 1
The first day of my trip, I arrived in Paris at 6 a.m., and despite being severely jet-lagged, there was simply no time to waste. Since I was staying in my favorite neighborhood, Le Marais, it inevitably became a shopping day. Unfortunately, while the skies were blue and the sun was shining, the wind packed a punch, which is exactly what made this outfit the perfect option.
When I think of Parisian dressing, I think simple and chic, but New Yorkers have that bit of edge that makes our style feel unique. This double-button Fancì Club jacket became the centerpiece of the outfit, and I built everything else around it, including my go-to pair of straight-leg blue-wash Uniqlo x JW Anderson jeans. The accessories are where I had the most fun. Since I was working with mostly neutrals, I wanted to stay within the same color palette while adding something unexpected. My leather patchwork Coachtopia bag ended up being an ideal quirky touch that tied the entire look together. Finally, for shoes, I had to go with my Maison Margiela Tabis because when in Paris. It took a while to fully break them in, but now that I have, they're surprisingly comfortable and capable of walking a few thousand steps a day in.
Uniqlo
Baggy Jeans
Coach
Alter/Ego Small Slouchy Shoulder Bag
fancì club
Victoria Double-Button Jacket
Day 2
Believe it or not, I actually don't wear a lot of color, but Paris certainly felt like the right occasion to experiment. Ever since I got this pink suede blazer from The Toé, I've been dying to wear it. If you know me, you also know that I'm obsessed with the pink-and-red color combination, which was exactly the direction I wanted to go in with this outfit—just in a more demure fashion.
I kept the base classic with a white T-shirt and jeans, then styled them with maroon-toned accessories from two iconic Parisian brands: a Gerard Darel handbag and Veja x Baserange sneakers.
The Toé
Piraeus Suede Jacket
Gerard Darel
Handbag in Leather
VEJA x Baserange
Jitsu Nolyn Sneakers
Day 3
For days three and four, I took a quick detour to Bordeaux—France's famed wine region and canelé capital. Located in the southwestern part of France, Bordeaux was a lot warmer than Paris, so I was able to justify wearing my red two-piece Tyler McGillivary set.
If you haven't already visited Bordeaux, I would highly recommend it. There's so much to see and do there, and it's just a mere two-hour train ride away. Plus, it's always nice to experience what other cities in France besides Paris have to offer.
Tyler McGillivary
Cora Square Tank
Tyler McGillivary
Cora Skirt
Songmont
Medium Yore Duffle Bag
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina
That evening, our group had dinner at Symbiose, a beautifully intimate old-fashioned spot in the heart of Bordeaux, and rightfully, I had to dress up for the occasion.
I thought this floor-length, drop-waist number might have been too formal for the restaurant, but then again, when in Bordeaux… Naturally, I brought along my vintage Bally mini bag—the perfect companion for a night out.
Day 4
My last day in Bordeaux looked like this: a visit to Darwin Ecosystem, a collaborative space composed of cafés, shops, and other small businesses that promote sustainable development and creativity. As it was unseasonably warm, I went with a spring dress from Maeve (Anthropologie's little-sister brand) paired with classic black ballet flats from Dolce Vita. Polka dots will always be in, in my opinion.
Lulus
Keaton Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
DOLCE VITA
Ritla Wide Ballet Flats
Day 5
With my last day in Paris, I wanted to take a chill day for myself. For one last hurrah in Le Marais, I opted for a double-breasted peplum top from Niihai and my trusty straight-leg Uniqlo jeans. No bag necessary—just my Gerard Darel phone crossbody.