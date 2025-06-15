I Used to Think They Looked “Cheap”—Now I’m Convinced This Flip-Flop Colour Is Actually So Elegant

Fresh and elegant, white flip-flops are the summer shoe trend that fashion people are reaching for this season. From H&M to The Row, discover my edit of the chicest pairs to shop this summer.

Influencers wear white flip-flops with a jumper and jeans, a white minidress and a white cotton shirt and black trousers.
(Image credit: @makenna_alyse, @nnennaechem, @deborabrosa)
in Features

Comfortable, easy and practical? Yes. But elegant? Not always the first word that springs to mind when we're talking about flip-flops. If this is your stance, I get it. I felt the same, until I suddenly started seeing them in a different light, and it's all down to this specific colour trend.

While I used to feel that white flip-flops veered on the cheap side, as one generally expects from white plastic, this season's iteration feels decidedly elegant. Composed of chic leathers or trending jelly-like materials, and styled with grown-up neutrals that take the shoe trend down an elegant path, I've come to appreciate that white flip flops offer a fresh, bright alternative to the black and red pairs.

Influencer poses outside wearing a white high-neck minidress with a brown disk belt around the waist. She accessorised with a small black handbag and white flip-flops with her look.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Less harsh against a light summer outfit than other deep colours, this light neutral remains just as easy to style. A wardrobe chameleon, white flip-flops pair just as well with linen or cotton shorts as their black counterparts would, but also look all the more elevated with some of the more formal items in your collection, including tailored trousers and swishy dresses.

Influencer stands outside wearing white flip-flops with black wide-leg trousers and a white cotton shirt styled partially unbuttoned and untucked.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Now, naturally, the chicness of white flip-flops lies in your ability to keep them clean and scuff-free. As such, I recommend reserving these for fair-weather days. If, however, you do happen to blemish them, a quick wipe-down with a leather cleaner should help restore the shine.

Influencer stands outside wearing white flip-flops with a black sole. She styled her shoes with a grey melange jumper, blue straight-leg jeans and a longline pendant necklace.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

With fashion's embrace of flip-flops, brands have been quick to serve up white pairs this season. Naturally, H&M's heeled style has caught my eye, but if you're interested in a flat-footed option, then Ancient Greek Sandals, Mint Velvet and Anthropologie have chic options, too.

Influencer stands outside a restaurant wearing a green gingham blouse with white embroidered trousers and white flip-flops.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Read on to discover my edit of the best white flip-flops to shop now below.

SHOP WHITE FLIP-FLOPS:

Heeled Sandals
H&M
Heeled Sandals

Style with a billowy skirt or pair with straight-leg jeans.

Ginza Leather and Suede Thong Sandals
The Row
Ginza Leather and Suede Thong Sandals

The Row's Ginza flip-flops are a fashion person's favourites.

Schuh Tulia Toe Post in White
Schuh
Tulia Toe Post

These also come in green and black.

Toe-Post Heeled Sandals
COS
Toe-Post Heeled Sandals

The square-toe detailing gives this such a polished edge.

By Anthropologie Microwedge Thong Sandals
Anthropologie
Microwedge Thong Sandals

Shop these while they're on sale.

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

While I love these in the white, they also come in five other colours.

Radford
Russell & Bromley
Radford Flip-Flops

The fresh white shade gives these casual flip-flops such an elegant edge.

Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals

Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.

Lula Cream Leather Flip Flops
Mint Velvet
Lula Cream Leather Flip Flops

Honestly, these look more expensive than they are.

Explore More:
