I Used to Think They Looked “Cheap”—Now I’m Convinced This Flip-Flop Colour Is Actually So Elegant
Fresh and elegant, white flip-flops are the summer shoe trend that fashion people are reaching for this season. From H&M to The Row, discover my edit of the chicest pairs to shop this summer.
Comfortable, easy and practical? Yes. But elegant? Not always the first word that springs to mind when we're talking about flip-flops. If this is your stance, I get it. I felt the same, until I suddenly started seeing them in a different light, and it's all down to this specific colour trend.
While I used to feel that white flip-flops veered on the cheap side, as one generally expects from white plastic, this season's iteration feels decidedly elegant. Composed of chic leathers or trending jelly-like materials, and styled with grown-up neutrals that take the shoe trend down an elegant path, I've come to appreciate that white flip flops offer a fresh, bright alternative to the black and red pairs.
Less harsh against a light summer outfit than other deep colours, this light neutral remains just as easy to style. A wardrobe chameleon, white flip-flops pair just as well with linen or cotton shorts as their black counterparts would, but also look all the more elevated with some of the more formal items in your collection, including tailored trousers and swishy dresses.
Now, naturally, the chicness of white flip-flops lies in your ability to keep them clean and scuff-free. As such, I recommend reserving these for fair-weather days. If, however, you do happen to blemish them, a quick wipe-down with a leather cleaner should help restore the shine.
With fashion's embrace of flip-flops, brands have been quick to serve up white pairs this season. Naturally, H&M's heeled style has caught my eye, but if you're interested in a flat-footed option, then Ancient Greek Sandals, Mint Velvet and Anthropologie have chic options, too.
Read on to discover my edit of the best white flip-flops to shop now below.
SHOP WHITE FLIP-FLOPS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
