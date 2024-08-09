I'm a 5'1" Editor—These 8 Bermuda Shorts Are Perfect for Petite People Like Me
Being a petite woman has its pros and cons. I often struggle to reach the top shelves in my kitchen, but I enjoy the additional legroom I naturally have when crammed in a small car. While I can adapt to everyday challenges, it's more difficult for me to accept being unable to participate in fashion trends designed with taller individuals in mind. One such example is the Bermuda shorts trend, which has been a big hit in fashion this summer and is expected to continue into fall.
As I leisurely scroll through my Instagram feed, I can't help but notice the multitude of fashion influencers showcasing their impeccable style while gracefully sporting Bermuda shorts. Their ability to curate stunning outfits with these shorts left me intrigued yet slightly wary. As someone with a petite frame, I feared that the longer length of the Bermuda shorts might engulf my stature, making it challenging to pull off the trend with elegance. Nevertheless, instead of dismissing the idea altogether, I decided to immerse myself in extensive research, eager to uncover techniques and styling tips that would enable me to embrace this trend with confidence.
I was pleasantly surprised to discover a wide range of brands—from budget-friendly options to luxury alternatives—offering Bermuda shorts designed specifically for petite women like me. I even found that some shorts, which weren't labeled as Bermuda shorts, fit perfectly, hitting right above the knee on my 5'1" frame.
Today, I'm excited to share my top picks for Bermuda shorts that are perfect for petite ladies based on my own experience and research. I scoured various brands, analyzed customer reviews, and meticulously tried on over a dozen pairs to narrow the selection to the eight best Bermuda shorts for petite women. Keep reading to discover the pairs that have earned my expert approval.
1. Agolde Dame Shorts
Everywhere I look, trendsetting French women are styling long white shorts, so I decided to try them myself. I opted for a pair from the well-known denim brand Agolde, and I have been extremely pleased with my choice. These Bermuda shorts are well-fitting and petite-friendly, hugging the waist and hips while allowing the legs to breathe in the thigh area—the perfect combination.
The cuffed hems of these shorts align with one of the biggest denim trends for fall 2024. I don't mind that they hit a bit higher on my legs than traditional Bermuda shorts. However, if you prefer a longer length, here's a style tip: Use small scissors to remove the stitching and unroll the cuffs to make the hem longer. I'm already planning to wear this outfit on repeat during the transitional period between summer and fall.
Shop the shorts:
2. Banana Republic Lido Shorts
Banana Republic is excelling in its latest collection of sophisticated tailored bottoms and outerwear that are perfect for any smart-casual business setting. The Lido Bermuda shorts embody this with their sharply tailored cut, featuring a hook-and-bar closure and side and back pockets. The buttoned-coin pocket detail on the front is a stylish touch I've seen lately on many well-crafted bottoms. These shorts are made from durable wool fabric from Italy's Marzotto mill, offering comfort and warmth on chilly days.
It's worth noting that despite their tailored look, the shorts have an oversize fit and run large. I'd suggest sizing down and teaming them with more fitted pieces for a well-balanced outfit.
Shop the shorts:
3. Citizens of Humanity Marlow Shorts
I'm a huge fan of Citizens of Humanity, so when I discovered its Marlow long shorts, to no surprise, I fell in love with them. While they're not explicitly described as Bermuda shorts, I knew they would fit me that way based on the model's height and where they hit her leg. Upon trying them on, I was impressed by the distressed vintage-like wash and the softness of the fabric. The relaxed fit throughout the thighs and the lower hip placement give them a comfortable, lived-in feel. They paired beautifully with Mary Janes, and I can easily envision them with boat shoes and a chunky sweater for a sunny fall day. I opted to size up, and I recommend the same if you prefer a more relaxed fit for your denim.
Shop the shorts:
4. Aritzia Effortless Shorts Mid-Thigh
I adore my Aritzia Effortless pants and wear them year-round for any occasion. To expand my collection, I decided to invest in the Effortless Shorts for days when I prefer not to wear long bottoms. The shorts are available in three lengths (short, mid-thigh, and long) and come in four materials (crepette, linen, recycled polyester, and satin). The variety of options is truly impressive.
I recently tried out the mid-thigh, recycled-polyester shorts, and they exceeded my expectations. These shorts feature a flattering mid-rise fit and a hem that falls slightly longer than my mid-thigh, perfectly fitting my petite frame. Similar to the pants, they offer a tailored yet relaxed fit that is both feminine and flattering. These Effortless Shorts are as effortless and versatile as the name suggests, making them a staple in my wardrobe.
Shop the shorts:
5. Zara Pleated Shorts
Zara's pleated shorts truly caught me by surprise. Crafted from a blend of cotton and elastane, these shorts are comfortable and naturally breathable. The soft pale green gives them a timeless appeal, and the mid-rise finish makes them versatile enough to pair with various tops. For shoes, I styled them with loafers and socks for a preppy touch, but they would look fantastic with kitten heels for a more elegant look or with retro sneakers for a more casual and relaxed vibe.
Shop the shorts:
6. Aritzia Effortless Shorts Long
Aritzia's Effortless Shorts in the long version are a must-have addition to any wardrobe. They feature a perfect length, hitting just above the kneecap, and are designed with a comfortable and substantial waistband complete with belt loops. The shorts also include convenient side pockets, elegant pleated details down the front, and an overall timeless appearance. They're versatile enough to be styled with a silk blouse for a more formal look or dressed down with a simple white T-shirt for a casual vibe. Plus, they come in five beautiful neutral colors and are currently on sale for a limited time. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!
Shop the shorts:
7. Anine Bing Carmen Shorts
Discover the elegance of Anine Bing's Carmen Shorts, the ideal choice for sophisticated Bermuda shorts. These exquisite bottoms showcase a high-rise design that gracefully drapes through the thigh. Crafted from 100% regenerated leather, they boast a luxurious yet structured silhouette and offer full lining for optimal comfort. A perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, they can be effortlessly styled with knee-high boots and a long-sleeve top for date night or paired with sheer tights, pointed-toe heels, and a lace top for a stylish evening out with friends.
Shop the shorts:
8. Free People Jada Shorts
Who says you can't rock Bermuda shorts while lounging at home? Free People's Jada silhouette provides the ultimate blend of comfort and style. Crafted from a soft ribbed fabric and equipped with an elastic waistband for easy wear, these shorts are adorned with lettuce-edged trimming for a relaxed vibe. They're incredibly cozy yet somehow don't give off a pajama or sweat-shorts feel.
I opted for the rich burgundy shade, which happens to be one of the major color trends for fall 2024, but they also come in a stunning ivory hue that I'd pair with an off-white shirt and tan shoes.
Shop the shorts:
Shop more of the best Bermuda shorts for petite women:
Banana Republic's long shorts keep selling out, so act fast before you miss the opportunity to own this gorgeous pair.
These Bermuda shorts hit slightly above the kneecap on this tall model, so if you're petite, I recommend sizing down and wearing them high-waisted.
I'm 99.9% sure these would look perfect on any petite woman.
I have a pair of linen shorts from Jenni Kayne that I wear often in the summer. They have a great design for a flattering fit and are made with high-quality fabrics, making them a staple in my wardrobe year after year.
There's a reason they're called the "Favorite" shorts. Whether you're petite, tall, or somewhere in between, this pair is a fit for everyone. Plus, they come in three great colors.
Shoppers frequently come back to Abercrombie for its wide range of denim, such as these loose long shorts.
Head to Everlane for its elevated wardrobe basics, which are perfect for transitioning from the office to drinks. This pair is designed to hit mid-thigh, making it ideal for women 5'5" and under.
Whether you reside in a warm climate or plan to travel to one, these lightweight linen Bermuda shorts will help you stay cool and stylish. They have a relaxed yet tailored fit and radiate a business-chic vibe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
