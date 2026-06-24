I usually live in dresses in summer, but this year I wanted to branch out of my usual uniform and dip a toe into other ways of summer dressing. Skirts are one category I hadn't fully explored, so finding a style to rival my go-to wasn't easy, but on super hot days when you can't figure out what to wear, a good skirt has been a revolutionary change for my wardrobe.
As soon as spring and summer come back around, I'm all about linen, and I rely on it throughout the warmer months, whether in the form of a shirt, trousers or dresses. Lightweight and breathable, linen is an effortlessly elegant option that fashion people return to year after year, so imagine my joy at trying on my first linen skirt.
Linen trousers might be a classic, but sometimes they’re a bit too much in the high heat of summer. Skirts on the other hand are the perfect ventilation, and linen's naturally relaxed fabric gives it an effortless yet considered finish and its versatility in styling is unmatched. Wear it with basic vest tops, broderie anglaise blouses or a matching linen shirt for a polished warm weather fit; it’s such an easy piece that I'm convinced, it deserves summer capsule wardrobe status.
Latest Videos From
Sold on the thought of a linen skirt? Scroll on to discover five different ways to wear them in summer 2026.
1. Embroidered Linen Skirt + Floaty Blouse
Style Notes: A long line linen skirt paired with a floaty blouse gives such a romantic, feminine finish. It's no surprise that Julie’s heritage shows up in this look, it's so elevated and elegant that it couldn't be anything but French, and paired with a basic ballet flat, it's an easy ensemble that can be worn to a number of occasions over summer.