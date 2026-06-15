Summer shoes are the prettiest shoes, and I will always stand by this statement. I realize that declaring one shoe the prettiest It shoe of summer 2026 may sound a bit hyperbolic, but I also stand by this statement. And believe it or not, they're technically jellies. That said, they're far from the jellies of yore. These jellies are modern, elegant, and utterly grown-up. They come courtesy of Chloé, and they were just spotted on Tessa Thompson in NYC.
After last summer's viral jelly thong slingback sandals, Chloé has pretty much solidified itself as the go-to designer brand for elevated jellies, and if you ask me, the Chloé Jelly Mules, its new ruched peep-toe heel, are even more elevated and wearable than last year's flip-flop iteration. The vintage-inspired style is incredibly flattering on the foot and is far more timeless than its predecessor. They also come in an array of cool colors for the season. Thompson opted for the ash gray iteration, which was the perfect complement to her white tank and lace-trimmed blue slip skirt.
Scroll on to see Thompson's look and to shop the Chloé Jelly Mules in every color while you can because they're selling out everywhere. (Trust me—I checked.)