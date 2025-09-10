Grace Coddington Reunites With Louis Vuitton for the Dreamiest Travel Capsule Collection

You may recall Grace Coddington's highly covetable Catogram capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, which featured her cats, Pumpkin and Blanket, as well as Nicolas Ghesquière's dogs, Achille and Léon. Well, the legendary creative director is back for another partnership with Ghesquière. This time, the collection, titledLouis Vuitton Travels With Grace Coddington, focuses on travel, and yes, the cat motifs are front and center again.
This collection showcases illustrations of Blondie, Blanket, and Jimi on their travels to Sydney, London, the Amazon, the Great Wall of China, and space displayed on everything from the iconic Neverfull tote to other It bags to travel accessories. Ready-to-wear pieces and footwear are also featured in this collection, including Coddington's signature pajamas and stylish flats.
The collection will be available to shop in stores on September 19. Keep scrolling for a preview of the dreamy pieces included in this sure-to-sell-out capsule collection.
