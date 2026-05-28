Ask any fashion editor worth their salt, and they will tell you the same thing: the one item that you can rely on to elevate an outfit is a considered investment piece. Season after season, year after year, classic designer items earn their spots in our wardrobes by delivering on quality craftspersonship and timeless design, and in a bid to shop smarter (not harder) in 2026, knowing which pieces are worth the money and which are better left to window shopping all comes down to experience.
At Who What Wear UK, we are experts in luxury shopping and pride ourselves on our ability to spot a sound purchase in a crowded market. However, when it came to rounding up the pieces set to define the world of luxury for the year ahead, we turned to industry leaders. We asked some of the most sought-after names in fashion, design and beauty for the items they consider the gold standard so we could share them with you. Nothing on this list is a fad or flash-in-the-pan trend; instead, you'll find a curated edit of the ready-to-wear, accessories and even homeware that you'll cherish for many years to come.
Consider this luxury at its finest—you won't regret weaving any one of these buys into your roster. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see all of the pieces that made the cut. We have a feeling you're going to find something you'll love.
CELINE
Large Triomphe Beads Basket in Sisal and Calfskin
"This popped up in my emails the other day, and it truly was love at first sight. I’m dreaming of owning it by the time I go on holiday to Antiparos this summer. I’m usually pretty fuss-free and feral on holiday, so this will elevate even the most basic beach looks."
Phoebe Philo
Man's Slipper 20 in Black Leather
"These have been on my wish list ever since the new Phoebe Philo drop was announced. They’ll look great with so many [outfits], but my main vision for them is with white jeans and a tank top."
Phoebe Philo
Glasses Pouch in Olive Suede
"For some reason, I dislike wearing sunglasses on my head, and I'm always hooking them onto my collar. This provides a chic alternative and yet another Phoebe Philo accessory to add to my growing collection (yes, I am obsessed)."
Phoebe Philo
Cluster Earrings in Mink/Ash Resin
"Lately, I’ve been opting for ear cuffs over earrings, but these I feel need to be purchased for summer. I love wearing a pair of statement earrings to dress up simple looks for big events or evenings out on holiday."
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
"I love Westman Atelier makeup; it feels so light and is formulated with clean ingredients that work with my routine. I love a swipe of the Baby Cheeks Blush Stick for a natural, healthy glow, and if I could have skin anything like Gucci [Westman]'s, I would be thrilled."
Turnbull & Asser
Blue Fine Bengal Stripe Piped Cotton Gown
"Turnbull & Asser's striped cotton gown always makes its way onto my wish list. I’m currently dreaming of drifting about in it on a laid-back summer holiday."
Anya Hindmarch
Mortimer Top Handle in Pecan Calf Leather
"Right now, I’m [carrying] the pecan Mortimer on repeat. It’s beautifully [handmade] in Florence and like a small filing cabinet inside, which keeps me organised (even when I might not be). I love mine a little messed up with a bunch of bag charms, and it's currently sporting the Malibu bottle, Nurofen and Ever Ready Battery charms, which just about sums me up! I will switch out for the raffia version when it gets a bit sunnier."
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
"I can be a mixed bag when it comes to shoes. One minute it's a Prada pointed-toe pump, and the next it could be a Hoka trainer. At the moment, I'm dreaming of these leather slingbacks, and also the Prada suede mules for holidays."
Belmond
Hiram Bingham, Belmond Peru
"I had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in January of this year, and now I have my sights set on Machu Picchu. I would love to experience it as part of a journey aboard the Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru’s answer to the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. A friend of mine recently did the journey, and it looked absolutely marvelous. What could be better? A gorgeous, elegant, historic train with impeccable service, followed by arriving at Machu Picchu, climbing it, and calling it another dream trip checked off my ever-growing wish list."
Yoona.Hur
MoonClouds
"I’m a huge fan of historical K-dramas. I love the costumes, the design, and the glimpses of what décor was like during the Joseon era. One of my favorite artifacts from that period is the Moon Jar. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing them at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, and they are sublime—and extremely rare to find in their original form. But what I also love is seeing contemporary artists reinterpret them in beautiful ways. One artist I especially love is Yoona Hur and her “Moon Clouds” series, which recreates gorgeous interpretations of this beloved and iconic piece of Korean artistry."
Christie's
Ruby and Diamond Ring
I’m very much into elevating my style and dreaming big. So, as I continue extending my ring stacks, why not wish for the ultimate piece? I recently came across this incredible ruby ring on JAR’s Instagram, and instantly became obsessed. The colour, the setting, the craftsmanship—it’s just stunning. As a July baby, it feels even more special since ruby is the official birthstone of July. Honestly, it would make the perfect birthday gift to myself."
Patek Philippe
Nautilus Rose Gold
"I’m a bit of a low-key watch enthusiast. I even had the opportunity to shoot for a watch magazine in the past, which only deepened my appreciation for horology. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Patek Philippe Nautilus — a timepiece that has become one of the most sought-after watches in the world. Its design is just extraordinary: sporty yet elegant, with that unmistakable silhouette created by Gérald Genta, who truly turned it into an icon. Honestly, I would probably cry if I ever got my hands on an original 1976 edition."
Saint Laurent
Laced Romper in Silk Crepe Muslin
"I love this Saint Laurent romper; it's sexy and cute. It could be worn with sheer tights and a stiletto for a summer night out in the city, or to the beach in Ibiza with ballet flats."
Chloé
Short V-Neck Jumpsuit in Washed Silk Satin & Lace
"I love how light and refined this feels; the silk, the lace and the way it just drapes so naturally. It has that Chloé ease: romantic, but still really modern. I’d keep it simple with flats in the day, or switch to heeled Saint Laurent boots and a fur for the evening. It’s one of those pieces that feels truly special."
Debute
The Rose Dress
"I’m obsessed with The Rose Dress, a standout from Debute’s Valentine’s collection. The rose pink is my go-to right now, and I love the contrast of black lace for a bit of edge. The satin cut is so flattering, and the mini length is perfect for summer. I wear it with a soft, oversized knit and flats in the day."