The Luxury Edit: 12 Industry Tastemakers on the Pieces That Make Their Ultimate Wish Lists

Wondering how the most influential names in fashion, beauty and design really shop? We asked a panel of insiders for the pieces that they're coveting now.

new designer items wish list 2026
(Image credit: Future, Sharmadean Reid, Alexis Foreman, Lola Bute, Anya Hindmarch, Neous, Tamu McPherson)
Remy Farrell's avatar
By
published
in Features

Ask any fashion editor worth their salt, and they will tell you the same thing: the one item that you can rely on to elevate an outfit is a considered investment piece. Season after season, year after year, classic designer items earn their spots in our wardrobes by delivering on quality craftspersonship and timeless design, and in a bid to shop smarter (not harder) in 2026, knowing which pieces are worth the money and which are better left to window shopping all comes down to experience.

At Who What Wear UK, we are experts in luxury shopping and pride ourselves on our ability to spot a sound purchase in a crowded market. However, when it came to rounding up the pieces set to define the world of luxury for the year ahead, we turned to industry leaders. We asked some of the most sought-after names in fashion, design and beauty for the items they consider the gold standard so we could share them with you. Nothing on this list is a fad or flash-in-the-pan trend; instead, you'll find a curated edit of the ready-to-wear, accessories and even homeware that you'll cherish for many years to come.

Consider this luxury at its finest—you won't regret weaving any one of these buys into your roster. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see all of the pieces that made the cut. We have a feeling you're going to find something you'll love.

Aexis Foreman designer wish list for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Anya Hindmarch designer wish list for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: Anya Hindmarch, @anyahindmarch)

Tamu McPherson luxury issue wish list

(Image credit: Tamu McPherson)

Lola Bute designer wish list for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: Debute)