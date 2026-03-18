When it comes to building a luxury wardrobe, few people have a sharper perspective than celebrity stylists. After all, they see the best pieces all day and are constantly planning for their clients' vacations, work trips, business meetings, and even date nights. They’re the people who can truly find the items that feel current while still having the longevity to work season after season.
For spring, celebrity stylist Georgina Downe is focusing on refined staples with just enough personality to feel fashion-forward—and she told us her top picks. Think elegant suede sandals, sharply tailored outerwear, and understated accessories that quietly elevate everything around them. Ahead, the luxury pieces she’s insisting on putting in her clients’ closets this season.
The Pumps
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Révélé Pvc-Trimmed Suede Sandals
"Shoe of the moment that I am adding to everyone’s carts. Perfect style and material for transeasonal looks as everyone slowly brings their toes out of winter hibernation."
The Knit
Beare Park
Superfine Knit Polo
"These tops will be on high rotation for spring, as they are both timeless and weather appropriate. Easy to dress up and down. Either pair with a black low-waisted trouser and the Valentino heels for a dinner or your favorite Levi’s and flip-flops for a casual coffee run."
The Trench
Camilla and Marc
Seri Coat
"A lightweight trench in a soft neutral color and dramatic Phoebe Philo-esque shoulder pads. A piece like this is the whole outfit when worn. It is a throw-on item that makes it look like you put in effort to your look."
The Loafers
Khaite
Billy Leather Penny Loafer
"The loafer trend isn’t going anywhere, and I’m incorporating square-toe loafers in clients' wardrobes this spring to give a cooler and fresh approach to the trend. A closed-toe shoe with spring looks is also very chic."
The Skirt
Toteme
Layered Satin Skirt
"I’ve seen this style as a part of a few different brands' spring collections, and I think it’s a great styling piece. Brightens up your looks for spring whilst being tailored and refined."
The Necklace
Toteme
Infinity Bead Necklace White
"Hear me out on this one. I saw a beaded necklace come down the runway at the past MFW at the Act Nº1 show paired with a soft, tailored suit and then again in the upcoming collection from Toteme. I think it’s only a matter of time before The Row brings out a version, and we will start seeing these as the new It accessory this spring."
Shop More Stylist-Approved Designer Buys
SIR
Printed Silk Satin Minidress
Nour Hammour
Beck Leather Bomber Jacket
Third Form
Reflect Handkerchief Lace Skirt
Alaïa
Le Bouledogue Leather Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Wide-Leg Jeans
Khaite
Danielle Stretch High-Rise Stovepipe Jeans
Herbert Levine
Hidden Gem Embellished Satin Mules
Prada
Cotton Jersey Tank Top
Khaite
Keefe Leather Belt
JUDE
Yaga Leather Wedge Thong Sandals
Balenciaga
Rodeo Sling Leather Shoulder Bag
KALLMEYER
Wynn Cotton T-Shirt
Herbert Levine
Kiss and Tell Embellished Satin Thong Sandals