I'm a Celebrity Stylist—6 Things I Insist on Putting in My Clients' Closets This Spring

Celebrity stylist Georgina Downe shares her luxury picks for the season, and we're all ears.

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(Image credit: @georginadowne)
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When it comes to building a luxury wardrobe, few people have a sharper perspective than celebrity stylists. After all, they see the best pieces all day and are constantly planning for their clients' vacations, work trips, business meetings, and even date nights. They’re the people who can truly find the items that feel current while still having the longevity to work season after season.

For spring, celebrity stylist Georgina Downe is focusing on refined staples with just enough personality to feel fashion-forward—and she told us her top picks. Think elegant suede sandals, sharply tailored outerwear, and understated accessories that quietly elevate everything around them. Ahead, the luxury pieces she’s insisting on putting in her clients’ closets this season.

The Pumps

"Shoe of the moment that I am adding to everyone’s carts. Perfect style and material for transeasonal looks as everyone slowly brings their toes out of winter hibernation."

The Knit

"These tops will be on high rotation for spring, as they are both timeless and weather appropriate. Easy to dress up and down. Either pair with a black low-waisted trouser and the Valentino heels for a dinner or your favorite Levi’s and flip-flops for a casual coffee run."

The Trench

"A lightweight trench in a soft neutral color and dramatic Phoebe Philo-esque shoulder pads. A piece like this is the whole outfit when worn. It is a throw-on item that makes it look like you put in effort to your look."

The Loafers

"The loafer trend isn’t going anywhere, and I’m incorporating square-toe loafers in clients' wardrobes this spring to give a cooler and fresh approach to the trend. A closed-toe shoe with spring looks is also very chic."

The Skirt

"I’ve seen this style as a part of a few different brands' spring collections, and I think it’s a great styling piece. Brightens up your looks for spring whilst being tailored and refined."

The Necklace

"Hear me out on this one. I saw a beaded necklace come down the runway at the past MFW at the Act Nº1 show paired with a soft, tailored suit and then again in the upcoming collection from Toteme. I think it’s only a matter of time before The Row brings out a version, and we will start seeing these as the new It accessory this spring."

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Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.