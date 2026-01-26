This fall in Japan, I attended the "Bulgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures, and Crafts” exhibit at the The National Art Center in Tokyo. The exhibition showcased over 350 pieces from Bulgari’s rich history of archives dating back over 140 years to when the house was founded in 1884. The exquisite jewelry was shown alongside equally exquisite minaudière bags. One evening bag in particular caught my eye—a circa 1976 clutch designed in fluted gold, set with sapphires and diamonds, and finished with a tasseled silk cord—a piece so timeless that it looked completely modern despite the museum setting. I later learned that Bulgari would be relaunching a new collection of minaudière bags, which debuted this week.
Launched under creative director Mary Katrantzou, Bulgari introduced the new Icons Minaudière Collection with designs that embody both heritage and innovation. In each of the bag designs, Katrantzou reimagined Bulgari’s five timeless symbols, Monete, Serpenti, Tubogas, Divas’ Dream and Bulgari. “Each minaudière was conceived not simply to hold objects,” Katrantzou shares, “but to hold meaning, blending high craftsmanship with cultural storytelling.” Each of these symbols were linked with campaign stars Isabella Rossellini, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Linda Evangelista, Sumayya Vally, and Kim Ji-won, shot by Ethan James Green under the artistic direction of Ferdinando Verderi. Ahead, see more on Bulgari’s new Icons Minaudière Collection and campaign.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.