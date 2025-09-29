Cost Per Wear Is the Girl Math I Live By—5 Wardrobe Investments I'll Never Regret

Bettina Looney wearing designer fashion items.
(Image credit: @bettinalooney)
Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for a curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.

Cost per wear is the math I live by these days. It's my personal version of girl math and the only equation that makes sense when you're staring down a terrifying price tag. If I can convince myself I will wear the coat 1001 times before it disintegrates, the splurge suddenly feels less like reckless spending and more like a master class in personal finance—at least in the economics of my closet.

Truthfully, cost per wear actually works, or at least, I like to think it does. Those trousers I wear three times a week? Best investment I have ever made. That silk dress that has been to a wedding, a dinner, lunch with friends, and on holiday? Practically paying me at this point. The more I tally up those rewears in my head, the more convinced I am that I have cracked some secret financial code.

Still, this closet math has shaped how I shop. I gravitate toward pieces that have the highest chance of being worn the most. The necklace I throw on with everything, the dress that somehow works for every occasion, the top I have worn more times than I care to admit, and the bag that basically pays rent in my closet at this point—these are the investments I never regret.

Calculating the CPW actually helps guide what is worth buying and what is not.

Juju Vera Necklace

Bettina Looney wearing a Juju Vera necklace.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Bettina Looney wearing a Juju Vera necklace.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

This necklace has basically become my uniform. I throw it on with everything. It's already had so much wear, which makes it the ultimate cost-per-wear investment. Whether it's with denim in the day or layered over silk at night, it keeps proving its place in my wardrobe.

Tove Dress

I swear some of the best dresses in my wardrobe are from Tove. What I love about this new addition to my wardrobe is its versatility. The cost-per-wear bell dings every time I wear it, as it will be another forever piece in my wardrobe.

Bettina Looney wearing a green strapless Tove dress.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Bettina Looney wearing a green strapless Tove dress.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Róhe Top

I also realised this top can be worn as a dress, which makes it an even bigger win in my book. It not only passes the CPW check, but it's also basically a two-in-one piece that I know I'll keep reaching for all season long.

Bettina Looney wearing a strapless Rohe top.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Bettina Looney wearing a strapless Rohe top.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Toteme Bag

I've been carrying this bag nonstop. It's structured, minimal, and somehow manages to make everything I wear look so chic. It's the definition of a forever piece, the kind of bag that earns its keep fast! CPW approved!

Bettina Looney carrying a Toteme suede T-Lock Clutch.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Bettina Looney carrying a Toteme suede T-Lock Clutch.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Jude Heels

Jude kept popping up on my IG feed, and I kept debating whether to get them! Needless to say, they're so worth it. These are the comfiest heels I've worn in a long time, and I love the peep toe so much I ended up buying them in two colors. Sure, that technically brings the CPW down a bit, but honestly, I don't see myself taking these off anytime soon.

Bettina Looney wearing Jude the Label peep-toe heels.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Bettina Looney wearing Jude the Label peep-toe heels.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

