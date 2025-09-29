Cost Per Wear Is the Girl Math I Live By—5 Wardrobe Investments I'll Never Regret

Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for a curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.
Cost per wear is the math I live by these days. It's my personal version of girl math and the only equation that makes sense when you're staring down a terrifying price tag. If I can convince myself I will wear the coat 1001 times before it disintegrates, the splurge suddenly feels less like reckless spending and more like a master class in personal finance—at least in the economics of my closet.
Truthfully, cost per wear actually works, or at least, I like to think it does. Those trousers I wear three times a week? Best investment I have ever made. That silk dress that has been to a wedding, a dinner, lunch with friends, and on holiday? Practically paying me at this point. The more I tally up those rewears in my head, the more convinced I am that I have cracked some secret financial code.
Still, this closet math has shaped how I shop. I gravitate toward pieces that have the highest chance of being worn the most. The necklace I throw on with everything, the dress that somehow works for every occasion, the top I have worn more times than I care to admit, and the bag that basically pays rent in my closet at this point—these are the investments I never regret.
Calculating the CPW actually helps guide what is worth buying and what is not.
Juju Vera Necklace
This necklace has basically become my uniform. I throw it on with everything. It's already had so much wear, which makes it the ultimate cost-per-wear investment. Whether it's with denim in the day or layered over silk at night, it keeps proving its place in my wardrobe.
Juju Vera
Petra Sterling Silver Shell Necklace in Silver
Juju Vera
Petra Sterling Silver Shell Necklace in Gold
Tove Dress
I swear some of the best dresses in my wardrobe are from Tove. What I love about this new addition to my wardrobe is its versatility. The cost-per-wear bell dings every time I wear it, as it will be another forever piece in my wardrobe.
Tove
Kezia Draped Lamé Midi Dress
Róhe Top
I also realised this top can be worn as a dress, which makes it an even bigger win in my book. It not only passes the CPW check, but it's also basically a two-in-one piece that I know I'll keep reaching for all season long.
Róhe
Peplum Cotton-Poplin Bustier Top
Toteme Bag
I've been carrying this bag nonstop. It's structured, minimal, and somehow manages to make everything I wear look so chic. It's the definition of a forever piece, the kind of bag that earns its keep fast! CPW approved!
Toteme
T-Lock Suede Clutch
Toteme
T-Lock Textured Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch
Jude Heels
Jude kept popping up on my IG feed, and I kept debating whether to get them! Needless to say, they're so worth it. These are the comfiest heels I've worn in a long time, and I love the peep toe so much I ended up buying them in two colors. Sure, that technically brings the CPW down a bit, but honestly, I don't see myself taking these off anytime soon.
Bettina Looney is a stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for a curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit, editorial content, and strategic brand partnerships. With a foundation in luxury sourcing and years of trust built with a global client base, Looney creates work that feels both elevated and effective. Collaborations include Burberry, Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co., Miu Miu, and House of Graff. Born in Ocala, Florida, she splits her time between London and Miami and is a proud mum of two boys.