I Work in Fashion—These Are the 10 Fall Investment Pieces I *Know* Are Worth It

When you work in fashion, you start to see the difference between pieces that spark a fleeting obsession and ones that truly stand the test of time. Fall is when those investments pay off in the form of outerwear that pulls together every outfit, boots you'll reach for endlessly, and accessories that will feel just as relevant years from now as they do today. With experience, I've learned what's worth saving for and which pieces actually earn their place in a closet built for longevity.
This season, I'm narrowing it down to 10 items that I can confidently say are worth the splurge. These aren't trend-chasing buys you'll regret by spring. They're staples with a fashion-forward edge. Think a tailored blazer in a silhouette that instantly sharpens your look, comfortable ballet flats in buttery leather, and a bag that elevates every outfit without trying too hard. They're pieces that make everything else in your wardrobe feel chicer in an instant.
Fashion isn't just about shopping—it's about curation. The right fall investments carry you through countless outfit formulas, whether you're in jeans and a sweater or a polished skirt-and-blazer set. These 10 pieces aren't just practical. They're also mood boosting. They make you feel like your most stylish self the moment you slip them on, which is exactly why I've added (or plan to add) each one to my fall wardrobe.
1. Brown Suede Bag
A brown suede bag is a fall accessory that feels both trend-forward and timeless, making it well worth the investment. The rich texture instantly elevates even the simplest outfits, adding depth and polish to everything from jeans to tailored coats. I've already highlighted in another story that all of my chicest friends are carrying their own versions of this style, which only affirms its staying power. It's the kind of piece you'll reach for on repeat this season and well beyond.
2. Chic Plaid Jacket
A plaid jacket instantly makes your fall outfits feel fresh yet timeless, which is why it deserves a spot in every closet. It layers seamlessly over everything from denim to trousers, adding just the right amount of pattern without overwhelming your look. The Row's version is the ultimate splurge—its clean lines and impeccable tailoring setting the standard—but there are plenty of similar styles at more accessible price points. No matter which you choose, a plaid jacket will quickly become one of the hardest-working staples in your lineup.
Madewell
Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Plaid
3. Pointed Peep-Toe Heels
If your go-to uniform is jeans paired with an easy top, pointed peep-toe heels are the upgrade your outfit has been waiting for. The silhouette instantly elongates your legs and adds a sultry edge that balances out the casualness of denim. Beyond jeans, they transition seamlessly into evening looks, making them the sexiest shoes to pair with dresses too. Sleek yet versatile, they're the kind of heels that make you feel polished and confident the second you slip them on.
Giuseppe Zanotti
Intriigo 90 Heels
4. Quality Black Belt
A quality black belt is one of those deceptively simple pieces that quietly anchor a wardrobe. It's the finishing touch that pulls together everything from tailored trousers to denim, instantly making an outfit feel elevated. The key is investing in one with quality leather and a well-designed buckle—details that ensure it won't just serve as a practical staple. It'll also be a subtle style statement. Because it's endlessly versatile and seasonless, a great black belt works on rotation year after year, proving to be one of the smartest, most cost-per-wear–worthy accessories you can own.
The Row
Classic Belt in Leather
5. Dark-Blue Jeans
Dark-blue jeans are the denim upgrade every fall wardrobe needs. The inky wash instantly elevates your look, making even the most casual outfit feel polished and put-together. Dark jeans have a dressier edge than lighter washes, so they're perfect for moments when you want your denim to feel a little more refined. Everyone should own at least one pair—consider it the chic foundation for countless fall outfits.
AGOLDE
Harper Jean Straight-Leg Jeans
6. Timeless Watch
A watch that doubles as timeless jewelry is a rare investment piece that strikes the perfect balance between function and style. It's not just about telling time. It's about adding an instantly polished touch to every outfit, whether you're in a blazer and trousers or a simple tee and jeans. Unlike trend-driven accessories, a beautifully crafted watch feels enduring and personal, often becoming a signature piece you wear daily. When it's designed with the elegance of fine jewelry—think sleek metals, understated dials, and even subtle diamond details—it transcends seasons and trends, making it the kind of purchase that only grows more meaningful (and stylish) over time.
cartier
Tank Louis Cartier Watch
7. Long-Sleeve Minidress
A long-sleeve minidress is a no-fail piece that's always worth refreshing each fall. If you're anything like me, it's the item you reach for when you don't know what to wear, and it never fails to make you look stylish and put-together. The silhouette is versatile enough to work for everything from a night out to a casual dinner, and it transitions seamlessly into the colder months with the addition of tights and boots. Because you'll realistically wear it at least once or twice a month during fall and winter, it's a smart, confidence-boosting investment that earns its place in your rotation.
THE PARK
Elizabeth Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Jersey Mini Dress
8. Polished Blazer
Every stylish woman needs a blazer tailored to her frame because the right fit transforms it from just another layer into a power piece. A perfectly cut blazer sharpens your silhouette, creates clean lines, and instantly makes even the simplest jeans-and-tee outfit look intentional. It's the ultimate wardrobe chameleon—equally at home in a polished office setting, draped over a slip dress for evening, or styled open with denim for the weekend. When it's tailored to perfection, it flatters your proportions in a way off-the-rack versions rarely can, which is why it's one of the smartest investments you'll reach for season after season.
Kokhia
Double Breasted Blazer
9. Comfortable Ballet Flats
I've already dedicated an entire feature to why I'm obsessed with Loeffler Randall's Leonie Ballet Flats, and the love affair is still going strong. The silhouette strikes that rare balance of being classic yet current, and the subtle details—like the almond-toe shape and simple band—make them feel elevated rather than overly sweet. Now that they've been released in white, I know this pair is destined for my fall collection.
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Leather Ballet Flats
10. Nice Neutral Knit
A nice neutral knit is one of the most reliable investments you can make for your fall wardrobe. Whether it's a pullover, half-zip, cardigan, or classic crewneck, the versatility of a neutral shade means it pairs seamlessly with everything you already own. Even styled simply with jeans or draped over your shoulders, it adds an effortless, polished touch to your look. Because it will be in constant rotation all season, investing in a high-quality version pays off in both wear and longevity.
Reformation
Cove Oversize Crewneck Cashmere Blend Sweater
Shop affordable versions of the items on my fall 2025 list:
ZARA
100% Leather Bomber Jacket
This looks way more expensive than it is.
Free People
In This Groove Mini Slip
This little lace slip dress comes in several other colors too.
This whole set with knee-high black boots is such a vibe.
ZARA
Animal Print Cardigan
Leopard print is always a must for fall.
Intimately
Long Lost Lover Half Slip
Style this boho slip skirt with an oversize leather blazer.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sheer Lace Cami
The perfect top to elevate your denim looks.
Blanknyc
Wide Open Shorts
Micro mini shorts are 100% on my fall style inspiration.
LPA always designs the most flattering dresses.
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top
Simple, casual, and stylish.
Madewell
Suede Mini Skirt
Okay, this is on the pricey side, but it's worth it since you can wear it for seasons to come.
Pair this with your favorite fall boots.
Sam Edelman
Wide Calf Sylvia Boots
Brown suede boots are already everywhere this season.
It's giving Chloé inspired in the best way.
Aritzia always has the best outerwear selection.
ELOQUII
Faux Suede Flap Top
Another brown suede piece to add to your fall wardrobe.
Bardot
Anyssa Ruffle Blouse
I already have this top and received so many compliments when I wore it.
Skatie
Kylie Baby Ribbed Cardigan
I also have this set, and when I tell you I live in it, I'm not exaggerating. It's so, so comfortable.
For Love & Lemons
Holland Top
This and loose jeans or a chic slip midi skirt.
Love how this fitted jacket is styled with low-rise jeans.
Free People
Jodi Sweater Skirt Set
I'm a sucker for a matching set.