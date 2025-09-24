These Are the 4 London Fashion Week Trends That You'll See Everywhere in 2026

London Fashion Week is officially over, which means it's time to debrief on everything that's happened and how it's going to impact everything we want to wear in 2025 and beyond. New York's and London's fashion weeks feel similar in that they feature so many exciting emerging designers mixed in with some legacy brands and a punk, grittier spirit that really shines through on the runways and the streets.
This London Fashion Week had plenty of trends that exuded that kind of tough and eccentric spirit that the city is known for. From slightly undone perfection to freaky belting, here are the four London Fashion Week trends that'll absolutely influence the way everyone dresses in 2026.
Slightly Undone Imperfection
Perfection has been out for a couple of seasons now as people became obsessed with more authenticity in the way they dressed. It's the reason "personal style" has become the buzzword that just doesn't seem to go away. As everyone tried to distill the essence of who they are into their particular aesthetic, though, tutorials on TikTok popped up with a step-by-step way of finding it. And in turn, it led to a lot of people looking too polished and too clean. It was all a bit copy-and-paste, which was the completely wrong objective.
At London Fashion Week, a solution appeared, and it is to look a little bit more undone. At Simone Rocha, dresses appeared torn at the top, exposing a bra-like bandeau underneath. After years of obsessing over hiding your bra strap, Rocha seemed to be asking, "Who cares?!" At Erdem, models had corset tops with messy ties sitting mostly undone, trailing at the hip and sometimes on the floor. That was the same case at Dilara Findikoglu, where random strands of fabric flowed every which way with no apparent order. A little messy chaos is very much going to be trending next season, and honestly, thank god! Because what has more personality than wearing clothing in a way that proves you really have a life to live, and sometimes that means a button gets left undone, a bra strap gets left exposed, or a corset strap gets left untied.
Brat Green Lives Another Day
This summer was so not like Brat summer that it actually hurt a little bit to accept. But Brat green, the unofficial official color of Charli XCX's 365 party-girl lifestyle, lives on! After being everywhere in the clubs and at her concerts, the color has spilled onto the runway. The greens at London Fashion Week were notably punchier and at times very neon, instantly calling to mind the now-iconic album cover.
At Chopova Lowena, there was no shortage of any color, but there did appear to be more vibrant and punchier greens than in previous collections. The same can be said of Conner Ives, which certainly had the most biblically accurate representation of Brat green. Even some of Richard Quinn's elegant dresses had a bit of a cheeky green tint that made them feel a little more club-ready than most gala-appropriate gowns.
Coquette Comeback
With rosettes, Peter Pan collars, and ribbons, coquette has been the most popular aesthetic fashion people can't seem to quit. And it appears they have no reason to with a major coquette comeback evidently happening on the runways in London. At Simone Rocha, large rosette flowers in cartoonish proportions sat at the hip of pastel dresses. Marques Almeida had its own take on a similar look, with a more abstract pressed-floral embellishment appearing on little black dresses worn with punk tall black boots. At Richard Quinn, large rosettes adorned the collars of gowns with ribbons sitting at different tulle tiers.
Coquette is the kind of trend that has mass appeal because it feels so linked to the nostalgia of childhood. Which one of us doesn't remember playing dress-up with dolls and hoping that one day our wardrobe too would consist of dresses, skirts, and tops covered in flowers and bows? And while the look feels distinctly cutesy, it can easily (and is often) worn with more punk, grungy pieces to create a look that feels at odds with itself in a way that also makes sense. There's also been a lot of talk about a 2010s twee resurgence happening, so coquette is certainly not going anywhere.
Funky Freaky Belting
Belts are no longer just belts. No one stylish is really wearing them to hold their pants up. Instead they're wearing multiple belts at once to create an interesting and unexpected layering moment. This felt particularly evident in London, where it was impossible to spot a belt that didn't feel a little funky or totally freaky.
At Nanushka, belts were supersized to look more like leather cummerbunds with strings of embellished beaded strands swaying from the bottom. At Erdem, models wore two belts knotted at the side on top of floral dresses. At Chopova Lowena, where belts are a key part of the brand's signature kilt skirts, belts had buckles so large they could double as decorative armor. They all served as a reminder that accessories can be practical, but sometimes they're more fun when they're not.