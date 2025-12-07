My knitwear collection is one of the most treasured parts of my wardrobe. Whilst some dread the incoming drop in temperatures, I find myself secretly excited to be reunited with my cosiest wares. The dedicated drawers of knitwear have been considerately assembled, with no fast-fleeting trends in sight, just hard-working styles that have served my winter wardrobe well for years. As a shopping editor, I’ve tried on hundreds of jumpers (literally) and, having put these pieces to the test, I can confidently say that three stores that consistently impress me are Reformation, Sézane and COS.
What sets great knitwear apart from the good is a combination of composition, cut and colourway. These three details will ensure that the piece will last in your wardrobe, withstand moving trends, and always be a reliable companion when the cooler days arrive. That’s not to say that only plain neutrals are invited in. There’s plenty of room for playful patterns and vibrant shades, so long as they suit your personal aesthetic. As a self-proclaimed minimalist, you’ll find red accents and playful stripes mainstays in my winter capsule.
This trio of knitwear brands has all carved out their own distinct aesthetic when it comes to knitwear designs, but are bound by a focus on high-quality fabrics and fresh takes on classic silhouettes. The attention to detail has ensured that each one has a series of best-sellers that are brought back every single year, thanks to their enduring appeal and continued popularity. Today, I’ll be celebrating the 9 best knitwear buys from Reformation, Sézane and COS.
Shop the Best Reformation, Sézane and COS Jumpers
1. Reformation Jadey Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Style Notes: If you're looking for that perfect V-neck jumper, then you'll want to know all about the Jadey. True to form, Reformation brings together the enduring classic design with a contemporary twist through the oversized silhouette. Thick ribbing accents the neckline, cuffs and hem of this jumper, which is crafted from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% recycled wool. In terms of fit, there's just enough slouch in this jumper to make it a cosy go-to during the winter months, and the only difficulty arises when choosing between the array of chic shades.
2. COS Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: You know a jumper is great when a brand brings it back every year, and COS's Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper has been a mainstay in COS's winter collections for years. Again, this knit features an oversized silhouette, with drop shoulders and a classic crew neckline. The 100% GCS cashmere is a heavy weight style, ideal for the coolest winter days. Leaning into timeless design details, it's easy to see why this knit is a constant for the brand, though each year new shades arrive. It's another style that I've personally tried on and immediately fell in love with. Ask me about the hype around this jumper, and I'll tell you it's justified.
3. Sézane Gaspard Cardigan
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan - Black - Super Kid Mohair
Style Notes: Whilst the Gaspard (which I'm wearing above) is technically a cardigan, the brilliance of the design means that you can wear it back to front, creating a sleek knit with a button-up back. The style has been a best-seller for the French brand for years, featuring a soft scoop neckline, classic fit and intricately knitted weave. The accent buttons are a nice touch, and the style comes in an array of colours from bold red to classic navy. With a mix of super kid mohair and baby alpaca, this knit is supremely soft, though it tends to come up slightly large, so if you want a neat fit, I'd recommend sizing down.
4. Reformation Cove Cashmere Oversized Sweater
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Style Notes: Reformation's Cove jumper is the most recent addition to my knitwear collection, and in truth, I'm wearing it as I write this. Like COS's style, it follows a classic crew neck design with a sumptuously slouchy form to make it the ultimate cosy weather companion. Personally, I sized down in this jumper, which still offers an oversized fit. The composition is 95% recycled cashmere and 5% recycled wool, making for a seriously warm addition to any winter wardrobe.
5. COS Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: Whilst funnel-neck jumpers have been trending this season, they're a mainstay in so many elegant wardrobes. The upright collar adds a bold statement to enduring knitwear, and COS's is one of the best I've found. I'm wearing it above in black, but I can't seem to get this bold red shade that my colleague owns out of my mind. Made from 100% GCS Cashmere, this luxurious knit will hold its place in your capsule winter wardrobe.
6. Sézane Amiel Jumper
Sézane
Amiel Jumper - Navy - Baby Alpaca
Style Notes: The baby alpaca wool infusion in this jumper brings a naturally cosy finish as well as the textured edge. The Amiel is a refined crew neck style with soft ribbed detailing around the neckline, cuffs and hem with subtle knitwork around the cuff for an added touch of elegance. The form is true to size, not overly fitted or very oversized, but just right. Everything about the Amiel feels incredibly classic, leaning into the brand's French origins.
7. Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Style Notes: For those who prefer the knits between mid and lightweight, let me introduce you to Reformation's Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater. So many of my friends and colleagues recommended this style to me, and the incredibly soft and light cashmere makes it worthwhile. As a lighter option, this knit is ready to take on your wardrobe from spring through autumn and into winter. Whilst it comes in a host of classic neutrals, you'll also find an array of playful stripes.
8. COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: One of the joys of winter dressing is the contrast of textures. Denims are paired with fluid silks, smooth suede is contrasted by rough denim, and all will look considered with the addition of brushed cashmere. The fluffy finish gives a luxurious tactility to the knit, made from 100% GCS cashmere. Naturally, this style is moving fast, so I'd recommend adding to basket or turning on restock alerts if it's caught your eye!
9. Sézane Jason Jumper
Sézane
Jason Jumper - Natural Beige - Farmed Yak Wool
Style Notes: Leaning into the classics, Sézane's Jason Jumper is a true crew neck style. Formed from a lightweight yet cosy yak wool, this regular-fit jumper is one that will certainly outlast moving trends and fleeting styles. The classic beige sits comfortably within the rich palettes we turn to throughout the year, ready to be layered up with light layers or simply thrown over shoulders in the milder months.
Shop More Reformation, Sézane and COS Jumpers
Reformation
Soren Sheer Alpaca Sweater Top
The fitted bodice of this knit creates such a distinct silhouette.
Sézane
Aurore Jumper - Black - Kid Mohair
An elegant neckline always ups the ante, and this is one you'll reach for year after year.
COS
Flecked Chunky Wool-Alpaca Cardigan
COS consistently reminds us that it is an expert in knitwear, and this flecked wool style is one of my most recent favourites.
Reformation
Avril Fine Alpaca Sweater
The longline silhouette pairs so well with silk skirts, tailored trousers, classic denim and more.
COS
Sailor-Collar Wool Cardigan
The collar is my favourite part of this knit.
Reformation
March Regenerative Wool Cropped Turtleneck
The funnel-neck trend isn't a fleeting style. Expect to see this elegant neckline for many years to come.
Sézane
Claudio Jumper - Olive Green - Merino Wool
I can't get enough of sailor collars.
COS
Mohair-Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
The tactile finish of mohair wool always draws me back in.
Sézane
Sama Jumper - Middle Grey - Baby Alpaca
Sézane's best pieces come in an array of shades.
Reformation
Lian Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation's stripes have been doing so well this season, I can't believe this is still in stock.
Sézane
Jacob Jumper
Button up for a funnel-neck, or undo for a more unique neckline.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.