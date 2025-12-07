I've Tried on Hundreds of Jumpers— 9 COS, Reformation and Sézane Styles I'm Telling My Friends To Buy

I've tried on hundreds of knits, but always come back to these 9 best-sellers from Reformation, Sézane and COS.

My knitwear collection is one of the most treasured parts of my wardrobe. Whilst some dread the incoming drop in temperatures, I find myself secretly excited to be reunited with my cosiest wares. The dedicated drawers of knitwear have been considerately assembled, with no fast-fleeting trends in sight, just hard-working styles that have served my winter wardrobe well for years. As a shopping editor, I’ve tried on hundreds of jumpers (literally) and, having put these pieces to the test, I can confidently say that three stores that consistently impress me are Reformation, Sézane and COS.

What sets great knitwear apart from the good is a combination of composition, cut and colourway. These three details will ensure that the piece will last in your wardrobe, withstand moving trends, and always be a reliable companion when the cooler days arrive. That’s not to say that only plain neutrals are invited in. There’s plenty of room for playful patterns and vibrant shades, so long as they suit your personal aesthetic. As a self-proclaimed minimalist, you’ll find red accents and playful stripes mainstays in my winter capsule.

This trio of knitwear brands has all carved out their own distinct aesthetic when it comes to knitwear designs, but are bound by a focus on high-quality fabrics and fresh takes on classic silhouettes. The attention to detail has ensured that each one has a series of best-sellers that are brought back every single year, thanks to their enduring appeal and continued popularity. Today, I’ll be celebrating the 9 best knitwear buys from Reformation, Sézane and COS.

Shop the Best Reformation, Sézane and COS Jumpers

1. Reformation Jadey Sweater

2. COS Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper

3. Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

4. Reformation Cove Cashmere Oversized Sweater

5. COS Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper

6. Sézane Amiel Jumper

7. Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

8. COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

9. Sézane Jason Jumper

